Blackstone: A Desirable Alternative For Income Investing

However, can we discount the risks to the business model and rely on Blackstone for a steady payout for the long term?

Last month, Blackstone (BX) had a strong showing when it reported solid earnings for Q4 2018. Distributable Earnings was down 6% from the previous quarter but was sufficient to support a Distribution Per Common Unit of $0.58 (includes Special Cash Distribution), bringing the trailing 12-month distribution yield to 6.4%. Additionally, from the previous quarter, the company grew total AUM by 3.4% to $472 billion, having available $113 billion of dry powder.

For an alternative asset manager, the results were notable as little was out of the ordinary. Even though the equity markets were in turmoil (and has since recovered) in December, Blackstone barely flinched and continued business as usual. In the past 5 years, Blackstone's dividend yield has been relatively stable between 5-7.5%.

This minor revelation got me wondering if Blackstone could actually be considered for income investing. For many investors, it already fits the bill but it requires a certain degree of due diligence owing to the opaque nature of the business model and lumpy performance. Just as Blackstone is trying to bring alternative investments to retail investors, could Blackstone itself be a viable option for mom and pop investors?

Data by YCharts

Income Investing

In broad term, it is an investment strategy to maximize cash income from the least riskiest portfolio of investments. For the strategy to work, it is paramount that the asset be able to provide a steady income stream for the foreseeable future. Lacking this confidence would automatically disqualify the investment from being considered for this strategy. A moat-able business model that provides a steady cash flow demonstrates consistency and reliability to income investors.

Unfortunately, another point to consider is the current low-interest rate environment that requires investors to wade in a little more to sustain their income streams. Income investors are now required to consider riskier investments since their trusty steeds - utilities, consumer staples, etc. - are no longer providing enough cover for their income needs.

The Promise Of The Business Model

Blackstone is arguably the largest alternative asset manager in the world with gross inflows for the past 5 years exceeding the next 3 competitors combined. It leverages its financial and managerial expertise to invest on behalf of Limited Partners and in return gets to keep a share of the profits, around 20% of it. It also charges a fixed management fee for its efforts. With AUM at almost half a trillion dollars and shooting for a whole trillion by 2026, that's quite a bit of padding for the bottom line. As one can surely surmise, future profit growth will depend on two factors; being able to continue growing AUM and deploying shrewd investment strategies.

Source: Blackstone

The Bigger, The Better

In regards to the first point, Blackstone has minted a formidable reputation in the industry for delivering sizable returns for its investors (Limited Partners, not to be confused with company shareholders).

Blackstone’s highly differentiated investment performance is why our limited partners continue to entrust us with more and more of their capital to manage. In the midst of the financial hurricane that was the fourth quarter, our gross inflows reached $40 billion, our second-best ever.

Stephen Schwarzmann, Q4 2018 Earnings Call

Blackstone's stellar reputation coupled with the fact that we currently are in the second largest economic expansion ever has enabled the company to go on a fundraising tear, raising billions from investors. As funds entrusted with Blackstone grows (highlighted in the blue box below), so does the management fees it generates (the red box).

Fee-related earnings accounted for 34.3% and 54.0% of Distributable Earnings for 2017 and 2018, respectively. A back-of-the-envelope calculation would lead to a distribution yield of 2.9% and 4.5% for the past two years. While this does not discount the importance of performance revenues, it demonstrates Blackstone's ability to continue paying a respectable distribution during times of economic stress i.e. recessions.

Source: Blackstone

While growing larger is well and good, the Law of Large Numbers would come to bear with Blackstone's ability to continue generating the same historical rate of return. Therefore, in order to maintain its profit margin, Blackstone has had to diversify its investment platforms.

The company has been investing, organically and inorganically, into new business platforms such as growth equity, insurance and life sciences. Blackstone will have more avenues to deploy its massive cash hoard. However, standing up these new revenue streams will take time.

Source: Blackstone

Successful investments are not an exact science. It is not easy to discern a pattern between the Distributable Earnings (the pink box above) for the past 5 quarters. Performance revenues are not recognized until an investment is successfully divested. Timing the realization is important in order to maximize returns. These uncertainties cause the quarter-on-quarter performance numbers to be lumpy and lead to unpredictable cash payout. Nevertheless, Blackstone has continued to reward shareholders handsomely, especially those that have been patient and holding on for the long term.

However, the uncertainty and complexity associated with the cash payout and business model are definitely on many investors' minds. This is reflected by the stock price that hasn't budged much since 2014. On this front, the industry as a whole has made an effort to simplify its earnings reporting.

In conclusion, I believe that while the risk profile is higher with Blackstone, the 'stable' baseline payout highlighted previously provides a floor for income investors. Additionally, Blackstone has demonstrated its long-term strategy to grow and has laid out a game plan to execute towards this goal. This not only confirms my belief that Blackstone would be able to continue providing shareholders with a decent return but to reward them for persevering for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.