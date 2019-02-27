Frontier Communications:  Sometimes, Hope Does Triumph Over Experience

It is too early to get giddy, however, as we will need to see follow-through on this quarter's improvements and how they are used to address the existential problem of an over-leveraged balance sheet.

Not every problem is solved and significant concerns remain, but it is clear that the revenue decline curve has been bent with other step-change improvements delivered.

Frontier Communications (FTR) reported Q4'18 and full-year 2018 results today after the close of the market. I had prepared a rough draft of this article ahead of the report, titled "Frontier Communications: Where's the Growth - Episode 12." I was expecting yet another disappointing, on-trend report, with revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, capital expenditure control, interest expense and quarterly de-leveraging activity all disappointing investors (and myself) relative to that hoped.

Clearly, that is not the article that can now be written. For the first report since the CTF Acquisition ("CTF"), the report surprised positively (especially this analyst) and the numbers reported, in some cases, appear to "bend the trend curve," resulting in a modification of the previous trends to significantly better levels. Of course, this always carries a challenge for Frontier that this performance will need to be continued in future quarters.

Earlier in the day, I posted a blog with my target numbers and ranges based upon the trends in place to this point. These targets are included in the tables below, so I will not republish the blog here. In the blog, I also included ranges of expectation around that trend.

In short, as we will discuss specifically below, Frontier blew through the very top end of the performance ranges, appearing now to have broken out of the trends to higher levels, at least for this quarter. Not only did Frontier not "beat" the trends, but they "beat" the trend numbers sufficiently to improve the performance trajectory, suggesting better future performance.

The table here offers the actual results, the forecast numbers published before and were the output of earlier modeling efforts from a previous article, and includes a measure of the absolute and percentage differences between the expected (trend) number and what Frontier delivered in this report:

At a headline level, Revenue exceeded by about $30M the forecast established by the previous trend of 1.5% revenue decline per quarter. This revenue decline is less than 0.1% per quarter ($2M relative to a $2,126M base for Q3), significantly better than expected and well outside a range that would represent simple variability in results. Indeed, a difference of $2M out of $2,126M might be considered flat by many and is by this analyst.

As the reader will see below, this result is significantly different than the previous trend and drives down the revenue moving average from where it has been (1.5% decline per quarter) down closer to 1%. Continued performance at this level could result in revenue moving forward essentially flat over time. Flat revenue would have a substantial impact upon the ability of Frontier to address other issues like leverage, as was shown in modeling early in this series of articles by the author.

I had suggested that I thought we might see an improved EBITDA with a slightly lower revenue as the company focused upon fewer customers paying more money. No such tradeoff was needed. Not only did Frontier blow through the top of the revenue expectation, but Frontier delivered a step-change improvement in EBITDA and EBITDA margin even as revenue went sharply higher (relative to trend). EBITDA was also ca. $30M higher than one would have expected from trend revenue and trend EBITDA, with margin jumping almost a percent higher in unexpected fashion after having been "stuck" at 39.5% margin, something of a disappointment for this analyst.

Interest expense was marginally better as the impact of rising rates and reset for variable rate loans appear to have hit Frontier slightly less than expected. Some interest decrease was expected, given the redemption of the October 2019 tranche, but it was thought that this would be more than compensated by rising rates. In reality, it looks close to a push, with interest expense changing QoQ by just $1M.

Finally, the company appears to have gotten a handle on capital spending, at least for one quarter. As I had written in earlier articles and again just today in my blog, it did not look to me as if the company had a handle on capital spending to an extent that I was mocking them for never having operated within their guidance during the year. I will need to retract that statement to one which confirms that the company did not operate within their guidance until the 4th quarter, but they seemed to have gotten their act together decisively in the most recent quarter.

Summarizing the quarter, I believe the company did an excellent job in delivering a very surprisingly positive quarter. This management and board have taken a lot of grief from the market and from this analyst in previous periods for what appeared to be underperformance as well as poor prioritization of initiatives. While questions remain, the board and management should take time to celebrate a substantial achievement and delivery of an outstanding quarter.

I. Revenue:

With the latest revenue reported, please find a chart showing revenue trends since the CTF:

As the reader can see from the graph, the latest revenue decline is substantially below that forecast for the quarter based upon the earlier regression trend and represents the lowest revenue decline, by far, reported since the CTF. The earlier trend had appeared to be running along the 1.5% revenue decline line, as shown in a previous article:

especially if you drop off the early points, shown here:

With this latest point, assuming followup with future results consistent with Q4, the revenue decline curve now appears to have been "bent downward."

The 4-quarter moving average also shows the impact of the latest report, shown here:

After being "stuck" near the 6% per annum level since Q2'17, the new MA appears to have taken a step-change downward to 4.4% per annum or near 1% per quarter (the level that I finally gave up on in the last article).

Takeaway: Flat revenue is a break with the trend observed since the CTF, which had shown an inexorable reduction in revenue each quarter to this point.

