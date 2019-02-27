Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) CEO Fred Lampropoulos on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Fred Lampropoulos - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lloyd - General Counsel

Raul Parra - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Bruce Nudell - SunTrust

Adam Maeder - Wells Fargo

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Mike Petusky - Barrington Research

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti and Company

Mark McGrath - Kenmare

Christopher Hillary - Roubaix Capital

Fred Lampropoulos

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Fred Lampropoulos. I am joined here with our general staff in Salt Lake City and we want to thank you and appreciate your time this afternoon.

I'd like to start our meeting today by asking Brian Lloyd, our General Counsel to read our Safe Harbor provision. Brian?

Brian Lloyd

Fred Lampropoulos

Brian, thank you very much. And once again ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your time in joining us this afternoon.

Well, it's an exciting day. It always is, as we get to this time to talk about our performance and our general thoughts. Today, we are going to discuss the fourth quarter and then we're going to talk about guidance. And we've done an added clarification on this year 2019 and then we've added 2020, but it's kind of a lead up to that discussion. And let me just talk to you about our business.

Let me go first to some recent acquisitions, we'll talk about Cianna and Vascular Insights. Of course, Cianna is the largest acquisition Merit has ever made. And I would have to say that, to this point, we're very pleased with the transition. As you may recall, we kept the sales force in place for all intents and purposes, and we think that was not only the appropriate thing to do, but we think that it's part of what we expect will drive our business. And then we will add additional Merit sales people in territories as we move throughout the year.

We also have a number of research and development projects moving forward there. And Vascular again a much smaller deal, but nevertheless, I think we're generally satisfied with the overall business.

I think our performance, if I could just slip back for a moment. I think our fourth quarter was, I very excited about it. It was a very busy time because of the transactions, the transitions that we were involved in. So we were very, very busy. But I think the numbers speak for themselves. I'll let Raul in just a moment will talk about the significance of those numbers. And those are essentially out of the rearview mirror. And my job, I believe is to discuss those but also give you a little insight into the future.

Our business very candidly, is very robust. We're busy globally. We've done a couple of really interesting things in terms of taking care of Brexit. In that, we've opened our new Reading, England facility, it is up and running and we are shipping to customers out of that location, as well as our new location in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Johannesburg facility is really a going from a dealer to a modified direct approach. And we've been very successful in doing that in the past in a number of locations. And we're excited about those prospects.

In a number of the products that we released in the last half of last year and in fact, throughout the whole year, we've been very, very pleased with products like the PreludeSYNC and the Prelude Ideal. In fact, I think that in both cases, those have exceeded our expectations and we're very positive about both products going forward. In terms of guidance, Raul will go through the actual numbers with you, but I think you'll see that there's been some things that we've moved, some things that we've added into next year and these take into consideration the increased gross margin that we have from the acquisitions, as well as our commitment to our shareholders about continued improvement in terms of not only the revenues, but the gross margins and the bottom line.

So I think with that said, again, I'm pleased with our fourth quarter. I'm very excited about our business going forward. And I'll turn sometime over to Raul to kind of go through a lot of stuff very candidly. So Raul, I hope you're up for this and you're all set to go. And I'll turn the time over to you right now and let you go through all the numbers. Take your time. There's a lot of information here. And our shareholders are going to be very interested. Raul?

Raul Parra

Thank you, Fred. I think I'll cover the fourth quarter and the year-end real quick and then we'll move on to the 2019 guidance. If you're okay with it.

Fred Lampropoulos

I'm fine.

Raul Parra

Perfect. So revenue for the fourth quarter was approximately $233 million as reported, a 22% increase over the comparable period and approximately 13% on an organic constant currency basis. Acquired products contributed revenue of $19 million and we had FX headwinds of approximately $2 million. Full year 2018 revenues were approximately $883 million as reported, a 21% increase and just over 11% on an organic constant currency basis. Again, acquired products contributed revenue of $67 million and FX contribution of $5 million for the year. With all our divisions and most of our products and product lines contributing for both the quarter and the year.

Moving on to gross margin. Our non GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 49.4% compared to 47.9% for the comparable period. During the quarter, we had a decrease of 44 basis points, due to FX headwinds and a decrease of 33 basis points from our Australia operational variances. That's a 150 basis point improvement from the comparable period.

For the year, our non-GAAP gross margin was 48.9% compared to 48.1%, which is an 80 basis improvement over the year. We had a decrease included in that 27 basis points due the FX headwinds and a decrease of 25 basis points from our Australia variances and the integration of BD earlier in the year.

