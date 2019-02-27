Paladin Energy Ltd (PALAF) CEO Scott Sullivan on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCPK:PALAF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Sullivan - CEO

Craig Barnes - CFO

Michael Hoey - COO

Conference Call Participants

Rodney Forrest - W. H. Soul Pattinson and Contact Asset Management

Guy Keller - Tribeca

Scott Williams - Fiftyone Capital

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by and welcome to the Paladin Energy Half-Year Results and Investor Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I must advice you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 27 February, 2019.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Scott Sullivan, CEO of Paladin Energy Ltd. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Sullivan

Thank you very much and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us or good afternoon if you're calling in from overseas. We'll just commence the presentation first. I just like to introduce Craig Barnes, Paladin CFO, who will go going through the financials in the presentation and also Michael Gray, who recently joined us of General Manager, Business Development and Projects, and can assist you in any Q&A that we have at the end of the presentation. So we'll kick off with the presentation. Firstly, just corporate snapshot as an introduction. Slide there, thank you.

Market cap sitting around the $330 million at the moment. Cash, unrestricted cash at the end of December is $33 million. Our debt with accrued interest at the end of December, that's the 10% pick that we have on our bonds is sitting at $125.9 million. That bond's maturity date of January 2023, so plenty of runway left on that at the moment.

Our share price is trading at the $0.18 to $0.20 range really since mid-last year and our substantial shareholders register about $0.05 has been pretty consistent since we've relisted, probably the largest [indiscernible] other than that has been consistent registry. So I'll now hand over to Craig, who will go through the December 2018 half year financials statement.

Craig Barnes

Thank you, Scott. So moving on to Slide 5, which has some of the key highlights for the half year to 31 December 2018. Firstly, sales price. Our average realized uranium sales price for the half year was $28.96 per pound, which was an increase of 33% from $21.82 per pound achieved for the comparative half year to 31 December 2017. This increase in price was as a result of firstly the higher uranium spot price over the six months and also the pricing of a final term contract have agreed in December 2018.

Sales volume for the half year were 56% lower at approximately 742,000 pounds, and this was as a result of Langer Heinrich's transitioning into care maintenance, with its last uranium inventories being sold in December. Gross profit for the six months, as a result of the higher uranium sales price, gross profit was up 126% to $4.6 million. The group's net loss after tax for the half year to 31 December 2018 was down 59%, which was an improvement from the net loss of $61.5 million for the comparative half year to 31 December 2017. And that improvement was largely as a result of Langer Heinrich being placed into care and maintenance.

Just go to the same for cash outflows from operations for the half year, which were $5.7 million of outflows, again an improvement from the 2017 half year cash outflows from operations of just under $24 million. The group's cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2018 were $33.0 million, which was, although it was down 16% from 30 June 2018, it was above our guidance previously provided. Moving to the next slide, Slide 6. So this slide has a waterfall chart which shows basically the breakdown of the cash flows, cash flow movements for the six months. So starting off with our cash balance as at 30 June 2018 of $39.2 million. We received proceeds on - from sales, and those was two contracts, sales contracts, and it was $22 million. We purchased - on the spot market, we purchased approximately 440,000 pounds uranium, and which will - was used to deliver into that final sales contract in December 2018.

Langer Heinrich's expenditure for the six months was $4.7 million, and this was as a result of Langer Heinrich's transitioning into care and maintenance, with retrenchment of employees at Langer Heinrich staged over 4 month period from July to October 2018. Our Kayelekera expenditure was $2.5 million for the six months. Exploration expenditure is just under $1 million. Corporate expenditure, $2.5 million, which included some contract costs. The restructure costs for the six months of $6.8 million were largely as a result of the retrenchment costs at Langer Heinrich of approximately $4.3 million of that number, and then there's also a contract termination cost and the contract with demobilization cost of approximately $1 million. There were also some redundancies at the corporate office as well, which make up the balance as well as some legal costs for the balance of the restructuring relating to the Michelin joint venture and the Summit takeover, which was completed towards the end of last year. And that's left us with our cash balance of 31 December 2018 of $33 million. I'll hand back to Scott to complete the presentation. Thank you.

