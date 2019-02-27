Whiting: Growth Is Gone

We break down what that means and why shareholders may still get a higher exit here.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) shareholders did not enjoy the Q4-2018 release. Shares were down 11%, and that undid a good deal of the rally since the December 2018 bottom. We examine the numbers and give you our take as to why the company is not pleasing investors. We also tell you why we still like the name.

Q4-2018 numbers

At the heart of the miss for the quarter itself was the rather wide differentials. While the story was well-known, it was hard to compute how badly each company was impacted by it. In WLL's case, the impact definitely took the shine off the rose. Realized prices were 7% lower, in spite of Nymex prices being higher by that almost that amount on average during the quarter.

Some of the impact came from hedging, but even adjusted for that, the weak pricing environment hurt. The company did put a positive spin on it.

During the quarter Whiting continued its trend of free cash flow generation, producing $285 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $19 million in free cash flow despite lower crude prices and higher oil differentials.



While $19 million in free cash flow does not sound too bad, bear in mind that WLL produced $261 million of free cash flow in the first 3 quarters of the year. The company produced 8 million barrels of oil, so an additional $4 of pricing would be an extra $32 million in revenues, a high percentage of which would flow to the free cash flow number. So, the wide differentials did hurt the company for sure.

2019 guidance

For 2019, WLL took into account improving differentials in its potential cash flow.

Oil differentials significantly increased in December, which accounts for the difference in realized differentials versus Company guidance. Oil differentials have normalized as reflected in Company guidance.

The key problem with this guidance is the overall production numbers. At 47.2 MMBOE (midpoint), the numbers imply a run rate of 11.8 MMBOE per quarter. That is lower than what WLL produced in Q4-2018 and about as much as what it produced in Q4-2017.

This, of course, calls into the question the very first slide of the company's last presentation.

Where is the growth when production is flat from December 2017 till December 2019? This is likely to cause some rerating as analysts take down their production estimates.

Another thing that might have bothered the markets was the notabale rise in cash interest expense per barrel, which is forecasted to jump from $3.36/barrel in Q4-2018 to $4.10/barrel.

The good news for shareholders

In 2018, WLL was able to reduce its net debt (as defined by total liabilities less current assets) by about $200 million. That is encouraging. At current strip prices and normalized differentials, the company should be able to deliver closer to $300 million in 2019 again. That would still equate to a 15% free cash flow yield at current prices. The other advantage is that while WLL hedges, it hedges primarily using collars. Swaps were a fraction of total hedges.

As a result, the company gets the full upside all the way till mid-$70s on a good deal of the hedges. We find this a reason to be optimistic, as we are bullish on oil prices. Clearly, Whiting too is bullish, otherwise it would just used swaps at about the mid-point of that range ($63 or so). Investors might be wondering that if oil prices spiked as high as $76 on WTI - or why is the midpoint of the hedge so low? That is because when oil prices did spike, the entire curve was in backwardation (future prices lower than current), and hence, WLL could choose to either lock in $63 as a swap or go for the costless collars they got. The company chose the latter option, and we think it will work out.

Conclusion

WLL is fairly valued around the current price (we are talking after the tanking). But there is good leveraged upside to oil. We are bullish on WTI oil, and we expect oil to average $65/barrel in 2019. As such, we expect WLL to deliver significant free cash flow and further delever the balance sheet. On the flip side to that outlook, the company is very vulnerable to lower pricing, as we saw with the marked contraction in free cash flow as realized pricing went just slightly lower. Overall, while disappointed by the "growth" disappearing, we are encouraged that the company is maintaining discipline and not chasing production. We think WLL will get a chance to reduce debt in 2019 substantially, and we have a target price of $30 on the stock.