Operating expenses both for the quarter and for the full year were in line with our expectation of 35%. Our tax rate on a GAAP basis for the quarter end and year end ended up at 24.7% and 15.2% on a GAAP basis. Tax rate on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter and year end ended up at 15.1% and 18.3% respectively. The reduced 2018 effective tax rate is primarily related to the reduced U.S. corporate tax rate, related Tax Reform and the tax benefits related to share based payments award.

EPS non-GAAP earnings were $0.48 for Q4 2018 compared to $0.33 for the same period of 2017, an increase of approximately 47%. Non-GAAP earnings for the full year ended at $1.69 compared to $1.28 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 32%.

Our increased revenue, margin expansion, operating expense discipline and the new Tax Reform continue to drive increased earnings for us. A few other items for the quarter too, debt balances were $395 million at the end of the year with a leverage ratio of 2.39 on the gross basis and 2.02 on a net basis. Also D&A of approximately $90 million and stock comp expensive of $1.6 million. So those are some of the highlights for Q4 and 2018. We'll get into the 2019 guidance now.

So reported revenue will be in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion, a 15% to 17% increase over reported revenue of 2018, of which $52 million [ph] to $62 million is non-core revenue related to see Cianna, Vascular Insights, BD, 9 point and a couple of other acquisitions. And that includes $5 million to $7 million in FX headwinds, which brings our core growth on a constant currency basis to approximately 8% to 10%.

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis will be between 50.6 and 51.3, that's 165 to 200 basis point improvement over our 2018 and the non-GAAP gross margin of 48.9. The margin improvement is built up of several different pieces, specifically from a mix of operational efficiencies, cost savings initiatives and our recent acquisitions. We do plan on moving our Malvern manufacturing into our Mexico facility which we expect to contribute $3 million to $5 million in savings once fully transferred. Those transfer expenses are included in our guidance. And we started the transfer in Q4 of 2018 and we expect that transfer to be fully complete in 2020.

We plan on keeping the operating expenses in line with our historical spend of approximately 35% of revenue to ensure we could continue to invest in our growth, increase regulatory requirements, clinical studies and support for our therapeutic products.

Moving on to the tax rate. Our forecast include the tax rate of approximately 22.5% to 24.5%, again we continue to be conservative here as more guidance on Tax Reform comes out and we have a good understanding of the new tax rules.

EPS GAAP will range between $1.02 and $1.13 for 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, the range will be between $1.97 and $2.08. With the increases coming from our core business, acquisitions and continuing benefits from Tax Reform, and as a reminder, this also includes the additional 4 million shares from our following.

I now that was a lot of information, but I think our 2019 guidance shows that the business continues to be robust, which allows us to cover the investors we need to make for our continued growth and margin expansion. And this includes our investments in the new European regulatory requirements, NDR, clinical studies for our WRAPSODY project, consolidation of our Malvern manufacturing to Mexico and the geopolitical and FX headwinds everyone is dealing with. Bottom line is we're pretty excited about 2019.

And one more note, we have a new lease standard coming out for 2019, just want to let everybody know the impact of that, it'll be about an $80 million gross up of our balance sheet with an $11 million reduction in working capital, but no impact on income statement.

Fred Lampropoulos

Yeah. And this is something Raul that is everybody's going to have to deal with. And if I could add that listen there a lot of things out there going on here. We still have the Brexit deal that we think that we prepared for. We have the new MDR and I think we've estimated that's $3 million or $4 million of expense that we put into our numbers. It's just an uncertain world all the time. But what we are certain though is the momentum, the new products, just the overall efficiency in the business and the focus of our operational group. And I think the work that's coming out of our FP&A Group in terms of the discipline. And very candidly, you know, the ability to look and to watch the business and to make sure it's performing and that we're leaning it out, and you know, we're adding left rudder, right rudder, and I'm speaking in aircraft terms, but just making sure that we're on course.

Now, we didn't talk about 2020. And I think you probably want to leave that to me, or do you want to take that one, Raul?

Raul Parra

I'll let you take it.

Fred Lampropoulos

Okay. So, you know, we're a couple of months into 2019 and I think we have, you know, pretty good you know, visibility, you know, when you take into account all the various issues that are out there. And we've decided that we'd add this additional year of 2020. And we essentially look at, again, a number of new products, our pipeline, our distribution, wholesale to retail, I mean, I could go through a number of things that we look at where we're comfortable on our 2020 of now saying that we believe that our revenue line on the top line will grow 8% to 10%. We will still sake 100 to 150 basis points of gross margin improvement. This is in addition to the step up that you're seeing this year. And then our bottom line will look at, I think, $0.14 to $0.19. And that's a little bit larger than you know - I mean, that's a change but that's where our guidance is this year and where we think. And I may have said cents, I meant to say percent. So thank you very much, so it's 14% to 19% on the bottom line.