Scott Sullivan

Thanks, Craig. So look, it's an opportunistic timing that our concept study went to the board yesterday, and we have a presentation to give on a market update on our forward plans and I'm pleased to be able to do that. If we can just go to Slide 8. This just outlined, I guess, the key things of what we're trying to achieve in the concept study. First is that we have done a comprehensive site operations audit, and a part of that study was to ensure that our care and maintenance plan is robust and fit-for-purpose but also that we are well prepared for our base case restart. We are growing on a large knowledge base, 10 years of operation we want to make sure that we draw fully on that knowledge base. We've incorporated the experience entirely for our study team. We've identified many opportunities for improvement here. There were hundreds of implementations that we look at and now it's down, and I'm pleased to say that we had lots of opportunities to improve our competitive position going forward. We'll talk to each some of those.

But I guess most importantly is our go-forward plan. We wanted to preserve that rapid restart option, and there's always lots to look at, lots of ways process, improvements that we can look at. We're in a unique time where we've got an opportunity whilst we are down and whilst the market is low to really turn this downtime into a positive, and that's what we're doing. We're capitalizing on that. But one of our key aims which was that rapid restart option, and that's what we've done. So the first phase on our pre-phaseability study is really tied towards that rapid low risk of restart. We finish that work in Q1 FY '20. And then at the same time, we're continuing on with the study team and we look at optimization opportunities there and that pre-phase will be completed about six months later. So let's have a look at that in the site more detail on at the moment. The next slide.

We've been on fairly rigorous high governance independently peer reviewed process here, and that's very important for me. We've got be [indiscernible] I joined the company and kick off the studies and ultimately reposition this company for a restart at Langer. So I'm quite happy with what we achieved in the concept study.

The Board yesterday approved a budget of $6.2 million for the pre-phase study going forward. The guidance was to bring the base operation back into production and make sure that it is robust and competitive and that's what we have outlined, and then, obviously, look at the improvement options that we've got inside. So in improving that definition of the restart scope is important. We've allocated capital we benefit at the moment. We've allocated capital for repairing and improving the process facility as it stands. It was capital constrained in the last few years. It was, I guess, cost reduction mode. So we need to account to that. We look at debottlenecking studies. We are looking at initiatives in the base case such as surge capacity, surge capacity is a low-cost, high-return investment process control, management operating systems, all of those things are key elements of our base restart. So it's not just about the upgrade options we want, we have got a long line, and we're really investing in stable efficient-based operations as a priority.

On top of that, as I said, we've identified lots of opportunities for improvement. The key in that is the potential to produce uranium [ph] as a coproduct, potentially around 9.3 million pounds per annum. We're looking at membrane technology, which is not normal for us. We have it in place. We're looking at that for uranium recovery, reducing reagent costs which is key for us. We've had very high return projects we've invested in the past and had a payback period a month, so we're looking at second stages of that, particularly for bicarb. Looking at carbonate recovery, caustic recovery, water recycling at the $1.20 a pound in water for us, and an increased all beneficiation to improve the economics of our low-grade stockpile that we have got there for the back half of their live. So that's the key pillar.

Also looking to improve our G&A model, and this is about plant control and process control moving forward. So over the last 10 years of operations, we've had very limited data in our models, which to be able feed into the plant for predictive capability of performance. So going forward, we want to make sure that we've got much more information. The Geo Met [ph] model not just uranium and vanadium but also looking at things like sulfates grindability indexs and reachability and those kinds of parameters.

We do a statutory license obligation review that's an essential part of any pre-phase, we don't foresee any risks in that at the moment that's looking good and a large portion of that capital is actually on mineral resource definition. So out of the $6.2 million, we're looking at about $2.5 million of drilling cost. And that $0.7 million of process design and test work cost, which is a significant investment that we're making in the restart. We'll outline obviously that uranium resource there, given that we're targeting vanadium as a byproduct. We're looking at drilling under an existing drive stand that we have, we have got high and medium grade underneath that, its key part of the economics of our project we want to firm that up. We will drill down the basement and there is also an opportunity that we might be able to extend the resource there.

