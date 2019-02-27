MannKind Q4 Call: Key Points To Consider

MannKind (MNKD) hosted its Q4 conference call on Tuesday prior to market open. The report offered up pretty much what one would expect to see. For the first time in a long time, management was stayed pretty much to the point and did not veer off into a world that was full of overestimated assumptions. The company stopped short of issuing much-needed guidance, but did lay out some key points. While many investors will get hung up on slides about the number of prescription writers or the fact that net revenue finally outweighed cost of goods sold, I saw a much more important move that seems to have flown under the radar.

One of the key nuggets of information on the call that is not getting much coverage is the renegotiation that transpired with Amphastar regarding the contracted insulin which MannKind uses to make Afrezza. On December 24th, 2018, the company entered a new deal with Amphastar. In that negotiation, MannKind paid a fee of $2 million to re-work the terms of the deal. The deal lowered the insulin payments from 2018 about $11 million to about $5.07 million. It lowered the commitment for 2019 from about $14 million to about $6.6 million. In essence, this negotiation helped MannKind finish 2018 with more cash than it otherwise would have, and allows the company to lay out less cash in 2019 than it was previously obligated to. Essentially, MannKind paid 2 million to improve cash outlay in the near term by $13.4 million. Now the bad part of this - the company has agreed to add a year to the deal and now has a back-end commitment in 2024 for about $10 million worth of insulin.

Here is where we are on the insulin deal:

2019 - $6.6 million

2010 - $18.1 million

2021 - $18.1 million

2022 - $22.5 million

2023 - $22.5 million

2024 - $9.9 million

In total, the remaining obligation on the Amphastar deal is $97.7 million

This is a good move for MannKind, because it buys the company much-needed time in the near term. It is a punt on costs that makes sense given the cash position that the company is in. The bad part of this is that it is blatantly apparent that MannKind will likely find itself needing to negotiate the 2020 insulin commitment at some point in the near future. It is clear that Amphastar is not letting MannKind lower the overall commitment on the books, but seems willing to let the window of time extend, provided it happens with a fee. In my opinion, the Amphastar dynamic would have been better announced on the update the company gave on January 4, 2019, but at least it is now out in the open.

What this translates to is the company getting a couple of weeks into Q4 on its current cash, provided it gets one $12.5 million milestone from United Therapeutics (UTHR). That will help greatly in allowing the company some much-needed room to try what it can to ink a deal in the next 9 months or so. It does not get MannKind out of the woods, but it does give the company some wiggle room.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Shifting to the more normal discussion of a quarterly call, we can see that the company is making progress on Afrezza sales. The talking point which removed a one-time adjustment to the Q4 comparison will come to head again when an adjustment in the other direction transpired with the Q1 call a year ago. The beauty of talking points such as this is that you can elect not to make them.

Management downplayed the fact that it missed original net revenue guidance by $8-13 million and revised net revenue guidance by $5-8 million. In fact, the matter barely crossed the radar screen. Management also was adept at avoiding the outlook for 2019 Afrezza net revenue. While I project 2019 net revenue to fall short of what is needed to really impress the Street, the company was able to trim some costs to bring the net revenue vs. spending lines into a better place.

The gross to net reduction improved, as did the overall costs on selling. This was likely due to less spending on sales force (whether it was slowing down hiring after churn or simply planned cuts). The bottom line is that the trend line on the costs and the trend line on net revenue are improving. It will be interesting to see how added advertising costs in Q1 impact these trend lines. If MannKind can demonstrate some efficiency in the sales line and show that the revenue is increasing at a rate which is better than the rate of increase in costs, it could begin to shift the narrative on the Afrezza story.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Summary

The Q4 call showed some critical progress in some areas relating to cash flow. It appears that the 2018 activities of negotiating the Deerfield debt will shift to a story of negotiating the Amphastar obligations followed by a play and eventual attempt at handling the Mann Group debt due in 2021. The timing on these things is not at a critical point yet, but is not at an ideal point either. The cash commitments of this company are at about $200 million over the next 5 years, with the big year being $108 million that needs to be addressed in 2021.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

A realistic assessment of the cash situation has the company operating through Q3 of this year. There are two sets of warrants which could come into play. There are 14 million warrants priced at $2.38 which expire on April 9th - I anticipate that these will expire worthless and will not get exercised. This will return 14 million shares to the coffers, which are at the moment essentially exhausted. The other set of warrants is 26.6 million shares priced at $1.60 - these expire in late December of this year. The typical play on these, particularly at this stage, would be to short the shares at a price above $1.60 and then cover with the warrants, or on the open market (if the open market price is lower than $1.60). Covering on the open market allows the warrant holder to preserve the warrants and perhaps make another play (or plays) with them later in the year. There is no need for the holder to rush to exercise the warrants. If the warrants do get exercised, the company would receive about $40 million in much-needed cash, while the 26.6 million shares would dilute the outstanding share count.

In looking at the possible positive catalysts in the near term, we have an approval in Brazil, a possible announcement related to Trep-T (Dryvaso), and perhaps some work on the pipeline. On the negative side, we have the distinct possibility that the company seeks to authorize more shares, a continued slower-than-desired uptake on Afrezza, and a cash balance that remains below the desired level.

In my opinion, there was no news in this call that propels the equity to break through the trading range and establish a new higher range, though I see room for a good argument higher low end to the range. I would say in general the range is now $1.35-1.75, with the top and bottom end being tied to news. The next test will be seeing results of the television ads in script numbers. If scripts do not make a bolder move up, it could keep this stock range-bound for a while. Stay tuned!

