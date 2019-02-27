Novavax: Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me

Patience is a virtue in which Novavax (NVAX) investors have been well schooled over the last thirty years. After a long time as a vocal Novavax skeptic, I have decided to remain vocal but drop the skepticism. I am anxiously optimistic that after many false starts, the company can finally bring home a winner in some indication or another.

RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization is the first opportunity. That is the one I will focus on here. Note that while I am dropping my skepticism, I am not expecting any big payday for shareholders. I am hoping that Novavax will manage to achieve revenues to support a market cap approaching ~$3.75 billion over the next five years.

Novavax stock price has been languishing as shareholders are on tenterhooks waiting for RSV trial results.

I last reported on Novavax in "Novavax: A Tale Of Two Stocks" on 1/14/2019. At the time, the company was fresh off its enthusiastic presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, where it was touting its Q1 2019 high-value catalysts. After describing Novavax's large-scale pivotal RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization trial, CEO Erck noted:

... and as we promised for the last year we expect to unwind the trial and announce data this quarter. And I've been asked by I think virtually every investor in my one-on-ones over the past three days, when in the first quarter is it going to happen? I've excluded January, but we have a target date, but it will be - we are confident it will be in the second quarter - in the first quarter.

Now, as February dissolves into March, it's looking as if we can exclude February along with January. I am pegging Novavax for a last-minute report - always with brinksmanship this name, it seems. I am hopeful the correction of "first" for "second" in the quote above was not a Freudian slip.

Novavax ended 2017 with a missed target for clinical data on its NanoFlu trial; it then promised an update by the following February, with nothing forthcoming until after market close on 2/28/18. Will this be the pattern for its Q1 2019 data release? Should we expect a report of some sort no sooner than after market close on 3/31/19?

If so, how will this impact the share price? Its price action so far in 2019 has been hopeful at first but lagging of late, as shown below:

Data by YCharts

March is often a month of contrasts, coming in like a lion and leaving like a lamb; so March of 2019 promises to be for Novavax. I have decided for my own peace of mind that the company will break form this time and will report positive RSV data. When? Therein lies the mystery. I am thinking some day after its anticipated 3/13/19 Q4 2018 earnings release, after the ill omens of the ides of March have safely passed, perhaps right after St. Patrick's Day.

Good data has good value.

The most important consequence of good data is its prophylactic effect on the price of shares. If Novavax issues bad data, its impact on the share price is likely to be immediate and severe. Back in September 2016, when the company reported disappointing data on its older adults RSV vaccine, its stock price collapsed.

Data by YCharts

Although starting from a lower price point, I would expect a fully analogous reaction if its maternal vaccine disappoints in the upcoming data release.

I question whether favorable data will impose an equal and opposite positive reaction. Favorable data will boost the share price for sure; however, the prospect of achieving peak sales potential following good data is less obvious than is the zero sales following poor data readout.

If we assume positive data resulting in a prompt FDA approval, that does not necessarily assure marketing success. Novavax will still need to execute a development plan. It will need to obtain ACIP recommendation and get payer approvals and physician support, etc.

Let's say for the pleasant prospect of the idea that Novavax issues a report with stellar data, how much can the company expect to earn? What might it mean for shareholders?

Novavax has issued its own graphic on the peak sales potential of the RSV by maternal inoculation as set out below:

China, India, Australia, much of eastern Europe and much of Latin America are not among the developing countries listed in the GACA (discussed below), and are therefore free of its restrictions. Accordingly, I take this $1.5 billion potential peak sales as unblemished by the GACA.

If one uses a conservative multiple of 2.5 times peak sales to reach a rough value for Novavax of $3.75 billion, it becomes clear that the company, with its ~$0.8 billion market cap, has a lot riding on this data.

Novavax's upcoming Global Access obligations are challenging.

Based on the premise that Novavax will soon report favorable data from its pivotal RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization trial, I have taken a deeper look into the Gates Foundation grant. The bones of the grant consist of the Grant Agreement itself (Exhibit 10.1 to Novavax's Q3 2015 10-Q) and various attachments, particularly attachment D.

Attachment D is the "GLOBAL ACCESS COMMITMENTS AGREEMENT (GACA)". Once RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization (the "RSV vaccine") receives its final approvals, GACA will become important in setting out certain of Novavax's international commitments.

The grant started on 9/25/15 and is scheduled to terminate on 12/31/21. The titular purpose of the grant is to advance the RSV vaccine to licensure and WHO prequalification. The foundation's rationale for making the grant is to accomplish a stated charitable purpose. In the case of the Novavax grant, the purpose is to reduce the burden of RSV disease in infants less than six months old in developing countries.

The GACA is the contractual mechanism for enforcing this charitable purpose. The GACA sets out the quid the foundation requires in return for its $89 million quo. Global access is a fundamental component of foundation strategy as described in its "Global Access Statement".

The obligations under the GACA survive beyond the term of the grant. The GACA has its own term, which extends for 10 years following the first sale of the RSV vaccine in a "Developing Country" - defined as any of ~75 countries from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe listed in Appendix A to the GACA. In the event of a conflict between the terms of the GACA and the grant, the GACA prevails.

The language of the GACA is quite strict towards the end of ensuring that Novavax makes the RSV vaccine available in the Developing Countries at reasonable prices. It includes ~60 defined terms challenging any effort to accurately summarize its provisions. The Global Access concept has a separate definition appearing at page 6 of 12 of Attachment B to the grant agreement. It provides:

... [Novavax] will conduct and manage the Project and the Funded Developments in a manner that ensures Global Access. ...[Novavax] ... Global Access ” means: (A) the knowledge and information gained from the Project will be promptly and broadly disseminated; and (B) the Funded Developments will be made available and accessible at an affordable price (I) to people most in need within developing countries, ...

The details are not important for the purpose of understanding the scope of Novavax's Global Access obligations. The information on pricing and quantities is redacted in any case. What is significant is to understand that the company will be bound to a complex regimen of significant scope. These obligations will be challenging for a small company like Novavax.

I have to presume that the foundation is primarily interested in the substance of the access. Surely, it will prefer to offer Novavax friendly assistance with its compliance rather than taking any adversarial stance. Assuming the company remains independent, it is my hope that it will make good faith efforts to comply with Global Access and that it will succeed in doing so.

If Novavax successfully does so, it will achieve a proficiency in global marketing that should prove invaluable in its core vaccine specialty.

Conclusion

We are getting close to a truly momentous day in Novavax's long history. If the company can pull off a win here, it will be a huge first step in reversing the ill will it has generated in its past. If it fails, the company will find it difficult - not impossible perhaps, but extremely difficult - to recover.

Shareholders are not the only ones with stakes in this battle. The Gates Foundation has poured significant funds into the effort, all for the purpose of advancing the charitable purpose. Success will relieve the burden of RSV not only for those who can afford it, but also for major group of women who otherwise would have no access to therapy whatsoever.

Speculative biotech has been an uncomfortable asset class for much of 2018. How ironic I would consider it if Novavax, the little engine that couldn't, was the company to break the streak of ignominy. Regardless, I would take it, though my stake is small, and rejoice.

