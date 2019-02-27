Q2 Holdings: Growth Re-Accelerates As Market Size Doubles, But Losses Widen

Q2 Holdings updated its addressable market to $8B from $3.5B, a static figure that had been used each year since 2014. This number presumably accounts for recent acquisitions and a revision to include new solutions that were not reflected previously.

Number of small banks in the U.S. continues to shrink. Despite this, Q2 Holdings appears to have plenty of runway for growth.

The company experienced 5% client churn rate in 2018, meaning 5% of customer base disappeared either through M&A or clients leaving for competitors. This is consistent with recent years.

Thesis

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) finished the year strong. It met the top end of its revenue guidance and reported a record number of bookings for the year. The company expects revenue to accelerate in 2019 after several years of deceleration.

On last quarter's earnings call, CEO Matt Flake noted that the company had been under-sizing its own total addressable market (TAM) in recent years. In the recent 10-K, the company updated its TAM to $8 billion, which dwarfs the $3.5 billion the company had reported in its annual filings since 2014. Recent acquisitions, including the Cloud Lending acquisition, have bolstered the company's offerings and could help drive continued 20% revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

That said, the market that Q2 Holdings sells software solutions to - regional and community banks - continues to shrink. The company noted on the Q4-18 call that the company lost 5% of its client base due to churn in 2018. Half of this churn was due to mergers and acquisitions, meaning a preexisting Q2 Holdings client was acquired by a competing bank that was not a client of Q2 Holdings. While the company continues to innovate and make strategic acquisitions to continue strong growth, the shrinking number of small banks in the U.S. will remain a negative that will continue to work against the company.

Q4 Finishes a Strong 2018 And Expects Stronger 2019

Though revenue growth decelerated year over year, 2018 was the company's strongest year for bookings. And Q4-18 was the company's best quarter for bookings. The company also noted that it also signed a record number of client renewals. Despite facing some stiff competition from the likes of Fiserv (FISV), Jack Henry and Associates (JKHY), and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), the company's solutions are gaining traction in the market.

In 2018, the company made some acquisitions to bolster its offerings that should help facilitate growth acceleration in 2019. The company is expecting 27-28% revenue growth compared to 24% growth in 2018.

The most notable acquisition in 2018 was that of Cloud Lending, which offers an end-to-end lending and leasing platform for RCFIs. The company recently closed five Cloud Lending deals and the lending market opportunity is a sizable one and one that Q2 Holdings believes it can effectively cross-sell to its existing roster of clients.

"As I look ahead to 2019 with the addition of the lending, leasing and digital onboarding capabilities from our recent acquisitions, I am confident that we will continue to see strong performance from our cross sale team." - CEO Matt Flake, Q4-18 call.

The company has stated that it has no major lending platform competitors and that the lending platform market could well exceed $2 billion, which is more than 50% as big as the entire Q2 Holdings addressable market of $3.5 billion the company had been quoting in its 10-K for years prior to the Cloud Lending acquisition.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Has More Than Doubled

In my initial September 2018 article on Q2 Holdings, I noted that the company had continued to state in annual 10-K filings that its TAM was $3.5 billion. On the Q3-18 call, CEO Matt Flake said that the company needed to revisit the TAM size, especially after the Cloud Lending acquisition, which he guessed at the time could add at least $2 billion to the company's addressable market. He also noted on the Q3 call that the $3.5 billion TAM did not include other new solutions the company had either developed or acquired in recent years.

In the recent 10-K filing, the company states that its TAM is now $8 billion and consists of the following components:

Market Size Market $5 billion Digital banking solutions $2 billion Digital lending and leasing solutions $1 billion BaaS solutions

The RCFI Market Continues to Shrink

Though the company notes its updated TAM figures, the company does not state in its TAM descriptions how the shrinking RCFI market will impact that TAM in future years.

Banking consolidation has been a reality in recent decades for banks of all sizes. However, a May 2017 opinion article in American Banker argued that a combination of factors, including slow economic recovery, increased operational costs due to technology and regulation, and an anticipated drop in available deposits, could lead to more consolidation, particularly among RCFIs. The article suggested the number of RCFIs could be cut in half within two decades.

Data pulled from SEC documents filed by Q2 Holdings support the thesis that the RCFI market is shrinking. Based on market data provided by the company, the RCFI market is consolidating at an average annual rate of 4.1%. Between February 2014 and February 2019, the RCFI market shrunk 19% (see table below). If the industry continues to consolidate at an annual rate of 4.1%, the RCFI count will shrink from 13,570 RCFIs in 2014 to less than 5,900 by 2034. That would be a 57% reduction in RCFI count over a 20-year period. The below table presents market data from Q2 Holdings SEC filings:

Q2 Holdings Company Filing Publication Date # of RCFIs in the U.S. % Change in RCFI # YOY 10-K Feb. 2019 11,000 -3.7% 10-K Feb. 2018 11,420 -3.8% 10-K Feb. 2017 11,870 -4.3% 10-K Feb. 2016 12,407 -4.5% 10-K Feb. 2015 12,994 -4.2% S-1 Feb. 2014 13,570

RCFI consolidation hurts the company's ability to retain clients. The company appears to have a strong product and a broad customer base, but no company can keep every client happy all the time and Q2 Holdings loses a tiny percentage of customers to churn every year due to dissatisfaction. But as much as half of the client churn rate historically has had nothing to do with customer dissatisfaction at all - Q2 Holdings also is losing customers due to RCFI consolidation.

This reality continued in 2018. The company experienced 5% client churn and half of that was due to RCFI consolidation. The company predicted this 5% churn rate earlier this year.

Year Client Churn Rate Client Churn Rate Attributable to RCFI Consolidation, per earnings call transcript dialogue by executives 2018 5% 2.5%, per Q4 2018 earnings call. The 5% and 2.5% figures met guidance issued by the company earlier in the year. 2017 4.9% 1.8%, per CFO Jennifer Harris on Q4 2017 earnings call. 2016 5.1% N/A - Q4 2016 Transcript discussed churn, but M&A-related churn rate not mentioned. 2015 3.5% N/A - Q4 2015 Transcript Not Available. 2014 4.8% 1.3%, per CFO Jennifer Harris on Q4 2014 earnings call. 2013 3.5% N/A - Q4 2013 Transcript Not Available. 2012 3.6% N/A - Q4 2012 Transcript Not Available.

While the company continues to grow market share and diversify its solutions offerings, an investment in Q2 Holdings should factor in the risk that comes with a shrinking RCFI market.

Valuation

Q2 Holdings is unprofitable. The company had been narrowing losses in recent years, but losses ticked upward again in 2018 with a negative net profit margin of -14.7% vs. -13.5% last year. The company is also free cash flow negative. On a price to sales basis, the company is trading at a P/S of 12. Here's how it compares to some other SaaS players:

Company Price to Sales Ratio Recent Revenue Growth Rate Profitable/Not Profitable Q2 Holdings 12 24% Not Profitable Veeva Systems (VEEV) 21 27% Profitable Shopify (SHOP) 19 54% Profitable Salesforce (CRM) 10 26% Profitable

Conclusion

Q2 Holdings appears to be in the early stages of a long-term growth story that has been further improved by its entrance into the cloud lending market. It appears to have a large addressable market despite the RCFI consolidation headwinds that will likely continue. Given the company's lack of profitability, I am not an investor but will continue to follow the company.

