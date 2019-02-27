Dorman Products: Strong Q4 May Result In Strong 2019, Despite Tariffs

The 10% sell-off after earnings provides a better entry point for a stock that could continue to beat the market, especially if the general economy experiences a slowdown.

The company plans to pass on new tariffs to the consumer with higher prices. Higher costs won't affect net income, but will adversely impact gross and operating income.

The company expects 2019 growth of 6 to 10%, but EPS growth will be much lower than it was in 2018.

Thesis

Dorman Products (DORM), a leading supplier of replacement parts for vehicles, expects more strong revenue growth in 2019 as it reported stronger than expected 2018 revenue growth of 8% and EPS growth of 28%.

Despite the great 2018 numbers, the stock sold off after the Q4 report, presumably due to reduced EPS growth guidance and verification that new tariffs would be passed on to the consumer and would adversely impact operating and gross income.

This said, the tariffs may be a temporary issue if the US and China resolve their differences. Given Dorman's recent operational strength, the company is likely to perform well in 2019 and may continue to excel beyond that if the economy slows. Dorman has traditionally performed well during economic downturns. The recent sell-off provides a better entry point for a strong company that was reasonably valued before the sell-off.

A Strong Finish To 2018 Could = Strong 2019

Q4 produced 14% revenue growth for Dorman, 4% of which was attributable to acquisitions from earlier in the year. The strong finish was not expected. Following the Q3 report, the company updated annual guidance for 4-6%, but Q4 ended up driving full-year sales growth to 8%.

The company made several operational adjustments this year, including integration of acquisitions, and completing construction of a new distribution facility in Tennessee. The company believes it is positioned for a strong 2019, with revenue growth expected to be 6 to 10%.

Source

However, there is uncertainty entering 2019. New tariffs will impact the business and those costs will be passed on to the consumer in higher prices. Recent reports suggest the Trump administration and China may resolve this trade dispute, and the tariff issue may ultimately end up being a moot point.

Beyond the tariff issue, the market dynamics look good for Dorman. There are a couple of factors favoring the company. Though fears have subsided in the last two months, we may be facing an economic slowdown. Additionally, the average age of cars on the road continues to climb.

Though Dorman had a strong Q4 with organic revenue growth of 10%, the company's strongest performance in the last decade came when the country struggled to recover from the financial crisis. Growth peaked in 2013 with nearly a 17% revenue growth rate. As Dorman's revenue growth has slowed in the years since, car sales have continued to tick upward and have leveled off in the 17 million-per-year range.

Source: YCharts, which aggregates sales data from the federal government.

The company believes it is in a position to exceed the growth of the general automotive aftermarket (3.5%) in the years ahead. Any recession aside, the company expects growth to result from the aging of cars on the road. The average age of vehicles is increasing.

Source

In addition to the above graphic, a 2016 article by Automotive News cited research that showed the fastest-growing age group of vehicles on the road through 2021 were those 16 years or older. The number of old cars on the road was expected to increase from 62 million in 2016 to 81 million in 2021, an increase of 31%. The high quality of vehicles is a reason cited for the improving lifespan of cars.

Valuation

The company looks undervalued on a discounted free cash flow basis. The company has been a consistent generator of free cash flow. Dorman has grown free cash flow at an average annual rate of more than 10% over the last decade. Applying a discount rate of the 30-year US Treasury and a 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10 gives me a fair value well above $100. I don't use a discount greater than the 30-year rate because I don't add a risk premium to the discount rate. Other investors do, and there are multiple ways of coming up with a risk premium. However, I prefer to use the 30-year as a guidepost and then seek a discount I am comfortable with based on the company in question. Dorman looks like a reasonable value at $83.50.

Conclusion

The recent sell-off provides a better entry point for a company that expects more strong revenue growth in 2019. If the tariffs issue is resolved with China in 2019, that could benefit the company and stock price as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.