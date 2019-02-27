Inside ETFs: InvestmentNews EVENTS

By virtue of MOAT’s process and trying to identify companies that are undervalued relative to their peers, you end up with an almost kind of contrarian strategy, and you know you're buying companies at a lower relative price that gives you a higher probability of success in the future.

Moat investing is important because it helps you identify great companies. You buy them at a great price, and over the long term that has proven to be a tried-and-true element of investing success. You can go back to some old Warren Buffett ideas of essentially that - find great companies, buy them at a great price. The one element to the moat ETF [VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)] is, with the Morningstar research, there's a process built into it as well. So that's the third step: being able to repeat that process over and over again in an unemotional way - and we've seen that since the index [Morningstar Wide Moat Focus IndexSM] has been launched in 2007, it's performed very well.

There is not only the process involved with it, but some of the other large-cap strategies that advisers might be using might be either just basic cap weight strategies, which are prone to biases in certain sectors. We saw tech become a pretty big sector in the index [S&P 500 Index] towards the end of 2018. MOAT, by virtue of its process and trying to identify companies that are undervalued relative to their peers, you end up with an almost kind of contrarian strategy, and you know you're buying companies at a lower relative price that gives you a higher probability of success in the future.

We teamed up with Morningstar for this ETF in particular because of their great equity research. They have a hundred analysts covering 1,500 stocks globally. That's a huge team of people looking and monitoring these different stocks, evaluating them for their competitive advantage and applying their price-to-fair value process. We think that is a strong competitive advantage in of itself for the ETF.