So listen, by any measurement in my view, this is an exciting time. Our businesses I said is very robust. I noticed that Raul said it was robust, I think if you can get the CEO saying very robust and the CFO saying robots that you have the right mix. We're excited about the businesses I think you can hear on this call. And I think - Raul, you want to add anything else, maybe I missed. You want anything else to what we said?

Raul Parra

No, I just - we continue to see a lot of momentum in our business. You know we're very excited. I know the sales department is very excited. Cianna, there's a lot of excitement around that. I think there's just you know, yeah, these are looking pretty good.

Fred Lampropoulos

Let me add just a little color on Cianna one more time. We've talked a lot about it on this call, or at least in these comments, but I had the opportunity a few weeks ago to actually scrub into a case and this was down in Dallas. And you know there's nothing quite like being on the battlefield and watching a skilled physician treat a patient. And I think this physician made a couple of comments about how important is technology was. I watched the physician, the surgeon use the Cianna probe at least 30 times as she was exercising a mass on this patient. And you know I became more convinced that this acquisition is an extraordinary opportunity for the company. And so I just want everybody know of our confidence in that. But I also want to make sure that as we look at the kind of a scorecard for last year, look at a standalone devices you know, up you know 33% almost 34%, custom kits, a little bit slower at seven. And that's one of the areas that we're not pushing. So those are the lower margin products. If you look at inflation devices, I think it's just very interesting to note that they were up almost 16% for the year. And we have a couple of new entries into the marketplace for Merit this year, and we believe that our market share is going to continue to grow in that particular area as we look forward.

We look at catheters at 22%, and we look at our EP business at 16.5%. The only one that I think you know, maybe needs a little explanation is our Embolization devices. And these are things like our Embosphere and our QuadraSphere. And I think we've had a lot of competition coming to that market area. And so like now I hope that defines you and you know who the names are that we're competing with. We do have a new product this year called the EmboCube. We've released that product. It is getting a very, very good response. It's very convenient for physicians. So it's my belief that that will start to add into this number and we'll see improvement this year. And then if we look down at the endoscopic business, Endotek at 22%. So if you look at that, you look at the new products, you look at the efficiencies of the business going forward, it makes us comfortable with our '19 and our view of the 2020 business in terms of what Merit hopes and plans to deliver.

So listen, I think that pretty well speaks to that. I'm going to go ahead now and turn some time back over to our administrator. And just a reminder that Raul and I will be here for an hour or two, following the call for clarification, no new information, but just clarification on various aspects that you may have that you're interested in.

So that being said, let's turn the time over the administrator and we are ready now for your questions.

Operator

Matthew O'Brien

Afternoon, guys, thanks so much for taking the questions. Just for starters on Cianna, would love to hear a little bit more about the integration there, sales force retention, and do we think about that business adding, you know after you get through this year, something on the order of magnitude of 100 to 150 basis points of organic growth going forward? And then, you know, I am sorry for such a long winded question, but, you know, the rest of the business you know this year and next year would still have to be delivering quite a bit of growth. So, where does all that come from, is it emerging markets, you product introductions, et cetera?

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

As I mentioned, you know, when you get out in a procedure, and you see how the physician uses this product, this position said to me in Dallas that this was the greatest innovation in women's healthcare and breast care in 50 years. That's not my quote. That's, you know - that was her quote. And so I think that the other thing that helps us being in those procedures, Matt, as you get to see, you know what it means in terms of the importance in other products. They were several other ideas that came up and we have no less than four or five R&D products and that R&D team is still in place as well.

So I think we've managed this correctly. In terms of the growth going forward, I think are trying to be conservative. Our job is to make sure that whatever we give you something that we can attain and then to move on to the opportunities. Now, I personally don't have the number in front of me in terms of its growth going forward. But I will tell you that I have higher expectations personally than I had when we first bought the business, because I've understand it even better and I did due diligence. I mean I did a lot of work on, you know, the operations, the manufacturing, the sales force, I talked to customers, but I can't say enough good things about Cianna. And what I think ultimately it will need to this business going forward. That's a long answer.

Matthew O'Brien

Matthew O'Brien

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

So the formula that we've used for the last four or five years has worked and worked very, very well. And I think we believe that those things will continue to work in the future. So that's our general. Raul, anything, further?

