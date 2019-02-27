Applied Optoelectronics Disappoints Again

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) reported its Q4 results last week; it was a yet another disappointing earnings report. The chipmaker missed the Street’s revenue and EPS estimates, and the management issued a rather soft guidance for Q1. It seems like Applied Optoelectronics is finding it difficult to meaningfully ramp 100G sales and its attempts to diversify sales across end-markets aren’t bearing fruit. My guess is that Applied Opto’s financials and its shares could continue to languish over the next quarter as well.

100G to 400G

Anyone closely following Applied Optoelectronics long enough would know that the company’s management and its long-side shareholders were betting on 100G shipments to drive its overall growth going forward. The rationale was quite simple, the industry’s transition from 40G to 100G transceivers would have brought along an upgrade spree at its key customers at higher average selling prices, or ASPs.

But things haven’t quite materialized as per the management’s plan; their top-brass had guided in their Q2 FY18 conference call that 100G shipments would double in H2 over H1, and then double again in FY19 compared to last year. (Read - Applied Optoelectronics: Will Things Change This Time Around?). The company was hit by yield issues in Q3 FY18 and its sales understandably plummeted in the period. Fast forward to Q4 FY18 and the management reneged on its 100G-related shipment guidance. Stefan Murry of Applied Opto addressed the 100G sales scenario in their Q4 earnings call:

...the demand picture in the second half of the year particularly is uncertain... I think there's - the near-term demand is looking muted.

So, it seems like their 100G guide isn’t materializing into hard reality. However, the company’s management seemed bullish on the industry’s transition to 400G. Here’s Stefan Murry from the same Q4 earnings call:

...we're really excited about now is as those customers start to look ahead to 200G and particularly 400G, the level of discussion that we're having, very detailed discussion and the tenor of that discussion, I think is very promising for us so we're excited about that transition... Some customers are indicating that they would like to see that 400 gig in production later in the year. And we'll see, we're certainly working very hard to achieve that timeframe.

So, the company wasn’t able to capitalize on the industry’s transition from 40G to 100G, and the management wants investors, readers and analysts to believe that they’d be able to capitalize on the transition to 400G. This seems like a long shot, kind of like building hype so its shares don’t go in a free fall.

It’s not a given that Applied Opto will be able to capture the 400G market going forward while its competitors scramble on the sidelines. Maybe the industry is once again mired with problems such as plummeting ASPs, intensifying competition and the industry’s shift to silicon photonics?

Note that Applied Opto’s discussions with its customers relating to 400G shipments are still in their preliminary stages, with no real dollar value attached to them as of yet. Hence, I would recommend readers and investors to stick to hard facts. First, Applied Opto’s revenue from 100G shipments is yet to breach their prior highs. Second, Applied Opto won’t be able to meet its 100G shipment guidance even though the industry is transitioning to 100G.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Telecom Diversity

More to the point, I’ve explained many times in my past articles that Applied Optoelectronics needs to diversify its customer base across different end-markets. The company generates most of its revenue by selling modules, lasers and transceivers to datacenter companies but it can do more in FTTH and Telecom.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

It seems like management addressed that very viewpoint in their latest earnings call. Thompson Lin noted during the call:

...we continue our market diversification efforts by shipping products to several telecom customers to be tested for use in next generation 5G mobile networks. Many of these 5G optical products will need to perform well under demanding outdoor temperature conditions. And we believe that our experience in manufacturing optical devices used in similar condition for CATV applications will have us secure a foothold in this market.

It's good to know that the management would now at least make a focused effort to grow their presence in the telecom market. The chart attached above highlights that telecom customers accounted for a minor portion of its revenues, and only time will tell if it's actually able to diversify revenue streams or if this is being hyped as well. But overall, it’s good to hear Applied’s top-brass acknowledge that 5G is an opportunity and they need to diversify.

Soft Outlook

Lastly, Applied’s management issued a rather soft guidance for Q1 FY18. They expect revenues to be between $50 and $55 million which, at the mid-point, would mark a decline of 18.9% sequentially and 9.5% year-on-year.

The disappointment didn’t stop there. A major issue for most 100G CWDM transceiver manufacturers, including Oclaro and Applied Opto, was that average selling prices plummeted last year, making it difficult for them to grow revenues and maintain their margin profile. It seemed like the industry dynamics would improve in FY19 due to the consolidation -- Lumentum acquiring Oclaro, Cisco acquiring Luxtera and Colorchip being sold to Chinese players -- but apparently that’s not the case.

Management of Applied Optoelectronics noted during the earnings call that they expect ASPs to continue declining at more or less the same pace as last year:

I think overall in terms of pricing, what we expect to see this year is for pricing declines to be similar to what they were last year, perhaps a little bit less, but about the same number. And as far as how that's going to break out between CWDM and PSM, again, we're not going to give that sort of guidance on that sort of a granular basis.

This essentially suggests that Applied Optoelectronics would continue to be margin challenged throughout the next year and there may be competitors trying to undercut each other to win market share. Not to mention, there will be the risk of customers moving over to silicon photonics solutions instead. So, Applied Optoelectronics could have a difficult few quarters going forward, from both operational and financial standpoints.

Takeaway

The takeaway here is that Applied Optoelectronics continues to have challenging operating conditions and there aren’t any material growth drivers to bolster its sales over the next quarter at least. Its 100G shipment ramp used to be an encouraging sign for long-side investors but it’s not anymore given the management’s dull guidance for the same.

Its 400G ramp may seem like a growth trigger but we don’t know how big of a catalyst it would be and when exactly it would start representing a meaningful portion of Applied Opto’s overall revenue. So, I would recommend investors to avoid adding new shares in the company for now. Its shares can fall further due to the lack of any short to medium-term growth catalysts.

