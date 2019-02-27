A Brexit Extension To Nowhere

To be sure, an extension would prevent the UK from crashing out of Europe without a deal on March 29.

Under intense pressure from within her Conservative Party, Theresa May has now opened the door to requesting a short extension of the Brexit two-year negotiating period that was due to expire on March 29.

Under intense pressure from within her Conservative Party, Theresa May has now opened the door to requesting a short extension of the Brexit two-year negotiating period that was due to expire on March 29. She has done so by agreeing to allow parliament to vote in around two weeks' time on the request for a short extension, in the event that her Brexit deal again fails to secure a parliamentary majority when it comes up for a second vote on March 12.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 26, 2019. Reuters/Peter Nicholls.

This has to raise questions as to what might be achieved by a two-to-three-month extension that Ms. May is now contemplating. To be sure, an extension would prevent the UK from crashing out of Europe without a deal on March 29. It might also give both the UK and Brussels time to prepare for a no-deal Brexit. That increases the chances that the UK's European partners would accede to a short extension of the negotiating period. However, the question remains whether it really would reduce the odds that the UK would crash out of Europe when the new negotiating period came to an end later this summer?

More specifically, one might ask whether an extension would make Brussels any more inclined than it has been up till now to make substantive changes to the comprehensive Brexit deal that it took almost two years to negotiate with Ms. May. In the absence of substantive changes from Brussels, could one really expect an extension to change the minds of those many members of parliament who last month so roundly defeated her Brexit deal? Or would it not only prolong the current period of domestic political chaos and investor uncertainty about a possible no-deal Brexit?

All of this heightens the chances that in the months ahead there will be an aggravation of the British economy's relative underperformance of the past two years. It also likely will complicate the overall European economic and political outlook considering that the European economy is already decelerating markedly ahead of the European parliamentary elections scheduled at the end of May. This makes it very unlikely that the fears we might now be entertaining about Brexit and its possible spillover effects will be allayed anytime soon.

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.