And also, looking at drilling our low-grade stockpile to make sure that we model those, being a key part of our future and improving the confidence of our resource through the rest of the resources as well. We are fairly light density, but we will invest in that as well. So that's the main outline of the methodologies.

If we go to the next slide. This is what we're outlining of the timing at the moment and you see we basically divided the prestarts, the pre-phase into two phases like I have alluded to. So we have got a rapid restart study there where we have got a 6 to 9 month pre-phase study outline. And that's sort of base case. Now that's probably a conservative. We're allowing nine months, I guess, as an extra time for consideration peer review. We're actually pretty agile in the study. We complete the concept study in five months. It was completed and submitted to the board in the pre-June two weeks. So it was approved yesterday at the board. We're actually starting the pre-phaseibility today. So we're pretty agile in this, and I think we'll challenge that time line.

As we work and we finish off that time line, and we go into execution of that restart, the study team will actually then continue on. And it will go through another six months of pre-phase process where we look at the process upgrade options, including what we've called out back-end upgrading in the past. We've been speaking to some and investments in the market. That's really about the back-end of the selected and potentially replacing the ion exchange circuit with membrane technology.

We've also got alternatives there that we've identified in the concept study where we potentially don't actually have to replace that, but we've identified a lot of opportunity to achieve the $6 per pound cost reduction target that we have set ourselves. Last key thing was improved in reliable back-end at the time. So lots of opportunity there, lots of work to do in the pre-feas. We also got the front-end upgrade, which is about beneficiation upgrades, making our low-grade stockpiles more economic. So that work will continue to be there. We've also got water recovery from tailings. Water is a fairly high cost. A lot of our water come from a diesel plant. And looking the concepts like pressure leaches is we're able to reduce our cost and increase our recoveries there.

And then the third phase of this is really looking at that low-grade ore processing, and you will note that we've deferred that work up to FY '28 at the moment. So it looks like that we don't actually need to if it's vital spend that capital upfront and really, it will be limited by [indiscernible] limited by running capacity in the circuit of around 5.2 million tonnes per annum. So at the moment, it looks like that capital can be deferred in [indiscernible] line. And we will continue to look at that would pre-phaseibility study. We're doing debottlenecking studies as a part of that process, and if it turns out that there is a case for debottlenecking the entire plant and bringing that initiative forward. We're simply on an economic return basis and we'll make that decision during the pre-phase process.

Next slide. So just having a look at our capital requirements that we've outlined here. Our flagged in the last six months that desire to really invest in our base case operations before we bring it back into the production. And this was the first capital view of $24 million is really our intake of that. My guess in scoping stage is that it will be about $30 million. So it's a bit less than what I've been estimating. So that really is repair in improvement capital, fixing things that need to fix or capital that was deferred in the last few years, and then investing in things like surge capacity as I mentioned, centralized process control which lend themselves to creating a reliable operation going forward at a more consistent operation. Working capital are estimated around 50 million. It's coming pretty well on that. This is about restocking the reagents and the stores, then also the carrying cost of labor. The mobilization contract is basically everything pre-production whilst you're going through your execution phase. Yes, we had a little bit of sustaining capital that we deferred in the last few years. So we will have to pick that back up at 4 million there for the tailings restart. And that the next item is basically the process upgrade options, and there's that coming out on those. It's looking pretty good at the moment. We do our estimate for our back-end upgrade process was about $30 million, and that was the just top of the scoping study estimate coming at the moment at $43 million, so that's gone up. It's very value accretive vein. And we're saying that roughly half that capital will probably be spent preproduction, so we just divided up to give you an indication of the amount of capital at $100 million that is preproduction, so that's what we'd have to fund for our coding start up. The back-end upgrade would continue after we start up the base case, and then we would simply tie around year three as part of the preparation that we would do in the restart to provide the time and place for the second upgrade. We will mention that, that just a scenario that we put into capital here. It is quite possible. We've got options on the table as I said to look at our other areas, the cost reduction that may not involve replacing the ion exchange circa. If that proves economic and viable during the pre-phase project, we could very well get the $6 a pound operating cost reduction at substantially less capital there. A fraction of the capital, 25% to 30%. So that capital could come down by the end of the pre-phase.

