NXT-ID: Bankruptcy More Likely Than Spin-Off

We’re all a bit older and wiser since 2014, the year I first published analysis of NXT-ID (NXTD). At the time, NXTD was in the initial stages of launching a digital wallet called the Wocket.

Sales of the device flopped and the stock has essentially been on life support ever since. I published a follow-up on the company in 2016 where I questioned if the CEO even had a plan in the coming years:

Mr. Pereira has got NXTD going in so many different directions he likely has no idea where this company will be in 12-18 months.

I have to give management credit, as they pivoted away from the Wocket and acquired two very different companies.

The share price has declined, however it should be noted, the market cap of the company is up to $32M vs. $21M two years ago.

There’s just enough lipstick on this pig to make it attractive, but before we get into why - let’s examine the businesses NXTD acquired.

Acquired Fit Pay

Merger was finalized in May 2017. The price was hefty for the common equity shareholder. The nearly all-stock deal was the equivalent of 19.96% of outstanding common NXTD stock (p. 11 10-Q).

What Fit Pay brings to the table is a payment platform that can be integrated into wearable devices similar to ApplePay (AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Samsung Pay (OTC:SSNLF). While those device makers will use its own payment service, other companies like Garmin (GRMN) are integrating Fit Pay as a way to match the payment features of the mega-cap software/device makers.

Another layer of revenue can come from a direct-to-consumer payment “card” which allows users to pay with Bitcoin at credit card terminals. The 'Flip Chip' certainly fills a void in a very niche market, but much like the Wocket, is a moonshot-type product launch.

Source: Fliptopay.com

Unfortunately for NXTD shareholders, the financials paint a fairly bleak picture. The ‘financial’ segment of NXTD's businesses (which includes Fit Pay, Wocket, and Flye Smart Card) earned a meager $1.5M in revenue while losing $3M through 9 months last year. Source: NXTD 10-Q

Further examination of the roughly $16M in assets Fit Pay reports, over $12M of that is either Goodwill or Other intangible assets.

Source: NXTD 10-Q

While the broader markets have recovered from a significant sell-off in December, the appetite for pre-revenue crypto-focused companies in this financial condition is going to be slim to none.

Despite the bleak financials, in late 2018, NXTD announced a plan to spin-off Fit Pay. The idea seems desperate and premature given the state of Fit Pay’s business.

Ultimately the deal, which was planned for Q4 2018 has "been delayed" because one of the company’s lenders essentially balked at only having the LogicMark assets securing NXTD’s debt. Not much of an endorsement for that business model, but more on that later.

In December, the CEO Gino Pereira said the company was planning to conclude the spin-off "before the end of the first quarter of 2019." Mr. Pereira does have about a month left, but I believe this statement about as much as when Elon Musk infamously tweeted about taking Tesla (TSLA) private at $420/share.

Despite the CEO's claim, NXTD will spin-off Fit Pay in the next 30 days, more realistically NXTD will need to finance Fit Pay’s growth through a combination of debt, equity offerings and LogicMark revenues.

Acquired LogicMark

NXTD would report no significant revenue if it wasn't for LogicMark.

However, like the Fit Pay acquisition, the LogicMark acquisition came with a hefty price tag. Initially funded by a $16M loan carrying a 15% interest rate, much of which is still outstanding.

LogicMark sells personal emergency response systems ("PERS") - similar to Life Alert and others. The industry is being disrupted just enough by features on the Apple Watch that it’s a concern, but likely not going to carve into sales immediately.

The financials reveal a steady business from a revenue and gross margin perspective.

Source: NXTD 10-Q

Operating income of $870k would be great if you were an LLC or running a family business, but this is a publicly traded company that wants LogicMark to essentially be a standalone ticker on a stock exchange.

Unfortunately, LogicMark's contribution isn’t positive given the borrowing costs NXTD incurs. Source: NXTD 10-Q

Essentially, LogicMark earned $870K but sent $2.4M to the company’s creditor.

Given NXTD reported under $1M in cash during September 2018 - NXTD is on the verge of bankruptcy in 2019. While the CEO is busy conjuring up "Hail-Mary" type ideas like a spinning-off of two fledgling companies - I have some real ideas that NXTD needs to implement in 2019.

CEO Idea #1: Get Marketing Help

Fit Pay and LogicMark are niche products/services. There’s no doubt there’s a population of customers for both, but in order to reach these customers - a laser-focused marketing campaign needs to follow.

Unfortunately, for shareholders, NXTD doesn't have a good track record when it comes to marketing niche devices - as the company blew through millions trying to sell the Wocket.

You'd think after the Wocket failure, management at NXTD would recognize Flip Chip - a device that could literally make or break NXTD as a publicly traded entity - needs to be marketed far better than the Wocket was.

Last year, NXTD announced Lil' Flip - a rapper - has been chosen to co-market the product. While I'm aware of Lil' Flip's talents as a rapper, I'm unaware of any consumer electronic devices he's launched over the years.

Suggestion #1 to CEO Gino Pereira would be to hire a professional marketing agency with a track record of launching new products. While certainly not cheap and success not guaranteed - I'd take my chances over Lil' Flip.

CEO Idea #2: Create A Roadmap For Shareholders

The amount of people who've heard of Bitcoin versus the number who actually own some is likely a wide margin. While the cryptocurrency market has taken off tremendously over the last few years, it's still fairly nascent when it comes to actually spending it like cash/credit at a store. Investors are fine with this.

NXTD should have a roadmap of what it will be executing on over the next 12-18 months to penetrate the hardcore Bitcoin user that exists. NXTD's Flip Chip should become a household name within the Bitcoin community - since they are the only ones that are likely to use it. After such time, and testing within that community, NXTD should look to market Flip Chip to a broader audience.

On the LogicMark side, the company needs to outline a path to paying off the debt that doesn't include separation of the two entities. It’s going to be a tight year financially - might as well paint that picture now in investors' heads instead of promising spin-offs which are difficult to pull off.

CEO Idea #3: Stop Acting Desperate

Press releases about hoping to refinance debt or hoping to spin off two unprofitable micro-cap companies doesn’t fool anyone. Instead of outlining a plan and a vision - the company’s plans seem desperate for a bailout either from the bank or investors.

Unfortunately, even if such bailout occurs, the results will be temporary unless a clearer strategy and vision are laid out.

What’s The Trade?

I certainly wouldn’t want to have a position in NXTD (or any ‘penny’ stock) for any length of time. Going long doesn’t make any sense when the CEO is far better at selling NXTD shares than the company’s products. Shorting NXTD can be difficult given the liquidity and low share price.

However, put NXTD on your watchlist. The company is not shy about pumping long-shot ideas and promises in press releases, so it’s possible the stock catches a bid for a short period of time. The company does have options contracts that thinly trade. Certainly not something for your retirement portfolio - but if you’ve got some money set aside for risky trades, NXTD might be a nice short candidate if/when a bounce occurs.

Conclusions

The CEO is a fundraiser. He’s never proven himself in operations, marketing or branding. While the company certainly needs funds, it’s running low on investor appetite for its shares. Unless a management shakeup occurs, expect the same type of leadership and results NXTD has experienced in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOGL, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may go short NXTD via option contracts at a future date.