Polyus Q4 And Full Year 2018 Results: Still Strong But Not So Cheap Anymore

For active investors, it’s time to take profits. For others, Polyus is still a great stock to hold in your portfolio.

Company Overview

The total amount of gold produced by Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) decreased by 8% to 637 thousand ounces in Q4 2018, compared to 691 thousand ounces in Q3 2018. On an annualized basis, the total gold production increased by 10%.

Ore production amounted to 12,030 thousand tons, which is 5% lower than the previous quarter and 20% higher than the same period last year. The volume of ore processing amounted to 9,279 thousand tons, which is 11% less than the previous quarter. In annual terms, the volume of ore processing increased by 19%. Compared to the previous quarter, the volume of antimony in the flotation concentrate decreased by 45% to 3.5 thousand tons (6.4 thousand tons in the Q3 2018).

Polyus' EBITDA increased in 4Q18 to $484 million, which is 2% higher than the consensus forecast; annual EBITDA increased by 10% Y-o-Y to $1,865 million. The final dividend for 2018 assumes $2.2 per share, which corresponds to the dividend policy for paying 30% EBITDA. Net profit for 2018 decreased by 62% compared with the result a year earlier, reaching $474 million. In 2018, the company reflected $800 million in losses due to a revaluation of exchange rate differences and currency swaps. This is a consequence of the currency swap operations the company made in 2014, when it was expecting the ruble to strengthen. In fact, there's nothing to worry about for investors as far as it's more an accounting thing.

The company's revenue from gold sales amounted $774 million, down 7% from the previous quarter. Net debt at December 31, 2018 is estimated at $3,086 million compared to $3,029 million at the end of the Q3 2018 and $3,077 million at the end of 2017. The net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.7x compared to 1.8x as at the end of 2017, reflecting growth in EBITDA in 2018.

Capital expenditures decreased by 8%, reaching $736 million. At the same time, Polyus plans to spend $725 million in 2019, or 11.5% more than previously planned. The updated forecast reflects the movement of capital spending in 2018. This is due to the recalibration of projects for the development of existing assets and the purchase of mining equipment at the Olimpiada and Blagodatnoye, as well as the delay in the construction of a number of infrastructure facilities at Natalka. In addition, exploration expenditures for key assets will be increased as well.

The company has presented an updated assessment of the mineral resources of the Sukhoi Log deposit. Sukhoi Log identified and estimated resources amounted to 962 million tons with an average gold grade of 2.1 g/t, and the total amount of gold resources amounted to 63 million ounces, which is 9% higher compared to the previous assessment. In addition, 28 million ounces have been moved from the inferred resources to identified resources.

As for valuation, things are less favorable for Polyus compared to previous quarters. This time P/E skyrocketed from 8-9 to around 25, the main reason for that is one-off currency swap revaluation losses. EV/EBITDA went up from 6.5-6.7 to 7.9, that’s still good but not the best. I expect EV/EBITDA to decline to the previous figure of around 6.5 amid further EBITDA growth and a moderate correction in the share price from all-time highs. It's also important to note that Polyus still offers a 5% dividend yield, which is significantly higher compared to its peers.

Gold Prices

Gold prices soared to the maximum level over the past ten months. At its peak, an ounce cost reached $1,340, the highest since April 19, 2018. The price increase was caused by the weakening of the US dollar and positive expectations regarding the current negotiations between the United States and China.

Source: BullionVault

The initial stage of long-term price recovery, which is characterized by normalization of sentiment in the sector, most likely has already ended. Restoration of demand for “safe harbor” assets amid growing risks of a slowdown in the global economy at the beginning of the next decade will be the second stage of the price growth period.

For 1Q19, the average gold price is likely to be around $1,300/oz. Then, I believe that gold will fluctuate in the steady range of $1200-1300, because there’s still no directional trend in inflation, interest rates, and global risks. In my opinion, the Fed may raise the rate this year and reduce the dollar supply by reducing the balance, which will negatively affect gold. On the other hand, it will likely lead to negative consequences for the markets, which is a clear positive factor for gold prices. Therefore, I expect gold prices to stay around $1,250/oz for the rest of 2019.

Risks

High dependency on the Olimpiada mine (more than 50% of the company's revenue) carries a significant risk to the company's attractiveness in case of the mine's underperformance.

There is a risk that the updated data of the Sukhoi Log economic parameters may imply higher capex which will result in lower FCF after 2020.

I think that the sanctions risk is the least relevant to Polyus. The company has no export to the US, doesn't have much to do with the Russian government and looks like the least likely target for sanctions.

Final thoughts

The financial results of Polyus Gold for 4Q18 and 2018 turned out to be expectedly strong. I still consider Polyus as one of the best Russian companies and see huge growth potential in the long term. However, there are no significant triggers on the near horizon - therefore, if you’re an active investor, it's time to take profits and use capital for other transactions. For others, it's a stock with a very decent dividend yield so you can continue to hold it in your long-term portfolio.

It's also important to note that OPYGY trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange where Polyus' shares are also traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.