And then a front-end upgrade, which as I mentioned, is kind of deferred and until to the FY '27, the original kind of desktop studies third-party technology that they were around $77 million. So obviously got to be an economic payback at the moment. We're looking about $60 million on our estimates that provides a mass rejection of about 60%, up from about the 35% we currently have in the front-end of our circuit at the moment. So overall, the capital estimate is pretty well aware. We thought they would come out up and down in some areas, some potential to reduce the back-end upgrade capital going forward, and we'll refine the front-end capital requirements further June going.

Slide 13. So just want to touch on the market before I finish up, and I'm sure that there's lots of questions will be orientated towards the market. This is the slide that have frequently repeated in our corporate presentation. So just a couple of things I want to draw out there on Slide 13. If we just look at that middle graph which is just tracking the amount of recontracting and spot buying utilities. We've just updated that for 2018 so what that graph tells us is that over the last 5 or 6 years, we've seen a huge draw down in stocks, around 0.5 billion pounds overall, slightly decreased in 2018, because we've seen the amount of spot buying and contracting from utilities go up slightly from previous years. It's not all stock, and it's been a very healthy year on spot. I think we finished at about 88 million pounds for spots, but only about 23 million pound of that would be buying on utility. The rest of it is trading from suppliers. We're interested in utilities there when they come back into the market, but there's still a reasonable healthy amount of mid-and term contracting particularly outside the U.S.

From the supply side, if we look at just the right-hand curve, we were still predicting some further cuts in 2019. Langer obviously came out in 2018. That's just the yellow addition there. And now, the key change there is Ranger has announced they're going to close in 2019, and I think there's slots in UAC and TradeTech forecast is around 2021. So we're just going to see that further correction in 2019, which will bring primary supply down to about 130 million pounds.

I'd like to have our green shoots slide, and this is just a bit of an overall snapshot of the market. We've obviously seen lots of activity in China. Lots of announcements are just talking very high numbers of plan at the moment at around 400 and the latest plan. We have willingness to supply to self-correct, that's very positive. We know there's been a lack of exploration in near-term options over time, particularly since Fukushima. We've seen Kazakhstan, go through a bit of transition. The IPO I think, it increased transparency Kazakh production and now aligned to a market-based strategy rather than a volume-based strategy, and that is good for the market.

Let me see other trends. It is certainly gathering pace and particularly in the last six months, we just see swinging and the growth in the EU market there and I think very positive for nuclear, we have seen a lot of car companies committed to growth in the EU market and other countries making announcement going to phase out diesel and petrol power diesel. So that's actually very positive for the market as long as there's superchargers that we're plugging into and the power points that we are plugging into are low zero energy, renewables or nuclear energy and not coal and gas. So very encouraging indicators for the market overall still.

Next slide, please, maybe just the last slide. We mentioned that vanadium is an opportunity for us going forward. I'm very excited about that opportunity. It's always great when you can diversify the revenue stream. Vanadium is a very interesting commodity in the market. At the moment, you can see the [indiscernible] there in recent years, it's been supply shortage. We've seen it spiked. It's come off in the last couple of months, but there certainly an opportunity for Langer to produce vanadium that exists in the ore body. We will firm that, that resource out there as I mentioned. There's a drilling program. We think our production could be around 1.3 million pounds. For us, producing vanadium is the unit central cost exercise. It's essentially a contaminant in our uranium stream. And therefore, we need to pull it out, and really it's just incremental cost pulling it out of the circuit that would be allocated to vanadium. So we think the cost to be alone potentially less than a $1.50 a pound. We're being conservative on the long-term price of vanadium, and we've done our modeling on the basis of $8.50. So it's wonderful that it's up around the high levels of where it is. It appears in supply shortage but we have been conservative in our approach and we will continue to do that. Even at these kind of prices, it looks like that with these assumptions we can generate in the $9 million to $10 million cash a year and extra revenue that's a couple of dollars a pound of uranium production when it's credited back. So that's very, very good for us if the price is even higher, then all the better, $15 a pound and we see pick back to the uranium price $3.50 a pound. So it's something we are going to pursue earnestly through the pre-phase project and do our best to turn that into a reality.

