Equinox Secures Strategic Investment From Mubadala In Another Ross Beaty Master Stroke

Introduction

On 25 February, Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCPK:EQXFF) announced that it has secured a $130 million strategic investment from Abu Dhabi investment firm Mubadala Investment Co., which it plans to use to refinance a portion of its debt and to prepare for construction of phase one at its Castle Mountain gold project in Nevada.

The UAE group will invest in five-year notes with a 5% interest rate convertible at $1.05 (C$1.38) a share, which represents a 25% premium to the 10-day volume-weighted average share price.

I think this is a great deal for Equinox as it resolves the issues with funding the first phase of Castle Mountain and will allow the company to save several millions per year in interest payments. Also, having an investor of the caliber of Mubadala as a cornerstone and long-term financial partner has the potential to be very beneficial in the long term.

Funding Castle Mountain phase one

Castle Mountain is located just 200 miles off the Mesquite gold mine of Equinox:

I’ve already covered the project and Equinox’s plans for 2019 in an SA article in January here.

Back in 2017, when Castle Mountain was owned by Newcastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF), the latter’s CEO Gerald Panneton was talking about it becoming a $1 billion project. In July 2018, the pre-feasibility study for Castle Mountain was released and it showed some mixed numbers:

Source: Equinox Gold

The project has a great exploration potential, low AISC and the life of mine is a whopping 16 years, but the internal rate of return is mediocre. Also, the grades are low and the strip ratio and recoveries look bad.

Castle Mountain is expected to be developed in two phases with the first one requiring just above $50 million in initial capex and construction should start around the middle of 2019.

Equinox’s Mesquite and Aurizona gold projects are expected to have a combined sustaining cash margin of around $80 million in 2019 at gold prices of $1,250 per ounce. However, Equinox warned it needed to raise funding for the initial capex at Castle Mountain phase one and I mentioned in my previous article that I couldn’t rule out a share issue in 2019. I think that the interest rate on the Mubadala loan is amazing for a mining company. For comparison, in January 2017, Continental Gold arranged a $250 million secured project debt facility at LIBOR + 8%.

Refinancing debts

So, if Equinox is expected to generate $80 million from Mesquite and Aurizona in 2019, why did the company need to secure funding for a $50 million project? The reason is that the construction of Aurizona has already pushed Equinox deep into debt and construction of Castle Mountain is scheduled to start very soon after commercial production at the latter. This is not reflected in the Q3 2018 accounts as a lot of debt was taken after September:

Source: Equinox Gold

Equinox funded part of the $158 million purchase of Mesquite in October through a $100 million facility with Scotiabank. The interest rate on it is only LIBOR +3.75%, so I don’t expect it to get repaid with the funds from Mubadala. The debentures bear interest at a rate of 5% so I also doubt the facility from Mubadala will be used to settle them.

But Equinox has two loans that have a significantly higher interest rate than Mubadala's 5% loan. In December 2017, the company closed a construction debt financing package with Sprott for Aurizona. It included an $85 million senior secured non-revolving credit facility, a production payment agreement and eight million share purchase warrants issued to the lender. In October 2018, Equinox drew $20 million of the remaining credit facility thus bringing total principal drawn of $75 million. Also, in October 2018, the company drew the full amount of a $12 million standby loan from its chairman and largest shareholder Ross Beaty. This loan bears interest at 8% per year and its purpose is to ensure cash receivable from the sale of the Coringa gold project in Brazil. This loan should be settled in December 2019.

This leads me to believe that Equinox will use around $75 million from the Mubadala funds for the Sprott credit facility. The latter has an interest rate of 7% plus the greater of 3-month US LIBOR or 1% and 50% of interest costs are capitalized to the principal until the end of May 2019. If Equinox decides to replace this facility with part of the loan from Mubadala, this will allow the company to save around $11.25 million in interest payments over the next five years. If Equinox drew the full amount of the facility in the first two months of 2019 and the company uses $85 million to repay it, this would save $12.75 million in five years.

Conclusion

In my last SA article on Equinox, I said that 2019 is shaping as a defining year for the company as it has to prove it can deliver by putting Aurizona online smoothly and finance the construction of Castle Mountain phase one. The funding for the latter is now secure and I think that the terms of the loan from Mubadala are very good for a mining company. The Abu Dhabi company could also decide to convert its notes to shares at some point over the next five years which would give it a stake of around 18% in Equinox and save the latter $6.5 million per year in interest payments.

The next hurdle for Equinox is commercial production at Aurizona which is scheduled in the next month.

In 2019, I expect Equinox to move to the main market of TSX and list on a large US stock exchange and maybe buy another mine or two. The listing of its copper arm Solaris Copper should add some value for shareholders.

Overall, I think that Equinox looks undervalued at the moment and 2019 is shaping as a very exciting year for the company. Equinox is currently valued by the market at below half its net asset value, compared to 1.1 times net asset value for the leading intermediate gold producers.

