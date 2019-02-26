Richmond Fed Manufacturing: Strengthening Growth In February

Meanwhile, the index for local business conditions rose to 4, indicating improvement, after two months of negative readings.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite Index increased to 16 for the month of February, up from last month's -2.

By Jill Mislinski

On Tuesday, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite Index increased to 16 for the month of February, up from last month's -2. Investing.com had forecast 8. Because of the highly volatile nature of this index, we include a 3-month moving average to facilitate the identification of trends, now at 1.3, which indicates expansion. The complete data series behind today's Richmond Fed manufacturing report, which dates from November 1993, is available here.

Here is a snapshot of the complete Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite series.

Here is the latest Richmond Fed manufacturing overview.

Fifth District manufacturing activity strengthened in February, according to the latest survey from the Richmond Fed. The composite index rose from -2 in January to 16 in February, buoyed by increases in the indexes for shipments and new orders. The employment index fell slightly in February but remained in expansionary territory. Meanwhile, the index for local business conditions rose to 4, indicating improvement, after two months of negative readings. Firms remained optimistic that conditions would continue to improve in the next six months.



Survey results suggested that both employment and wages remained strong in February, but firms continued to struggle to find workers with the skills they needed. Respondents expected this challenge to continue in the coming months.



Survey participants indicated that growth rates of both prices paid and prices received fell in February, as growth of prices paid continued to outpace that of prices received. Firms expected price growth to slow further in the near future. [Link to Report]

Here is a somewhat closer look at the index since the turn of the century.

Is today's Richmond composite a clue of what to expect in the next PMI composite? We'll find out when the next ISM Manufacturing survey is released (below).

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data).

Here is the same chart including the average of the five.