So that's all that I have from the presentation point of view, and I'm happy to hand it over to questions and answers and we will respond to those.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have our first question coming from the line of Rodney Forrest from W. H. Soul Pattinson and Contact Asset Management.

Rodney Forrest

Scott, so firstly, you actually I should see soft and the team and the progress that you pulled is very positive. Just from our perspective just on for the restart price for uranium, just hoping you can give us a bit flavor of what you're seeing in the market that sort of just - obviously, the earnings call from Cameco called out a price maybe potentially around $50. And I have seen talking to investment banks sort of use NPV that the incentive price needs to be above $70. Can you just talk around what you sort of are seeing in the market? Where price is from your perspective and where it could restart, please?

Scott Sullivan

Yes. Thanks for that question, Rodney. Yes, so I remember Tim saying in London that he was looking for price at $40 to $50, particularly drawing the [indiscernible] return to shareholders. And now he's kind of firming up around $50. I think we'd be very, very happy with $50 stock price. Potentially turn prices higher than that. You - we're talking about our aspirational target of around $30 a pound all-in cost for us. Now that's an average cost for us over the life of the mine. It's probably higher than that by a few dollars a pound in the first half of the operation. It's going to be lower than that if we can commit [indiscernible] in the back half of it. So likewise, I think we need to provide decent return to shareholders. But I can safely say that we would not be looking to restart at around $30 or $35. We're certainly happy at $50. I think we'd be probably looking earnestly under that price and maybe we're above $40. But I think the important point here is, Rodney, that any company looking at restarting has got to have faith in the forward price curve. It's mainly jumping back into the production and price spikes unless you've underwritten particularly your capital payback period by some good term contract. And that's what we'd been looking to do.

Rodney Forrest

So that seems very sensible and it's important to that free cash flow generation, just the number as we look at sort of $230 million free cash flow of raw incentive price. So just waiting for that seems very appropriate from the supply deficit perspective. Just on the - just maybe another second question if you don't mind, please. Obviously, Jiang, he's the Chinese NDRC Director. He was in Australia last Friday at the Energy Policy Institute. And he spoke around a changing energy mix to occur in China. So the government potentially is going to release a new policy, a new initiative, for 2025. He's the individual that effectively puts that policy out. Now he's going with 400 nuclear reactors, 345 sites planned and 2,300% increase in nuclear energy. So just wanted - is that a fair assessment of what you're sort of potentially seeing in China? And then secondly, just regarding, obviously, the China sovereign wealth fund on your share register, can you align potentially before restarting Langer any selling alignments through then to Ghana supply. Obviously, you've got a first-mover advantage there. Just so you - can you talk around that relationship, please, and how do you see nuclear in China, please?

Scott Sullivan

Yes, absolutely. Thanks for the question, Rodney. So yes, I have yet to read that latest article, but I thought I certainly have been reading all the publications coming out on the China. And there's absolutely no doubt, yes, [indiscernible] China is going to be the key growth story for uranium going forward. I think over the last six months, it has kind of evolved from announcements on around 200, 250 reactors and now they're talking about 400 as a done thing. They just announced two projects in construction. That's 4 reactors. That's the third since 2016. So it's kick started, I think, from if I remember our previous estimates, they need to build somewhere between 6 and 8 reactors per year, start 6 to 8 builds per year, and we'll have an intensity of up to 50 reactors at any 1 time, which is about twice of the intensity that they had in their previous growth period. So certainly, a big audacious plan from China. But I see it very, very simply. Firstly, they've got a very considered and serious commitment to nuclear. That's made it very clear, and we should never underestimate what China commits to. That's the first thing. And secondly, even a fraction of that growth suggests pretty exciting times for all who choose and particularly Paladin. We play very well as a near-term, restarting production.

