Supreme Cannabis: Triple Digit Revenue Growth And Undervalued

Since the company is trading in the OTC Markets, not many individuals are researching this name, which seems to be creating the lack of liquidity.

The company trades at 14x, which does not seem very expensive. Other competitors are trading at higher capitalization and are not reporting the same revenue growth.

In the six months ended December 31, 2018, the company reported CAD 12.8 million, 295% more than that in the same time period in 2017.

Reporting triple digit revenue growth and with remarkable partners in the cannabis industry, Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF) seems to represent an opportunity. There seems to be lack of liquidity, which is pushing the share price of Supreme Cannabis down. The company should not be trading at 14x forward sales. Other competitors with less revenue growth are trading at 8x-49x sales.

Business And Inventory Review

Based in Toronto, Canada, Supreme received permission to produce cannabis on March 11, 2016 after acquiring a 342,000 square foot facility in Kincardine, Ontario.

Source: Company's Website

The company's most interesting feature is its network of partners, which includes some of the largest cannabis retailers and producers in Canada and the United States. The image below provides some names:

Source: Company's Website

With that, another very beneficial feature is that the company does not seem at all at an early stage. Some investors may expect it as Supreme Cannabis is trading in the OTC Markets. The company acquired new facilities, so investors should not wait until they are built. In addition, the amount of finished goods ready to be sold and work in progress are large. Work in progress is worth CAD 5 million, and finished goods are worth CAD 2.3 million. With this in mind, investors should be executing more revenues in the near future as the dried cannabis will be sold. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

With many other entrants in the industry promising to have production capacity in about a year or two, Supreme Cannabis seems a clear winner. It is not promising anything. It is showing cannabis ready to be sold. Investors should appreciate this feature quite a bit.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.99x and CAD 91.9 million in total assets, the company's financial stability seems beneficial. The amount of property, plant and equipment is also large; worth CAD 149 million. It means that Supreme has already built facilities and owns production capacity. With many other cannabis operators reporting cash, but little amount of property and equipment, Supreme Cannabis seems interesting. The amount of intangible assets, equal to CAD 24 million, does not seem elevated. Investors should not worry about the potential value erosion generated from the impairment risk of these assets. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

The list of financial liabilities should not worry investors, but it should be studied closely. The most relevant is the convertible debt, which is worth CAD 72 million, 69% of the total amount of liabilities. With that, investors should not think that Supreme Cannabis is paying elevated interest rates. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

What investors should not appreciate is that these convertible debt could generate stock dilution. It could lead to share price decreases as the share count could increase. The image below shows the income statement and the equity structure:

Source: 10-Q

Income Statement

Like other cannabis companies, the revenue growth seems very impressive. In the six months ended December 31, 2018, the company reported CAD 12.8 million, 295% more than that in the same time period in 2017. The gross profit margin is also large. In the six months ended December 31, 2018, production costs were equal to only CAD 6.9 million. Growth investors should appreciate this feature.

With that, value investors should not appreciate Supreme Cannabis as net losses before taxes were negative in the six months ended December 31, 2018, equal to CAD -12.4 million. In addition, the losses may be even larger in the future as Supreme included fair value changes in growth of biological assets worth CAD 15 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Equity Structure: No Low Float

With most companies in the OTC Markets reporting very low float, it seems beneficial that Supreme Cannabis reports elevated float. The float is equal to 281 million shares, 98% of the total amount of shares outstanding. Keep in mind that low float companies are usually associated to very high stock volatility risk. In this case, the stock may have certain volatility associated to the cannabis industry, but it should not be due to the company's equity structure. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: OTC Markets

Valuation

The largest risk on this name seems to be stock dilution. As shown in the image below, the number of convertible securities sold by Supreme Cannabis is elevated. As these securities are converted, the share count increases. As of December 31, 2018, the share count was equal to 289 million shares, 13% more than that in June 2018.

Source: 10-Q

With 289 million shares outstanding, investors should take into account 60.6 million warrants and 23 million stock options. With this in mind, the share count should be equal to 372 million. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

As of February 26, 2019, with 372 million shares at $1.44, the total market capitalization should be equal to $535 million. Adding debt of CAD 72 million or $54 million and deducting cash of CAD 91 million or $68 million, the enterprise value equals $521 million.

In the six months ended December 31, 2018, the company reported CAD 12.8 million, 295% more than that in the same time period in 2017. Taking into account this figure, Supreme's forward revenue could be equal to CAD 50 million or $37 million. Using this figure, the company trades at 14x, which does not seem very expensive.

Other competitors are trading at higher capitalization and are not reporting the same revenue growth. They trade at 8x-49x, and their revenue growth y/y is not larger than 652%. With this in mind, Supreme Cannabis seems a clear opportunity. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Expected Capacity

As of January 28, 2019, the company released interesting news about its production capacity. The company expects to have total capacity of 50,000 kg per year. Check the information below and note how the share price increased as investors got to know it:

Source: Press Release

Source: Seeking Alpha

Expecting capacity of 50,000 kg per year, Supreme Cannabis should be trading with an enterprise value of more than $521 million. Keep in mind, for instance, that Aurora (ACB) has an enterprise value of $4.9 billion and expects to have capacity of 100,000 kg per year. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Cbc

Conclusion And Risks

With impressive revenue growth, built facilities and finished goods, Supreme Cannabis seems exactly at a stage at which growth investors should be interested. Since the company is trading in the OTC Markets, not many individuals are researching this name, which seems to be creating the lack of liquidity. As a result, the share price seems somewhat undervalued. If the company is able to communicate better its results in the future and the shares are traded on the NYSE, the stock price should increase.

With a stable financial situation and little financial risk, the most serious risk of Supreme is not having the shares traded on a large exchange. If the NYSE does not accept the shares, it is very likely that Supreme may remain undervalued. It could be quite frustrating, but let's state clearly that the standards for NYSE are quite high. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: NYSE

There are other risks coming from the cannabis industry that could push the share price down. If the amount of cannabis producers increases in the next few years, the amount of cannabis offered could increase and inventory prices may decline. While this is not happening right now, it has happened in other industries, so shareholders should take it into account. In addition, the valuation of marijuana companies could also deteriorate, which could lead to a reduction in the Supreme's EV/Sales. The company may be performing great, but if the whole industry collapses, the capitalization could collapse as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.