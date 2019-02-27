JD.com: Earnings Don't Matter

JD is only for real long-term investors, since the goals of the company are real long-term too.

With quotes from this book and background information, I will show you why it doesn't matter for JD if it hits or misses the earnings targets.

If you invest in JD, you should certainly read the book The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang.

Introduction

On Thursday, February 28, JD.com (JD) releases its earnings. As most readers know, I have been bullish on JD for quite a while. The big drop in the share price doesn't bother at all since I am a long-term investor, which rather means decades than years. But a lot of comments on JD articles are about the big fall in JD's stock price as if that says something on its own.

Before you invest in JD, put yourself the question: do I know this company enough? I have written seven previous articles about this stock and I still don't have the feeling I can grasp everything into all details, although I have learned a lot along the way. In this article, I will try to give you some background color. I will try to explain why earnings don't matter that much for JD at this moment.

The stock price

For a while, JD's stock has been trending up again, but it is still down a lot from its highs last year:

There are two reasons why JD's stock price has gone up a bit recently. The first one is that Richard Liu, JD's CEO, will not be charged for assault or rape in Minnesota, a matter that had weighed on JD's stock price since September 2018.

The second reason is, of course, the fact that the American-Chinese trade relations seem to be normalizing more and more.

Could the earnings release of Thursday further revive the stock price? Maybe. But I think it is especially important to know the culture at JD if you want to invest in the stock. Investing in JD is by definition for the real long term, as it was always the case with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) too. Don't forget that Amazon's stock lost 90% of its value at a certain moment at the beginning of the nillies. JD's Richard Liu has his eyes set on the future as much as Jeff Bezos had his for Amazon.

The JD.com story

If you want to know the background and culture of JD, you definitely should read the book The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang.

In this article, I will use a few quotes from the book. The book was written with the cooperation of Liu and the author could talk to everyone in the company. Sometimes that gets a bit boring if you have another fulfillment center employee who does so well he gets promoted, but all in all the book gives a very clear insight into JD.com, Richard Liu and the corporate culture within JD. I had the extended version as an ebook, which also had, in the appendix, a few memos and speeches written by Liu.

This is the first quote that I want to share with the reader since it says so much about JD's history and the recent stock price fall at the same time.

JD always had its ups and downs. Each year brought new crises and a new crop of rivals. It fought with internet companies, with traditional retailers and with itself. There were always new, seemingly insurmountable problems. It had not been a smooth ride.

(from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

For those who quote the competition with Alibaba (BABA) as a source of the fall in JD's price, the facts counter this. Alibaba has always been there for JD and along the way, JD had to fence off a huge number of competitors. Don't forget that JD only started its online business some 15 years ago and that it was still very small then.

Another quote that I thought was very applicable:

Of course, having strong faith in the value of JD’s business model, I never worry when others question us, and I am even less concerned about whether external pressure will affect JD’s share price. What I do fear is being infected by the complacency that takes hold in some large companies, because this would hinder us from perceiving customer demand in time and making targeted innovations.

Or do you prefer this shorter version, maybe?

The current share price is not important, but it will be after 10 years.

(Both quotes from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

I think these quotes show already a bit why the earnings don't matter that much since they are just midpoints during a long journey towards a clear far-away goal.

JD and earnings: it's complicated

The relation of JD with earnings has always been special. This is the overview of the last four quarters:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, the earnings results are very volatile: a big beat, then two misses and then another beat. If you invest in JD, you shouldn't be doing it for the EPS growth on a GAAP basis, because that is not the priority of JD. Not at all. Two more quotes from the book prove this:

We may continue to lose (money, FGTV) in some of these strategic businesses. It is not that we cannot earn profits, it’s that we’re not willing to lose sight of future investment and long term gains just for the sake of some immediate objective. So we have reasons, qualifications, and capabilities to make sustainable strategic investments to these businesses.

And this one:

From the first day of our business to now, we have been planning on a long-term basis, and we have had small profits but fast turnover, with scale as our first priority.

(Both quotes from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

Just as Amazon has consistently done over the last two decades, JD is building out a huge retail system, both logistic and technological. It consists of fulfillment centers, warehouses, and other forms of storage. The end goal is to build a RaaS system, Retail as a Service.

(Source: earnings slides)

But that is not all: JD is building out a huge network of simple convenience stores. That network should consist of 1 million stores all across China. You have read that correctly: 1 million! The convenience stores can be profitable on their own, but they will also have a second role: that of distribution center. That will cut the very expensive last-mile delivery price completely or almost completely for JD and its customers.