We are positioned well in a quite privileged position on the cost curve. It's where we finished. It's where we want to be going forward. And thirdly and most importantly, we have an established recognized product that's known in the market, which is - we don't have to adjust. New entrants will have to adjust coming in. So I think it's a very exciting story that we see unfolding in China. The second part of your question, are there opportunities there of selling into China, particularly through the term contracts? Absolutely, we've got the Chinese partner in CNNC at the project level at Langer Heinrich. China has got an insatiable appetite for uranium going forward. So it makes sense that, that is an opportunity for us for our 75% of that production, and I'm sure we look at those opportunities going forward as well as other opportunities in other growth markets such as India.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is coming from the line of Moshin Cardio from Arkhan Capital [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Just 2 or 3 quick follow-ups. Has there been any renewed conversations with CNNC recently? What is the cash balance today and what is the new estimate for how long the existing cash balance will now last before you have to come to market for some new financing?

Scott Sullivan

So what's the - can you just clarify the first half of your question, please? What are you asking about renewed conversations with CNNC?

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, CNNC was previously, obviously, bidding for an additional stake at the Langer - at the Langer level, just trying to find out if these conversation have restarted again at any point in time?

Scott Sullivan

I believe CNNC had an opportunity during the restructured process to exercise an option and they didn't exercise an option. And there's been no such discussions since then. I'm not trying to...

Craig Barnes

And with regard to the cash, obviously, we don't disclose our cash balance until we actually announce it to the market. But it hasn't moved materially from where we ended up at the end of December.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And as - what is the expectations now for how long the existing cash balance would last? I think the prior estimate was maybe a year, 1.5 years, is that still the case?

Craig Barnes

Well, I mean, you can - yes. So you can do the numbers. We previously published what our ongoing normalized costs are of approximately $14 million per annum, and we've now just for this announcement announced what the cost out for this study, which is about $6 million approximately. So it's $20 million, and we've got $33 million of cash. So yes, so that assumption would be correct.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Meena Data from Analytics Capital [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

I'm actually calling you guys from the states, I'm a current shareholder in your company. So thank you for doing this call. Just two questions. One, a follow-up on the previous question that the gentleman asked. Given that you have only about $30-odd million in the bank, and you clearly have a $14 million [indiscernible] some additional being spent on the study. What is the minimum cash level you would be okay with? I presume you probably would need to raise some additional money. So what is the plan with regards to capital raising? The second question I actually had was with regards to the Chinese partner, which has 25% ownership at the Langer Heinrich level. Are they coming up with any part of their share of money for these studies, et cetera? And I'll let you answer these 2, I have a follow-up.

Scott Sullivan

I'll answer the second one first. I guess Craig, if you want to cover that on the study funding costs.

Craig Barnes

On the study costs?

Scott Sullivan

Yes.

Craig Barnes

Yes, so we obviously - so we will be, Paladin will be funding the study costs.

Unidentified Analyst

And the Chinese partner, after 25% at Langer Heinrich, is not adding up anything?

Craig Barnes

Well, when we agreed to go into care and maintenance, part of that getting the consent from our partner was that we would fund at least for the next couple of years doing care and maintenance. That obviously would include the initial study costs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So the partner has not even contributed to the care and maintenance shutdown cost either?

Craig Barnes

Yes, that's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Sullivan

We have a funding obligation up to a cap of $25 million. It is expected fund care and maintenance. The first part of your question was on funding. Look, we have funds for these studies right now, and we will consider our fundraising needs. As we move forward, we've got no details to discuss at this stage on funding strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's great. I'm not sure I got my answer to my funding question with regards to what are the plans with regard to raising more money. But I'll let it go. Now you do have debt, which is the paid and current debt. And is it every kind of quarter you give them shares against the [indiscernible] debt or is it once a year you give them shares? How does it work?

Scott Sullivan

Yes, I will let Craig...

Craig Barnes

So the note which we issued at the beginning of 2018 was $115 million. And with a PIK interest at 10%. There are options to pay cash interest, but obviously, we haven't met any of those conditions to be able to pay that amount in cash interest. So currently, it is PIK interest and it accrues at 10% and it's compounded semiannually.

