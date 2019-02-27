Will 90 Champion, Contender, And Challenger Dividend Stars Beat Wall Street Targets?

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield ten CCC stocks showed 6.86% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Project 21.66% To 44.58% Net Gains For Top Ten CCC WallStar Stocks Come February 2020

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Champion, Contender, and Challenger (CCC) WallStar stocks (tinted gray in the chart below) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this month, the dog strategy for the CCC WallStars graded out with 60% accuracy.

Source: YCharts

The following probable profit-generating trades were based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 22, 2020, were:

WPP PLC (WPP) was projected to net $445.80, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate calculated from two analysts estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $422.18, based on a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 75% more than the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) was projected to net $352.97, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts plus dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) was projected to net $279.36, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $267.79, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was projected to net $260.32, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) was projected to net $257.03, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $246.12, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) was projected to net $230.26, based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) was projected to net $216.64, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.79% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Champions, 30 Contenders, and 30 Challengers Represented All 11 Business Sectors For February

Results from drip investing listed as of 1/31/19 sorted by yield (dividend/price) calculated from here 2/22/19 for ninety stocks from all eleven Morningstar sectors contributed to the various actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Champions were dutifully maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appeared here on Seeking Alpha. Too soon, and sadly, Dave Fish has passed away. His work is now maintained by Justin Law. So, Champions, Contenders, and Challengers will live on: Champions are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends." Contenders show "10 to 24 straight year of higher dividends" and Challengers have "5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends." The list as of 1/31/19 provided the subjects for this article. Numeric calculations for the list were made as of 2/22/19 from YCharts data.

Source: thefw.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Champions

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Source: YCharts

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10 to 24 straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below, and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Source: YCharts

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below, and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Dividend Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top CCC Stocks

Source: YCharts

Top ten Champion/Contender/Challenger Dividend stocks selected 1/31/19 showing top yields as of 2/22/19 were one contender and nine challengers representing five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [5 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) real estate [1 listed]; (4) consumer cyclical [2 listed]; (5) industrial [1 listed].

Energy firms claimed the first, fourth, and seventh, to ninth positions: Sprague Resources [1]; Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) [4]; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) [7]; EQT Midstream Partners LP [8]; GasLog Partners LP [9], all were Challengers.

The lone Utility, which as also the lone contender on the list, placed second by yield, AmeriGas Partners LP [2]. The lone Real Estate dog lodged in third place, New Residential Investment [3].

Two consumer cyclical sector representatives placed fifth, and sixth, WPP PLC [5], and New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) [4], and finally, the lone industrial placed tenth on the list, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) [8], and completed this list for February.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten CCC Stocks Showed 15.91% To 37.28% Upsides, While (31) Five Showed Downsides To February 2020

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Estimated A 6.86% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced CCC Stocks To February 2020

Ten top CCC WallStar Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Dividend CCC stocks selected 1/31/19 showing the highest dividend yields as of 2/22/19, represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Top-Yield CCC (32) Delivering 23.3% Vs. (33) 25.02% Net Gains by All Ten by February 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.86% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The tenth lowest priced CCC dividend stock, WPP PLC showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 44.58%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced CCC dividend stocks of February 22 were: New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM); New Residential Investment; Sprague Resources LP; Hoegh LNG Partners; GasLog Partners LP, with prices ranging from $14.00 to $22.26.

Five higher-priced CCC dividend stocks for February 22 were: AmeriGas Partners LP; Delek Logistics Partners LP; Andeavor Logistics LP; EQM Midstream Partners LP; WPP PLC, whose prices ranged from $29.60 to $55.26.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your ChamConChal (CCC) Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: thefw.com

