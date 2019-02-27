Trex: Solid Long-Term Bet Despite Short-Term Headwinds

Guidance going into Q1-19 is tempered at just 3% Residential revenue growth. That said, the long-term bull thesis for Trex remains solid.

That said, increased freight costs and materials costs will lead the company to raise prices on its products for the first time since 2011.

Consumer sentiment declines in January look temporary as there was an uptick in February. Consumer sentiment is a strong indicator of Trex sales.

The guidance, issued last quarter, was a sharp reduction from 13% revenue growth seen in first nine months of 2018 and a sharp reduction vs. 15% growth seen in Q4-17.

Thesis

After guiding for modest Q4 Residential revenue growth of 5%, Trex (TREX) easily beat it with 11% growth. The company had a strong year, posting Residential revenue growth of 13%.

Though consumer confidence declined in January following the federal government shutdown, consumer confidence jumped in February and the consumer may be in good shape. Strong consumer confidence is typically indicative of sales growth prospects for Trex. That said, guidance is still tempered at 3% Residential revenue growth guidance going into Q1-19. The company does not provide annual guidance.

At $75, shares look reasonably valued. The company is sensitive to macro conditions and consumer sentiment. If the economy goes south, Trex's sales growth figures will suffer. But if we're looking at another solid 2019 for Trex, the company could test its 52-week high of $90 seen a few months ago.

Q4-18 Results And The Year Ahead

Trex consists of two business units: Residential and Commercial. Residential is home to composite decking and comprises 90% of Trex’s business. Commercial comprises the other 10% of revenue. Commercial, created in 2017, sells custom metal railings to sports arenas and similar venues. Composite decking has been the company’s bread and butter since the company’s inception in the 1990s.

The company's Residential performance in Q4 far exceeded expectations issued in Q3. The company has a history of providing quarterly guidance only and had guided for tempered Residential revenue growth of 5%, despite growing 15% the year prior. The reported 11% growth finished a strong year for the company. The company is setting the bar low for Q1-19. Revenue growth is expected to be 3%, though the company clocked in 7% growth in Q1-18 after guiding for 8%.

As it stands now, macro conditions look good for Trex. Consumer sentiment rebounded in February and the remodeling market for homes is expected to grow in the mid-single-digit range this year. These are both positives for Trex.

University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment

That said, the company is also facing higher freight costs and non-recyclable material costs. This will lead Trex to raise prices on its products for the first time since 2011. Though Trex has composite decking competitors, the company holds a dominant position in composite decking and is focused on capturing market share from wood. However, Trex's products are more expensive than wood. In 2018, the Trex website noted that Trex's products ranged from $11-15 a square foot. The website now states that Trex's products range from $9-16 a square foot. The material costs of various wood decking competitors are typically in the single-digit price range per square foot.

Though Trex's decking costs more per square foot than traditional wood decking, the value proposition is Trex's decking will last longer than wood decking and won’t require the same level of maintenance or repair over the life of the deck. It remains to be seen how consumers respond to higher prices.

Source

That said, the company is introducing new decking products to bolster its offerings. If Trex's products continue to resonate with consumers, there remains ample room for the company to grow. The company says the addressable market in decking is $6 billion (Trex has ~10% of it) and that every 1% of market share gain from wood by Trex equals $50M in annual revenue. In Trex’s June 2018 investor presentation, the company cited remodeling market data from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) that predicted in a 2017 study that the remodeling market would remain strong through 2025 as homeowners are predicted to spend approximately 50% more on their homes per year than they did in the 1990s.

Valuation

The stock looks fairly valued at $75 on an earnings growth and free cash flow basis after a strong Q4 and strong 2018. Continued consumer strength and strong growth expectations in the remodeling market could continue to bode well for the company. That said, it remains to be seen how higher prices will impact sales. And a downturn in the economy would probably not bode well for Residential revenue growth.

Conclusion

Trex is a well-managed company operating in an ideal economic environment. If consumer sentiment remains high and people continue to spend more on their homes through 2025, as predicted by Harvard, Trex may continue to see market-beating growth in the coming years. The vast majority of decks today are wood and the company has plenty of opportunities to expand its composite decking footprint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.