Scott Sullivan

So those terms are all published. We published it when we issued the note. So I'm not sure if I understand the question about shares - and the interest accrues...

Unidentified Analyst

I guess, you're saying the notional of the debt increases by 10% or do you actually give them equity worth 10%?

Craig Barnes

We don't. This is basically interest just accrued. So when we look at the - when the debt matures in January 2023, we'll obviously have all the accrued or accumulated interest which will be part of whatever the redemption amount is that is calculated.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good. So there's actually no cash going out at all, it just accrues - so the notional value of the debt just increases by the 10%.

Craig Barnes

That's correct. That's PIK interest, payment-in-kind interest. We do have an option to pay cash interest, as I said But I mean, obviously, we're not doing that at this point in time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Guy Keller from Tribeca.

Guy Keller

I just have a question with respect to - on some of your early studies and your PFS. Have you got any sort of concepts now as to once you do make that decision to go into production, how long do you think it takes you to ramp up to use your nameplate and how has that sort of changed at all or is that part of the study?

Scott Sullivan

Sorry, in particular ramp-up after we actually commenced production or how long do we get before we actually can commence any form of production?

Guy Keller

Yes, once you - I think that you have already sort of already answered in your release as to when the study finishes and when you think you can start production. But I am just wondering as to how quickly you then ramp up to nameplate and what nameplate you think that is?

Scott Sullivan

Yes, okay. No, we have given that consideration. And I guess, I might hand it over to Michael just to talk through some assumptions that we are making in our underlying planning if we need to.

Michael Hoey

Thanks, Scott. So the initial restart of the plan is based on what we currently have done in an optimized way. So as Scott has alluded to, after 10 years of operations, we've learned a lot. And so we intend to accrue value from those lessons by making some subtle modifications to the processing facility. Fixing things that we know that we should and that's the $24 million that Scott was referring to. So we're reaching over time quite well and the restart should be relatively rapid. And so I know that the multi-year curves are probably a little bit out of date these days. But sort of thinking about it being at the less risky end of that. And I mean, we understand its strength and opportunities, and we'll be exercising those. So we would see that within in the first year of ramp up, we should be getting close to the potential of the plant.

Scott Sullivan

There's really no new novel technology that we're introducing at that stage. It seems like it's getting down the process control, et cetera, recognizing a guide that we will have at least a significant part once that will renew. Those are the things that you need to allow for. So we've shown a period of ramp-up in there, but I we need to see the invested amount, that is really kind of the ramping up from 1 million pounds to 5 million over a year. I think that will be a fairly rapid ramp up. It just may take that time before you hit peak production. It's well known [indiscernible] what the kind of impact from the new workforce are, new technologies are. On ramp up time, I think probably our new workforce is the significant component of whether we have enough time.

Guy Keller

Okay, and just one other question if I may. You had sort of laid out the Langer time line fairly well out to '27 even if it's that low-grade stuff. What are your plans on your other properties? Is there plans to bring them along if certain criteria is met. And are there any requirements, to keep the tenements, that you need to be spending money on developing those in the near future?

Scott Sullivan

Yes, good question. Thanks, Guy. So firstly, Kayelekera. I guess, let me just mention Kayelekera briefly. We kind of tried to tighten our position on Kayelekera. It's been there. It's a fast producing asset and that's great. It's got a higher incentive cost, and we know that it's similar to newer production rather than care and maintenance production. Certainly, not around the levels that Langer is at. So our priorities are clearly around funding Langer back into production. Kayelekera will start to attract value, as will all of those assets, as the price goes up. We've got over 320 million pounds of resources from the largest resource holdings globally outside of those 2-producing mines. So there's lot of potential there going forward. Our position is quite clear. We'll look at all options to monetize those projects as we run and price goes up. Happy to say that I've had conversations on all of those projects barring 1 at this point in time, so you can see the interest and activity level come back into the market. We know the market is a fraction of the size it was pre-Fukushima. It's roughly 10% of the size in terms of the projects and operations. So entry into the uranium market is through really very small window. So we'll see that interest come back in. All options on the table. There's the option to fund some of the Langer Heinrich restart through a divestment that makes sense and we'll look at those. If there is joint ventures that make sense, we'll look at those. We look at them regularly. All options are on the table I guess is the message.

