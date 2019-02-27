Becton, Dickinson: Dividend Aristocrat With Strong Growth But An Unhealthy Valuation

The stock has performed very well in 2019, and with a relatively high current valuation investors should wait for a pullback.

With 47 years of dividend growth, BD is a name all dividend growth investors should be familiar with.

We expect that the company will be able to grow earnings-per-share at a higher than average rate going forward due to C.R. Bard.

BD’s purchase of C.R. Bard drove growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The core business is also showing strong growth.

Written by Nate Parsh

Of all the companies available to investors in the S&P 500, there are just 53 that have raised their dividends for at least 25 years. These companies are called Dividend Aristocrats. Companies that qualify as a Dividend Aristocrat have managed to increase their dividends regardless of the economic cycle.

Companies that can raise their payments to shareholders even in a recession are able to do so because their products and services are in high demand. These companies can buffer a portfolio during a bear market. As such, we feel that these types of companies are very strong and can act as core holdings for investors.

One company that has been able to increase its dividend for nearly five decades is Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Company Background and Recent Financial Results

Becton, Dickinson & Company, or BD, is a global leader in the medical supply industry. The company was founded in 1897, employs nearly 50,000 people and operates in 190 countries. BD has a current market cap of more than $67 billion and generates more than $17 billion in annual revenues.

BD has taken steps to grow through acquisitions in recent years. The company purchased CareFusion, a leading supplier of diagnostic products and medical devices, for $12.2 billion in 2015. At the end of 2017, BD completed its $24 billion purchase of C.R. Bard, which offers products in the areas of vascular, oncology, urology and surgical specialties. This was the largest acquisition in company history.

After digesting C.R. Bard, BD is now composed of three segments: Medical Division, which provides products such as needles for drug delivery systems and surgical blades, Life Sciences, which include products for the collection and transportation of diagnostic specimens, and Intervention, which houses many of the products produced by C.R. Bard.

BD released financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Source: Becton, Dickinson & Company's First Quarter Financial Release Presentation, slide 7.

The company's revenue grew 35% to $4.2 billion. This was $40 million higher than consensus estimates. While C.R. Bard was responsible for much of this revenue growth, the acquisition was not the only driver for BD. Comparable sales, meaning those not including C.R. Bard, improved 5.2%. Earnings-per-share totaled $2.70, which was $0.08 above estimates and an improvement of 9% from the previous year. Adjusted gross margin improved 140 basis points year-over-year to 56.3%.

Breaking results down by division, the Medical division had revenue growth of 15.3% (5.2% on comparable basis C.R. Bard). Areas of strength within this division include medication delivery solutions (up 29.1%, up 2.9% on comparable basis) and pharmaceutical systems (up 14%, up 15.7% on comparable basis).

Life Sciences improved 1% overall, but comparable sales increased 4.7%. This division was led by strength in pre-analytical systems, which improved 7.6% year-over-year.

The Interventional segment had comparable sales growth of 5.7%. Surgery was the primary driver of growth, with revenues increasing 10%. The urology segment grew by 7.3% in the quarter.

BD is a truly global company, with sales split 57%/43% between U.S. and international markets.

Source: Becton, Dickinson & Company's First Quarter Financial Release Presentation, slide 11.

U.S. sales were higher by 44% overall while international grew 24.6%. Without C.R. Bard, U.S. sales grew 6% and international was higher by 4.1%.

Emerging markets delivered nearly 8% comparable sales growth, with strength in China especially strong at 13.3%. Sales to China represent just 6.6% of total sales in the quarter. This is a region that C.R. Bard should help BD grow in the coming years as this acquisition helped sales grow in China by more than 52% overall. While investors shouldn't expect this type of growth rate indefinitely, they should anticipate stronger growth in the world's most populace country going forward due to C.R. Bard.

BD reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2019. The company expects comparable sales growth of 5% to 6% for the year, with especially strong performance by the Interventional division. Earnings-per-share totals are anticipated to be between $12.05 to $12.15 for the fiscal year. At the midpoint, earnings-per-share are expected to grow 10% to $12.10.

BD has increased earnings-per-share at a rate of more than 8% over the last ten years. Due to the acquisition of C.R. Bard and BD's guidance, we estimate that the company can offer an annual earnings growth rate above this level. Over the next five years, we expect earnings-per-share to grow at a rate of 10% per year.

Dividend History and Total Expected Returns

While many companies experienced a decline in earnings-per-share during the last recession, BD grew earnings by almost 11%. In fact, BD has experienced a decline in earnings-per-share just once in the last decade (2012). We consider BD to be recession proof because its products are in high demand as medical devices and other healthcare products are still sought out during a recession. It is likely that people will seek medical care regardless of how the economy is performing.

This ability to increase profitability during the weak portions of the economic cycle has allowed BD to increase dividends for the past 47 years. This is one of the longer dividend growth streaks available to investors in the market place. The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

By an average of 6.7% per year over the last five years.

By an average of 8.6% per year over the last 10 years.

The near term growth rates have declined due to the $24 billion purchase price for C.R. Bard. Almost 70% of this acquisition was paid for in cash. BD has increased its dividend by 2.7% per year over the past two years.

BD currently has a very low dividend payout ratio. Using expected dividends of $3.08 for 2019 and the company's earnings-per-share midpoint of $12.10, the company has a payout ratio of just 25.5%. The company's five-year and 10-year average dividend payout ratios are 31.5% and 31.1%, respectively. The current payout ratio is low even by BD's historical averages.

We expect that BD will grow its dividend by the same rate as earnings-per-share going forward once the company has improved its free cash flow. The company expects free cash flow of ~$3.3 billion for the year. Shares currently yield 1.2%, below the average yield of 1.9% for the S&P 500.

Using the company's guidance for the current fiscal year, the stock trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. BD's average price-to-earnings ratio from 2009 through 2018 was 17.1. When factoring in the expected 10% rise in earnings-per-share over the next five years, we have a 2024 target valuation of 18.7. If shares were to revert to this target, investors would see annual returns reduced by 2% per year through 2024. This indicates the stock is currently overvalued.

In total, we expect that shares of BD can offer a total annual return of 9.2% for the next five years. This expected return is a combination of earnings-per-share growth (10%), dividend yield (1.2%) and multiple reversion (2%).

We typically look for expected total annual returns in excess of 10% before recommending investors purchase shares of a company. BD's stock has gained 12.6% since the start of 2019, which has removed some of our previously expected total return. If shares were to decline to ~$240, however, we would be buyers of the stock. For now, we have a hold rating on BD.

Final Thoughts

Becton, Dickinson & Company performed very well in the first quarter of the company's fiscal year. While the acquisition of C.R. Bard has definitely helped, the company managed solid comparable growth rates in each division.

While recent dividend increases have been rather low compared to their historical averages, we find the company's nearly five decades of dividend growth very attractive. BD has managed to increase its dividend through a wide variety of economic cycles. For this reason, as well as the company's performance from 2008 to 2009, we feel that dividend increases will likely continue even in the event of a recession.

That being said, BD offers a total annual return that is just below our threshold for a recommendation to buy a stock. On a valuation basis, investors should hold and wait for a meaningful pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.