II. EBITDA And EBITDA Margin:

Just as revenue decline had been stuck, so had EBITDA Margin been "stuck" at 39.5% over the past two quarters. It had expected to have been higher coming out of the $350M improvement program, but that program still appears to have only delivered about half of the expected improvement as well as the improvement claimed. A reconciliation as to how the $350M improvement could be claimed in full was one thing that I did not get out of the 2018 report.

A step-change improvement, especially in combination with near flat revenue, will provide a much more solid platform from which to generate cash to continue a deleveraging program.

EBITDA of $860M was delivered in this quarter. This is different than the $895M "adjusted" EBITDA as reported by management. With an expectation of $3,500M in "adjusted" EBITDA (centerpoint of the range of $3,400-$3,500M) to be delivered during 2019, this implies an $875 "adjusted" EBITDA per quarter or about an $850M quarterly EBITDA level. This is substantially higher than I had expected or modeled earlier, where revenue was expected to decline by 1.5% and deliver a 39.5% margin. This will deliver about $100M more EBITDA just in 2019.

Takeaway: Frontier delivered a step-change improvement in EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, well above any trends shown to date. In turn, this improved EBITDA margin, in combination with the improved revenue trend shown above, may change fundamentally the ability of Frontier to deal with the existential challenge of deleveraging and a very large debt burden.

III. Capital Expenditures:

An area where this analyst had been particularly critical of the company has been the area of capital expenditures. For an extended period, the company appeared not in control of their capital expenditures as they consistently overspent the guidance given earlier in the same quarter each quarter, as shown in the next table.

First, please look at the performance for the first three quarters in this table:

As the reader can see in the first three quarters, the company overspent in the high end of the guidance range each quarter, where the guidance had been provided in that same quarter, and appeared to be increasing the level of overspending for the year.

With the latest report, however, the view changes as seen here:

Now we see that the company actually did spend less than the high end of the range. It is encouraging to see that this can be done by them.

The Q4 capex rate would also deliver a total capex spend a bit less than $1B. If Frontier spent at this level going forward, with the additional cash delivered through improved revenue and improved EBITDA margin, they should have sufficient cash to manage the 2022 and 2023 maturities, as discussed in the last article. Clearly, spending at this level in Q4 did not appear to hinder their ability to make improvements in revenue and EBITDA margin.

IV. Debt Reduction:

This management continues to have the annoying habit of talking about debt reduction instead of net debt reduction. While management talked about reductions of $431M and $56M (without talking about borrowing to help them manage the redemptions), they did also make a substantial reduction in NET debt, as compared to earlier periods since the CTF, as shown here:

This chart focuses attention on NET debt reduction, eliminating the impact of moving debt from LT to current (which changes nothing about the liability except that it is due sooner) while ignoring the impact of the cash levels (if all of the debt reduction is accompanied by an equal reduction in cash, that is not much of an accomplishment). This chart moots the ability to "play games" and looks at total debt reduction net of the impact on cash.

As one can see, for the full-year 2018, $446M in net debt reduction was accomplished with $351M in debt reduction in just Q4. We finally see some significant debt reduction after many quarters of expecting such a reduction but finding little.

Takeaway: Frontier delivered on significant debt reduction in 2018, especially concentrated in Q4 of the year (when the cyclical interest payments allowed). This attention on debt reduction needs to continue into 2019 and beyond, focusing on discounted 2022 maturities once the immediate maturities have been redeemed.

V. Going Forward:

The problem with exceeding expectations in one period is that this becomes the expectation for the next. Having exceeded substantially the expectations of many analysts, this performance has now established a new "entitlement" for future performance.

I believe it was Aristotle reminding us that "One swallow does not a summer make, nor does one fine day," which remains true many centuries later. This report will only have significance if it brings future improved reports like it based upon this performance. If this can continue to be delivered, then the view of what must be done to maintain a solvent enterprise which can continue to manage the sizable maturities coming due may change. If not, then Frontier will have many fewer options in addressing the excessive debt levels with which it is currently wrestling.

This report does not alter my view that this company needs to continue to focus on deleveraging. It may provide more options to accomplish that goal, if this performance is continued. However, it does not change the reality of the looming maturities, for which attention cannot be paid six months ahead of the redemption dates. At that point, it will likely be too late. Over the next quarters, it would be encouraging to see 2022 maturities to begin to be reduced before year-end 2019, creating some confidence that the Frontier board and management truly understand the threat. In the past, it appeared as if they are inattentive to this critical issue, paying more attention to other areas.

Next steps will include looking to the Q1 report, not so very far off, to see confirmation that Frontier has altered in a consistent way their performance trajectory or whether this was a "one-off". In the meantime, improved performance levels can be used to determine whether and how Frontier can redeem the maturities looming in 2022 and 2023, which look problematic from a February 2019 vantage point.