Besides that, there are also the 7Fresh supermarkets, for upmarket clients in first-tier cities, and the X-marts, fully automated convenience stores, without cashiers.

(JD's 7Fresh supermarket)

This is the way that retail will evolve over the next years: more intertwining of online and offline. That is the reason that Amazon bought Whole Foods and is trying to shape its cashier-free shops too. Alibaba calls it New Retail. If you want to know more about JD's offline expansion, you can read this article. JD is also working on automated delivery with drones, self-driving trucks, etc.

Scale is everything. But building out such a huge logistic system in such a huge country as China costs, of course, a lot of money. Besides that, JD is also building a network in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand and Vietnam, and is about to start doing the same in Europe (France, Germany, and Great Britain).

But that is not the only thing there is for JD: there is JD Cloud too. JD dips its toe into the huge cloud computing market. Here too it will probably follow in the footsteps of Amazon: first, build out the system for internal use and then later open the door for any other company that wants cloud storage.

So, yes, JD wants to be a retailer, but it sees that margins in retail are paper thin, and if you want to have market share, you must compete on price and quality. But by opening up for other retailers to use its huge logistical system, Retail as a Service, it can take higher profit margins from the same investment. This is the way that Amazon so brilliantly has laid out.

In this whole story, trailing earnings don't matter that much. The company has a long-term vision, and it is building out a world-class logistical system, highly sophisticated, automated and computerized. If you look at all the successful companies of the last decades in retail, then they have one thing in common: lower costs and higher efficiency. That is why Walmart (WMT) is such a giant. That is why Amazon is such a successful company. And that is exactly the long-term goal that JD has. I like that a lot, as an investor for the very long term.

What JD does is unlike other, more traditional companies. If it has earned more than it thought it would, it reinvests that money faster, partly in infrastructure, partly in technology, but also partly in lowering prices to attract even more customers. It brings down its margins on purpose to drive customer number growth. But then analysts pick on JD because "margins start to erode because of competition." If you know the company and its history, you know this is not true. As strange as it may sound, but for this company, lower margins mean that there was extra cash available.

Another quote from Richard Liu:

The industry questioned our approach. But what these sceptics failed to see (or perhaps willfully ignored) was the great reduction in costs and substantial increase in efficiency created by our model. What mattered in the end was not whether our model was as streamlined as others, but the value we created.

(from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

The next decade belongs to the retail industry

There is a lot of growth left for JD. This is from the earnings deck:

As you can see, there is still a lot of fragmentation in the Chinese market and I think for online, there will only be two clear winners: Alibaba and JD. Both have their own spectrum: JD has a better reputation for delivery and especially authenticity and quality of their products, Alibaba has a bit more a cheaper image attached to it. With the growth in the Chinese economy, more and more people will come into the middle class over time and will want reliable brands and delivery. So I think JD is in a sweet spot there. in his New Year 2014 speech, quoted in the book, Liu said:

The disorderly, non-standard, brand-less flea-market style retail format that can’t give brand owners and consumers added value will gradually decline. It will be replaced by the emerging retail enterprises, which will capture 60% to 70% market share of the standardized commodities in China.

(from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

You shouldn't forget that this is still the reality for a lot of Chinese retail. You cannot compare that situation to matured markets like the American. There is still a lot of market share in the hands of unorganized individuals without meaningful profit margins and a sustainable business over the long term.

Richard Liu is convinced that the age of Chinese manufacturing is over and the next decade will be for the retail industry:

So the next decade should be regarded as the best decade, the golden age for China’s retail industry. In the past 30 years, the manufacturing industry took the upper hand. But I believe that in China, the next decade belongs to the retail industry."

And Liu knows how to handle that move:

My goal was, and is, to return to the traditional foundation of retail and reassert that consumer satisfaction is the basic value of our existence. Frankly speaking, what concerns me most is consumer satisfaction, not competition among peers in the industry.

(Both quotes from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

This really reminds me of Jeff Bezos, who has been saying that from the early days of Amazon too.

Another quote, the last one, I promise, which is from Liu, but could have been from Bezos:

Success in retail, in its essence, is to understand consumers and deliver what they need into their hands. A retail business only needs to do two things: cut costs and improve efficiency.

(from The JD.com Story (An E-Commerce Phenomenon) by Li Zhigang)

Conclusion

I hope you understand now that earnings don't matter that much for JD. The company is building a huge ecosystem in China. This is a long-term investment if I ever saw one and short-term goals don't matter and are even ignored completely. The long-term goal is much more important.

