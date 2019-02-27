Risk-On Signals Gain Momentum

Many investors are increasingly worried about U.S. politics and the potential release of the Mueller Report.

Signals from the FX markets and the market for Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) are confirming the optimism in equity markets and suggest that this rally is sustainable, even if short-term corrections are inevitable.

Equity markets around the world are soaring, but can it continue? The short answer is, for a variety of reasons we believe the risk on-rally is likely to continue for the intermediate term and the inter-market indicators below are important supporting information.

Signals from the FX markets and the market for Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) are confirming the optimism in equity markets and suggest that this rally is sustainable, even if short-term corrections are inevitable. Here's what the markets are saying:

1 - The TIPS market was the canary in the coal mine for the equity slump that occurred in late 2018. As the Fed language turned hawkish, TIPS expectations for future inflation fell. This raised the warning that the Fed policy was becoming too tight, and would likely smother the animal spirits of the economy. As Chart 1 shows, inflation expectations are rising steadily again, signs of a healthy economy. The downturn in inflation expectations was decisively broken in February. This Canary is now singing a happier tune. A variety of commodity market indicators are confirming this signal.

2 - The Chinese Yuan (CNY) bottomed at the end of 2018 and has strengthened steadily since the start of the year. In fact, the weakening trend in CNY was also decisively broken in February. Stability in China's currency is bullish for EM as it reduces the risk of competitive devaluations in Asia and a broader currency war.

3 - For all that has been written about yield curve slope, the word count has been disproportionately allocated to the short end of the curve, and only modest amounts of ink have been devoted to the 2s-30s curve. Chart 3 shows that this curve never inverted, or flattened in this cycle, to the extent it did in prior cycles. As Chart 4 shows, this curve has begun steepening again and the downtrend in curve slope was decisively broken in the past few weeks. This is a pro-growth indicator that is supportive of a positive outlook.

10-Year Treasury

Source: Bloomberg, accessed 2/25/19

Chinese Yuan

Source: Bloomberg, accessed 2/25/19

2/30 Year Treasury Slope - Historical (12/5/1980-Present)

Source: Bloomberg, accessed 2/25/19

2/30 Year Treasury Slope

Source: Bloomberg, accessed 2/25/19

Jonathan E. Lewis, Chief Investment Officer