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Matthew O'Brien

Matthew O'Brien

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Operator

Bruce Nudell

Bruce Nudell

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

The ideal is probably, you know, and I want to call it a surprise, but the Prelude Ideal which gives us a larger ID in a smaller OD so allows you to take to, you know, put a larger device and give you flexibility. It's a sheet but this sheet is selling for, you know, in the range of $50 to $80. And when you take a product like that, that it's a big hit in Australia. It's a big hit in the Canada. It's - you know, in Canada we've had a little bit of a problem just kind of keeping up with it, we brought additional capacity on. And then we look at the pipeline of products. The EmboCube, as I mentioned in my comments is a product that has a gel foam that is produced in our facilities in France. And the product is a convenience to physicians. In fact, you know, the best response from customers that see it and say, you know, why didn't I think about? And you know, when you hear that from a customer, that's kind of a nice thing. I mean, you know, they know that what you're doing is solving a problem for them.

So I think that's part of it. We take a look at some new spine products that we have that are coming our way. We take a look at new balloons. We take a look at new inflation system. So I mean kind of across the board in endoscopy, in our cardiac regions, in our peripheral medicine, I mean just everything. That you can go through the slide deck and it's a good time for me to make sure that everybody looks at because what we tried to do is to put into the slide deck kind of a preview of coming attractions, and whether it be TEMNO Elite, now - so here's Merit.

I'm giving you a long answer. But - so here's the - we just now anniversaried the Becton Dickinson deal, so that I think was on February 14th. We already have a product that you'll see call the TEMNO Elite, which again along with our CorVocet and other products we believe are things that just put us first-in-class and so as we work through that manufacturing and bring that online at we think attractive manufacturing prices.

In one of the slides, I think it's on Page 9, you'll see our Nu-STAR Ablation system, and this is a big deal. You'll see a new device that we use in the electrophysiology area. So, again, we put a lot of slides in here to again support and answer your question about the new products that we have coming online this year. So it's all of that. It's the maturing of the sales force, it's the stability of the sales force. Raul, I'll let you jump in on this.

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Bruce Nudell

Bruce Nudell

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Bruce Nudell

Bruce Nudell

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

We had recently a conversation with - I want to be careful how I say this, but with those who run the healthcare system, who - having that presence and know that we prepared for Brexit by having that facility is a big deal and some companies haven't done that. And so clearly no matter how it goes, they'll work at Merit, as a company that's made a commitment. We've been in Great Britain for a long time. But it's a situation we're seeing a lot of growth in those opportunity. So it's the international business. China - I was slowing down in my own mind on China a little bit, but you know what, it hasn't slowed down at all. In fact, Joe Wright, who is responsible for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, as we look at Vietnam and obviously - so I just think that the momentum, the preparation, the new products, it's not all stats into on silo; these are high margin products. So I think that - and by the way, just it's kind of go through it; if you take a look at what we did, and Raul, once you give us the numbers for our core growth last year - for the year.

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Yes.

Bruce Nudell

Bruce Nudell

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Operator

Adam Maeder

Adam Maeder

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Adam Maeder

Adam Maeder

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Adam Maeder

Adam Maeder

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Adam Maeder

Adam Maeder

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Adam Maeder

Adam Maeder

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Now, there's another thing about Cianna too. The other thing that this does - these are highly trained clinical personnel. All of the sales force or a good majority of them have a higher level and I hope this doesn't like the lot of my sales people on the line, and I don't mean to offend anybody. But there is a higher level of clinical understanding and support. I think we're starting to see that as our products get more complicated. We need to have these folks who know how to sell, interface with surgeons and have a strong knowledge of physiology and anatomy; it's not that our other folks don't, but I going to tell you when someone is holding a scalpel in their hand and try and make the critical decisions about the types of borders and the kinds of areas that you need to have that are going to save somebody's life, whether it's here or even in our electrophysiology areas when we're going and doing work there; these are critical issues. So those things add value and these are the kinds of things I think that are going to drive the business to the upside.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

And I think the BD labels and their brands has been great. I just simply think that with the new production, new tooling, new CMC automation, the things we're doing, we'll have a better product; we won't have all the disruptions and the worries about product coming out of the Dominican Republic and six other factories, we have not launched the Aspira, this is pleural effusion and peritoneal drainage has not been launched in Europe, we did - we couldn't, because we had to get this part of it done, so that's something we haven't even talked about, I mean you start thinking about the products that have been anniversary but have never been introduced, those sorts of things.

And another thing that was just brought to my attention is pulled from you, when we look at ClariVein, you have a device but there's all the vascular access products that go whether these are all cohort, there all the kits and the drapes and especially the IMs that go along with essentially a therapeutic device. And so, we have all of those things that the original a company, the Vascular Insights didn't have or didn't produce and Merit does. We also brought the sales people on for that overseas. So I mean I think we, you have all of this up; yield come back and hopefully with the same enthusiasm that we have.

