Income Monitor: Q4 2018

On fixed income, we still like Preferreds as an alternative to other parts of the Fixed Income market like High Yield bonds.

The Global X Income Monitor for this quarter can be viewed here. This report seeks to provide broad, macro-level insights into the income characteristics of various asset classes and strategies.

As volatility picked up in Q4, various asset classes within equities and fixed income were pressured, driving yields upwards. Markets were affected by the ongoing trade wars, the hawkish nature of the Federal Reserve, tax loss selling, the strengthening dollar, and weaker oil prices.

However, the tide appears to be turning in 2019 with strong earnings numbers in the US, a dovish pivot from the Fed, and optimism about a potential trade deal being reached. We believe this environment has created a more optimal environment for risk-on equities, albeit with the potential or additional volatility.

For dividend seekers, we think there should be a focus on quality despite the euphoria to start the year. Companies with stronger balance sheets may be able to weather choppy periods and manage dividend policies more closely than some of their counterparts who may not have the stability to support dividend payments during more difficult periods.

In equities, MLPs may warrant further investor attention as yields remain elevated and oil prices rise. The Energy sector has been beaten down by lower oil prices and a move away from riskier equities, but as inflationary pressures eventually kick in, we think the Energy sector could be poised for a rebound with higher oil prices.

On fixed income, we still like Preferreds as an alternative to other parts of the Fixed Income market like High Yield bonds. We believe the risk/return tradeoff in Preferreds presents a better value proposition over higher yielding bonds and floating rate instruments which may be susceptible to additional credit risk as rates rise.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Neither Global X Funds nor its affiliates provide tax advice. Please note that (i) any discussion of U.S. tax matters contained in this communication cannot be used by you for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties; (ii) this communication was written to support the promotion or marketing of the matters addressed herein; and (iii) you should seek advice based on your particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. High yielding stocks are often speculative, high-risk investments. These companies can be paying out more than they can support and may reduce their dividends or stop paying dividends at any time, which could have a material adverse effect on the stock price of these companies. A company may reduce or eliminate its dividend, causing losses to the fund.

Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. High yield bonds involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than investment grade securities, due to the speculative nature of their investments.

Preferred stock is subject to many of the risks associated with debt securities, including interest rate risk. In addition, preferred stock may not pay a dividend, an issuer may suspend payment of dividends on preferred stock at any time, and in certain situations an issuer may call or redeem its preferred stock or convert it to common stock. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risk that differ from investments in common stock including risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting the MLP.

Carefully consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund’s full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained at globalxfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, FTSE, Standard & Poors, NASDAQ, Indxx, or MSCI nor do these companies make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with Solactive AG, FTSE, Standard & Poors, NASDAQ, Indxx, or MSCI.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.