Craig Barnes

Just one thing to note to maybe add to what Scott is saying as well, going to your question about the holding costs, the tenement costs. Our current estimate of exploration cost is sub - just under $1.5 million, so relatively low holding cost for those portfolio of exploration assets, which is good because it buys us time to see a correction in the uranium price, obviously maximize potential value if we are looking to sell or joint venture with some of those assets. And the holding cost funding.

Scott Sullivan

Yes, let me get to that part of the question. What we've actually made a little bit decision on the strategy there to reduce those costs. So we have been aggressively releasing part of the lease, if you like, buffer. Buffer leases that have quite high holding cost that aren't material to the resource. So that's been the strategy and that's got our cost out to a fairly low level at the moment that we will now hold.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Williams from Fiftyone Capital.

Scott Williams

I just wanted to ask a question around the macro uranium at the moment, in particular around the Section 232 that's kind of regulation coming expected in April. I was just interested to know what your company view is just on that and the impact potential for you either in the positive sense or negative sense and just any plans that have been put in place pending that announcement? And then, obviously, when we know more certainly what they are going to do with that how you might implement those plans?

Scott Sullivan

Okay. Thanks, Scott. Look, there's quite a few sides to that question and these are probably reflecting my personal views, so I'll declare that up-front. There's always a lot of conversation around this. So I think in general as a market, we're all waiting for the resolution of 232, principally because it appears to have the uncertainty around that and what its actual impact would be in the U.S. has appeared to keep the U.S. utilities out of the term contract market. But that's probably the most significant impact on the market, where we see low buying or low commitment to term contracts. So is it a potential catalyst for a return to term contracts? Well, we certainly hope so and that's what we're going to watch. I don't think there will be a scarcity of term contracts signed in May. But I think that there will be a gradual return that we will see in the latter half of 2019. That's my personal view. I don't believe - I think it goes to the president in April. I'm not sure if there's any delays in that from the government shutdown that we've seen. If it goes up in April, truly characterized, I don't think that the President will sit on it too long. He's got three months to make a decision, but I doubt that he's going to be sitting on it for that long.

Ongoing impact, is there anything that needs to be ready? I guess this is where opinions may vary a little bit. My personal view is that the impact will mainly be internal in the U.S. I'm not quite sure how if it is granted, how they would handle the 2-tier price market and make it equitable for this small number of producers that they've got. It would obviously trigger 25% local quotas, and that's roughly 4 million pounds from the 50 million pounds of the U.S. consumption. So they produce at around 1 million to 1.5 million pounds at the moment. So there's going to be consistent growth there. It's good for those U.S. producers. What does it mean for the rest of the world? I don't think it will change the dynamics that much. I look at them in a pretty simplified way. It just means that if you work the high end of the cost curve, out of that 200 million pounds of current consumptions, you would probably be nervous because it would force some of that capacity to come from the U.S. So for us, the best the strategy that we can do is to maintain our competitive position on the cost curve, which we're certainly looking at doing.

Scott Williams

Yes. I guess, I was just more thinking in terms of what - if it comes through, potentially, the long-term contracts written for the restart potentially may - you may have less, I guess, demand out of the U.S. utilities for that and maybe more of a focus towards China or India to come.

Scott Sullivan

Your it's quite possible. I mean, we've operated in all of those markets. We've had obviously contracts. And so into those both U.S. and China and India is emerging now as we've been predicting for the last six months. So we've got no shortage of optionality there. If it does go that way, I don't think that's any real concern for us. One thing that I would say though is that utilities do like proven products, and we do have a well-recognized and proven product on the market, and I expect that there will be strong interest in that when we come back in the future.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the conference back to our presenters. Please continue.

Scott Sullivan

Well, thank you, everyone, for the questions. I appreciate those. I hope we've answered your questions, and it's been an informative session. We appreciate the time that you've carved out to dial in, and wish you a good day, or good evening. We're signing off.

Craig Barnes

Goodbye.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you.

Michael Hoey

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.