In Search Of The Perfect Portfolio For The Next 10 Years

In this article, supported by an article on my personal blog, I offer a suggestion as to what this might be, for your consideration.

That leaves all of us, including myself, in search of the perfect portfolio for us as we look to the next decade.

These feature the reality that the future is uncertain, the place of bonds in an investors portfolio, and the fact that market returns don't necessarily represent investor returns.

In response to a recent article, a Seeking Alpha reader shared with me some interesting and relevant material from investing legends John C. Bogle and Peter L. Bernstein.

In late-January, I wrote an article featuring a 2-ETF combination that beat the total return of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) over a 10-year period, and with lower risk to boot!

The article generated quite a bit of interest. As usual, there were several excellent comments. One in particular, though, caught my attention. It came from Seeking Alpha reader Lake OZ Boater. This reader wrote:

Really enjoyed the article because it is rare that anyone considers "risk-adjusted" returns. And thanks for your tribute to Mr. Bogle. The small investor has lost a true friend.

Perhaps because I had taken the time to write so favorably about Mr. Bogle, my reader next shared a few of Mr. Bogle's current thoughts with respect to asset allocation and some interesting historical data on the risk-adjusted performance of a portfolio comprised very simply of 50% stocks and 50% long-term treasuries.

Based on this back and forth interaction, I started spending a fair amount of time on the Portfolio Visualizer website, running all sorts of historical backtests and, frankly, finding myself surprised at some of the results I came up with. I then seemed to recall that, in response to a previous article, this same reader had given me a link to a Peter L. Bernstein article that I had not yet taken the time to read. And so I did.

Long story short, these matters have consumed most of my available investing-related time over the past month or so, and I feel that I have benefited greatly from the time spent. I have summarized some of the timeless investing wisdom from these two men in an article on my personal blog. I would suggest that it would be well worth your time to take a quick peek at that article in conjunction with this one, as the concepts laid out there deeply inform what I will present next.

Market Returns vs. Investor Returns

Over the remainder of this article, we are going to be spending a fair amount of time analyzing some results from Portfolio Visualizer. Certainly, I am not the first Seeking Alpha author to have referenced information from Portfolio Visualizer. However, as one views any set of results from a tool such as this, here is just a teaser of the sort of brilliance you will find from Peter L. Bernstein in that post I linked from my blog.

I emphasize this psychological aspect of the matter, because those wonderful statistics on long-term returns are what the market did, not what any single individual or fund did, or would do . . . (Italics in original text)

That simple, brilliant, point will guide so much of what is to come in the rest of this article. In hindsight, it is so easy to look backwards and realize how you might have performed if only you had done this or so. The challenge for any investor is that events that catch us by surprise have great potential to weaken our metaphorical knees and cause us to doubt all manner of things we believe in. Typically, the behavior that results from this is less than rational and tends to hurt, not help, our long-term results.

Long-Term Bonds and Your Portfolio

In many of my previous articles, I have argued in favor of bonds as a cornerstone in a diversified portfolio. However, to this point, my focus has been limited to the shorter end of the duration range, using ETFs such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV).

In the process of researching a 50/50 stock vs. bond allocation, I was exposed to the concept of long-term bonds, historically, being a key part of that exercise.

As an example of the power of long-term bonds, please consider these 3 iterations of a 50/50 stock vs. bond allocation over the 32-year period from January, 1987 to January, 2019.

As will be seen, each of the three portfolios starts with the same 50% allocation to the (total) US stock market. But look carefully at how the 50% allocated to bonds is built in each of the portfolios.

Now, have a look at the results. They may surprise you.

In this exercise, all 3 portfolios were rebalanced annually. Over the 32-year period, our original $10,000 investment in Portfolio 1, with a bond allocation comprised purely of long-term treasuries, outpaced Portfolio 2, with a bond allocation comprised of the Total US bond market, by over $42,000!

With that in mind, take a closer look at Portfolio 3. Portfolio 3 is basically the same as Portfolio 1, except that we "buffer" it slightly by including a 10% allocation to short-term investment grade bonds. Interestingly, this portfolio outperformed Portfolio 2 by a substantial margin, without any substantial increase in risk. As can be seen, both the Sharpe and Sortino ratios beat Portfolio 2, and were more or less even with Portfolio 1. But perhaps the most fascinating observation of all is that Portfolio 1 yielded the best return of all 3, with only a small penalty in volatility (slightly higher standard deviation) compared to Portfolio 2.

My conclusion? As we look to build our perfect portfolio for the next 10 years, we will use long-term treasuries as our core bond holding, and use short-term bonds (you could also substitute cash) to the extent we wish to lower our volatility even further.

If you want to dive even more deeply into the data set from this comparison, here's a link for you.

A 50/50 Portfolio For the Next 10 Years

If you took the time to read the previously-linked article from my blog, you will have seen that Peter L. Bernstein advocated a return to a 60/40 portfolio, and why he picked this particular ratio as opposed to, say, 50/50. Further, the advice presented in Bernstein's article felt so relevant that a reader exposed to the article for the first time could be excused for thinking it was written within the past year. In actuality, Bernstein's article appeared in the January/February 2002 issue of Bloomberg Personal Finance.

Here's a quick look at what the S&P 500 index has done since that time.

I actually started the above graph at the beginning of 1999, so you could get a little idea of where the Bernstein article came in context. The S&P average had fallen from a high of roughly 1,500 in mid-2000 to approximately 1,130 at the time this article was published. If you take a look at the area between 2000 and 2005 in the graph above, you will likely be able to pick out that point in time.

