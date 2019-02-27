How Procter & Gamble Will Return 11% To Shareholders In 12-Months

Thesis:

Procter & Gamble (PG) has seen a strong performance recently due to earnings beats and more optimistic guidance. P&G has an incredibly strong brand line, investment grade financial metrics (even with its large amount of Goodwill on the balance sheet), expense reduction, and operational excellence have me confident that P&G is trending in the right direction. Suffice to say, I am bullish on P&G and believe it will return approximately 11% to shareholders over FY19 via growing market price and dividends.

P&G’s Powerful Brand Line—Its Moat:

Outside of the investor world many individuals are not familiar with P&G per say, but certainly the likes of brands such as Tide, Downy, Swiffer, Pampers, Gillette, Old Spice, and the list goes on. It’s safe to say that P&G’s brands are dominant leaders in their respective industries, whether it be deodorant, batteries, or diapers. I find P&G’s brands to act as its moat, as I believe the majority of its brands are ingrained in consumer homes. While smaller companies have taken market share from one of P&G’s largest revenue generating segments—grooming—I believe in P&G’s brands, such as Gillette, to stand the test of time. I believe P&G’s powerful brand line is a strong qualitative aspect of P&G.

P&G’s Investment Grade Financial Metrics and Expense Reduction:

We’ve seen P&G struggle with new competition such as The Dollar Shave Club and even social trends such as the popularity of the beard hurting P&G in its core grooming segment, which accounts for roughly 10% of sales. However, P&G is financially stable with access to a handsome amount of capital for research and development, and product innovation. P&G has retained earnings of $101,170 Million, and that figure has been consistently increasing for years. P&G has a healthy net margin of 18.32% and has the third highest core operating margin in its peer group at roughly 22%. Check out the image below to see how P&G holds up in key financial areas in comparison to its peers.

P&G has an impressively low long-term-debt-to-total-asset ratio of 0.17. Its ROIC is 17.24% with a WACC of 3.75%, meaning P&G is earning 13.49% on the capital it is raising for its investments.

P&G has also been cutting expenses, particularly in enrollment. Its cost of goods sold was approximately $1.6 Billion in FY16. P&G lowered that to $1.5 Billion in FY17 and down another $100 Million to $1.4 Billion in FY18. Cutting COGS generally directly benefits the bottom line and owners earnings. These reductions are likely associated with the favorable earnings beats that P&G has been posting. P&G has refined its operating productivity, and in doing so, has been able to cut out thousands of employees. While many may find this unfavorable, from an investor standpoint, optimization builds shareholder equity. In FY11 P&G had approximately 129,000 employees. As of FY18 it now has 92,000 employees, nearly a 30% reduction in employees in seven years.

P&G has also exhibited its investment initiatives, investing $10 Billion in operations from FY12 - FY16 with plans to invest an additional $10 Billion from FY17 – FY21. The only true concern I see on the balance sheet is P&G’s goodwill of $46,392 Million, representing just under 38% of its total assets. I can’t deny the fact that this number is much higher than I like, and it’s hard to quantify its true value, as it’s based on forecasted profit amongst other variables. I can say that P&G’s brands, intangible asset power, and loyal customer base are strong. P&G has had a large amount of goodwill on its balance sheet for years on end and has prospered without fail. P&G is also an extraordinarily well-known conglomerate, meaning a large amount of goodwill isn’t as alarming as it would be for a smaller company.

I would like to wrap this up by saying that while P&G has had its issues with competition and market share loss, I believe in its ability to innovate products, reduce costs, and make it hard for the average consumer to not turn towards traditional household brands. P&G has a strong balance sheet with a lot of cash to put towards refining its already impressive and profitable business model. With that being said, I like the direction in which P&G is trending, and feel optimistic about its ability to grow, take back market share, and create shareholder equity.

Operational Excellence and Quantitative Analysis:

P&G beat its initial organic sales growth guidance and is on track with its core EPS guidance through 1H19. With strong growth in its beauty segment, I personally believe that P&G will grow its net income by 5%. P&G’s trailing 12-month net income came to $10,795 Million. With a 5% growth rate, P&G will have a trailing 12-month net income of approximately $11,334.75 Million halfway through FY20. I believe P&G will maintain its 1H19 average net margin of 18.75%. This would give us forecasted EPS at this time next year of $4.53. P&G’s current P/E ratio comes to a little over 24, which I believe is reasonable considering the nature of P&G’s business and its dominant position. This would give us a 12-month price target of $108.72 per share. With today’s closing price of $100.25, that would represent an 8.45% increase in itself.

P&G also offers an annualized dividend of $2.87 per share paid quarterly with yield on current price of 2.86%. P&G’s dividend has increased consistently for 62 years straight. Currently the payout ratio is 64.9%, so there’s not a ton of room for dividend growth in that area, however there is some. P&G’s dividend may not be the most attractive feature of the company, but it’s nothing to turn your nose up at.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, P&G has an impressive business model with brands that are recognized and used by millions daily. P&G is adverse and has the financial ability to innovate and compete with any and all entrants in any of its given industries. Based on P&G’s 2Q19 earnings, forward-looking guidance, organic sales growth, and success with its beauty segment, I believe P&G will reach my price target of $108.72 per share in the next twelve months. If purchased at the current price of $100.25 per share, and with an annual dividend of 2.86%, a return of 11.31% would be realized in a 12-month period. I recommend P&G with the expectation of approximately an 11% return in 12-months derived from the forecast above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.