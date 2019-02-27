The Rally In Treasuries Could Potentially Face Hurdles

Given that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle, the economy could continue to slow, in which case the Fed is certainly nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

Treasuries have been rallying this year as yields have been declining amid an increasingly dovish Fed. Investors have been willing to build exposure to the asset class, as they believe the Fed is either at the end, or approaching the end of its rate hiking cycle. A further slowing in economic conditions is widely expected, while some are even anticipating a recession on the horizon, making Treasuries an attractive investment choice. Though certain developments, such as positive economic data releases, could cause yields to move upwards, and hence induce dips in Treasuries.

Strong consumer confidence

Consumer confidence has bounced back strongly in February, coming in at 131.4, well above the consensus estimate of 125. This was a notable improvement from January’s reading of 120.2. While consumer confidence had been weak over the past few months, this uptick raises hopes that it will translate into stronger retail sales numbers this year, following a weak report for December 2018. If this trend continues, then the Fed could be encouraged to turn less dovish, and potentially start signalling one or more rate hikes ahead.

Source: Econoday

If the Fed turns more hawkish in its next Fed meeting, then this would cause yields to move higher, and consequently induce Treasury prices to drop lower.

Recent Powell statements

Powell recently issued new statements regarding the economy and monetary policy. While he reiterated his concerns over downside risks emerging, he also mentioned that the economic outlook is still "generally favorable". I perceived this as relatively hawkish in comparison to the tone in the latest Fed minutes, where they emphasized the “uncertainty” regarding the economic outlook.

Moreover, he also mentioned crosscurrents such as Brexit and trade negotiations. If both of these are resolved over the next few weeks/months, then the Fed could have more reason to turn more hawkish, which would be a negative for Treasury prices. Nevertheless, he also acknowledged the slowdown in global economies such as China and Europe, which inhibits the Fed from turning too hawkish going forward, as the weakness in these economies does not look to be going away swiftly any time soon.

Bottom Line

Bullish bets on Treasuries have been a profitable investment over the past few months, as the Fed has turned increasingly dovish. However, positive developments such as stronger economic conditions and abating crosscurrent issues could potentially induce the Fed to turn less dovish (or more hawkish). If the Fed tries to signal more rate hikes ahead in its next meeting, then this will certainly push yields higher, and bond prices lower. Nevertheless, given that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle, the economy is likely to continue slowing. In which case even if the Fed hikes once more this year, the Fed is certainly nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, which is supportive for Treasuries, though investors should beware of potential downside factors ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.