Since that time, then, you see the little bottom in the 2003 area, and then the huge drop between 2007-2009. Since 2009, however, the U.S. market has traced virtually a straight line upwards. As I write this, the U.S. market has effectively recovered all of its losses in December, 2018 and is a mere 5% or so from making a new all-time high.

And that brings us to the more recent interview from John C. Bogle. In that interview, noting that the U.S. market was relatively expensive at the present moment, he referenced the concept of holding a 50/50 allocation moving forward.

In the final analysis, as I sat and pondered all of this, I came to the conclusion that, at this point in time, I would accept Bogle's view, and look towards a 50/50 allocation as what I will call my "base" allocation.

Without further ado, then, here is my "base" allocation for the next 10 years.

30% U.S. Stocks

20% Global ex-US Stocks

50% Long-Term U.S. Treasuries

In summary, we are talking about a 50/50 allocation in stocks vs. bonds, with the stock allocation being broken down 60/40 between U.S. stocks and foreign stocks.

Let's Talk About the Elephants in the Room

As you take a minute to ponder that, perhaps a couple of things took you by surprise.

First of all, you may have been surprised at my 20% allocation to foreign stocks. Certainly, if one goes to Portfolio Visualizer and compares a 50/50 allocation of purely U.S. stocks and long-term treasuries against the allocation I am proposing over, say, the last 10 years, this portfolio will look pretty bad.

The challenge, however, is that we are not looking backwards. We are looking to the future. We aren't quite as concerned with what happened in the last 10 years as we are with what will happen in the next 10 years.

With that in mind, consider that no less a force than Vanguard recently recommended that investors increase their non-U.S. holdings to 40%. Certainly, if you feel more comfortable staying in all U.S. stocks that is your choice. However, you do well to at least consider the question of including foreign stocks as a component of your portfolio.

Secondly, what about that 50% allocation to long-term U.S. treasuries? Wouldn't these be adversely affected if long-term interest rates rise dramatically? That is certainly a possibility. However, consider the following observations:

Both the U.S. Fed, and other central banks, have recently been struggling with fairly significant deflationary forces. I don't consider it at all guaranteed that interest rates will take a huge jump in the near future.

In a very uncertain world, U.S. treasuries are one of the very safest bets. If one chooses corporate bonds, for example, one accepts not just interest-rate risk but also varying levels of default risk. In contrast, U.S. treasuries carry as close to zero default risk as perhaps can be found anywhere on earth. If economic conditions were to experience a truly severe storm, this would be one of the safest ports.

In general, due to their longer maturity, yields on long-term bonds are slightly higher, providing the investor with a decent return. Further, this asset class has generally done well as a counterbalance during periods where the stock market experiences severe turbulence.

If an investor is really concerned about the precise interest rate environment today, one could dollar-cost average (or similar) into this asset class over time, gradually moving from the shorter end of the duration spectrum.

Looking At 60/40 and 40/60 Variants

Earlier, I mentioned that 50/50 was my "base" allocation for the portfolio. In my view, this allocation would be suitable for investors between perhaps 45-55 years of age, just to pick a category.

But what about an investor in his or her 20s or 30s? Or what about an investor either nearing, or already in, their retirement years?

In the graphics below, I offer 3 iterations of backtest for the portfolio I am proposing. Portfolio 1 is the 50/50 version, per the specific sub-allocations I proposed. Portfolios 2 and 3 keep the relative percentages the same, but place the overall stock allocation at 60% and 40%, respectively.

Here's how the allocations would look.

I was able to take this backtest as far back as January, 1986 to the present, or some 33 years (the limitation is the tracking period of the Global ex-US index). Each case assumes that the portfolio was rebalanced annually.

Have a look.

I won't bore you with a rehashing of the data points, you can easily see them for yourself. I will make just one observation. For the risk-averse investor, I was struck by the 40/60 variant. Over a 33-year period, the worst annual return was -4.72%. And what about that max drawdown of 15.99%? As you might have suspected, this represents the period of December, 2007 through, March, 2009. Here's the beautiful part, though. The entire drawdown was recovered by September, 2009, a mere 6 months later! As a reference point, the 50/50 and 60/40 variants took until November, 2009 and August, 2010, respectively, to recover fully.

Again, here is a link if you want to dive into the analysis even more deeply on your own.

Some Closing Thoughts

As I shared in the opening section, I truly value the interaction with my readers. I have often said that I feel that I likely learn as much from them as they from me. It is one of the unique benefits of the Seeking Alpha platform.

In particular, I want to thank my reader Lake OZ Boater for sending me on this journey. I feel like I have learned a lot over the past month.

I will also share that I have already begun the process of making some changes in my personal portfolio based on what I have written here. I hope to report on that in future articles.

Finally, I might suggest that all of the above merely offers information that each investor can use to do their own due diligence. If you use the links to the backtests I provided above, you can venture out on your own, change the percentages, include other asset classes, and so forth.

Perhaps it is best I summarize with one commonality from the combined resources of Bernstein and Bogle. In my title, I used 3 key words. "In search of." Both Bernstein and Bogle posited that no one can fully predict what the future will bring. And certainly, your humble author is far down the chain when it comes to this question. History teaches us that the one constant, if you will, is surprise. The challenge for each of us as investors is partly to evaluate the data but also partly to put ourselves in the equation. Only you can judge how you might react if some element of that unknown future catches you by surprise. The key is to select a portfolio that would assist you with staying calm and acting rationally under a wide variety of circumstances.

I look forward, as always, to reading your comments.

In the meantime, I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