And remember, this is sound - this going to sound funny to you, but we are tempering our enthusiasm, can you believe it? I mean, we're just trying to stay cool here and stay steady, and by that I mean, my job isn't just a stay calm and stay steady and I don't think you've seen that in our business, we have a great opportunity here for Merit Medical.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Operator

Jayson Bedford

Jayson Bedford

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Jayson Bedford

Jayson Bedford

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Jayson Bedford

Jayson Bedford

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Jayson Bedford

Jayson Bedford

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Jayson Bedford

Jayson Bedford

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

One other thing on this too, and some of our folks aren't going like to hear this, but the other thing is we'll also have coming on over the next couple of years, a number of distribution partners that will go direct. So that is another thing that we will be continued to be essentially wholesale to retail and Merit on its existing biopsy devices will sell both only through our direct sales force. So, eventually those both two rivers will meet and build the grand river.

So those other things that give us comfort on our core growth and make sure we maintain the business. And going back to that issue, and I hope everybody caught that is that, when you do these transitions almost all the time when we model these, we pull back and say that you're going to lose some business, and if you look at the way that we modeled the business BD that in fact, I mean, we were on the top side of the expectation. And I think that speaks volumes to the work that we did in the relationship we have with the customers, because it was our sales same sales point, so answer important thing to consider about the strength that Merit is building as a brand and how we can compete with bigger companies.

Jayson Bedford

Jayson Bedford

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Operator

David Saxon

David Saxon

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

David Saxon

David Saxon

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

I've got to be able to see it has gross margin contribution. I've got to be able to see that it's in our silos and our sales area. I'm not going to go jumping off and maybe more importantly law that, either afford it and be able to manage it and I think like we've done these other opportunities that we've seen, I think they've all worked for us and there continues to be more of these opportunities. But we're not in any hurry. It's interesting, we had one that we were looking at. They decided to go someplace else, and now they're back talking to us.

Those types of things happen, you just have to be patient and they have to fit your criteria and you have to pay a reasonable price for the assets and then execute. So I think, we've done a good job of those things. Our people are season data, we have a great business development team, we've got a great operational team, I think, again, I don't know that everybody really appreciates, and I'm sorry to keep going on here, but I don't think everybody really appreciates what it takes to pull off something like the Becton Dickinson deal where you are moving products from six factories in multiple countries to a single location while you're serving those customers and not being - missing a beat, and then hitting us on the high side of expectations while you're developing products to enhance those product lines. I mean, that is a symphony. That's what it is.

And again, at the end of the day, we get judged on top line all these improvements. But if you just look at that, it's an extraordinary effort by the people that are sitting in this room to get something like that done that oftentimes isn't individually appreciated, but hopefully it's appreciated when you look at the overall performance of the company. How is that one guys, do you like that one?

David Saxon

David Saxon

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

David Saxon

David Saxon

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Operator

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

If you'll recall, Mike, if you go back, I'm going to say now probably four years or five years and then come forward, we reduced CapEx after we won on a major building plan that I'm, at the time people got after me about and looking back at it, it was exactly the right thing to do. Thank you for all your notes and letters to that effect after the fact, I appreciate them. But we can't roll a business and add a couple of thousands of people if you don't have a place to house them. So we want to - we're not going to go on building a new city. But we are piece-by-piece, just like we did this year starting projects or adding some capacity or remodeling or doing the various things, so we will be much more disciplined in our approach, but at the same time in order for us to take this business where we think it can go to and now we've got the first $1 billion, the question that I have to ask myself and that I have planned for is how do we get the next billion and over what time frame? And I have my own thoughts on that and I'm planning to make sure I can systematically and discipline put capacity in place to be able to grow the business.

So it's a long answer but Raul, do you want to?

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Mike Petusky

Mike Petusky

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Operator

Jim Sidoti

Jim Sidoti

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Jim Sidoti

Jim Sidoti

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Jim Sidoti

Jim Sidoti

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Jim Sidoti

Jim Sidoti

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Jim Sidoti

Jim Sidoti

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Operator

Mark McGrath

Mark McGrath

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Mark McGrath

Mark McGrath

Raul Parra

Yes.

Mark McGrath

Mark McGrath

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Mark McGrath

Mark McGrath

Fred Lampropoulos

Thank you.

Operator

Christopher Hillary

Christopher Hillary

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Christopher Hillary

Christopher Hillary

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Christopher Hillary

Christopher Hillary

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

Raul Parra

Raul Parra

Fred Lampropoulos

Fred Lampropoulos

