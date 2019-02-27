Who's Warming Up To Hannon Armstrong?

As REIT analyst, I have become extremely adept at recognizing value and picking the winners and losers.

Over the years, Hannon Armstrong’s price has come in and out of orbit, and the volatility has generated significant buzz and also some excellent buying opportunities.

I don't know about you, but I love looking for REITs that are flying under the radar, especially these so-called diamonds in the rough.

Some of you may remember an article I wrote back in February 2015 titled, Forget Beaten Up Utilities, Buy This 7.1% Clean Energy REIT. In that article, I explained,

"I am recommending shares at the current price level and I believe a big part of the discounted valuation is reflected in the modest coverage (investor) base."

Back then, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) was a little-known company, with a market cap of less than $400 million, with very little analyst coverage.

But boy oh boy, did Mr. Market read my article or what? Shares surged from $13.70 to over $20.00, and all of a sudden, this little "clean energy REIT" took off.

The bad news is that I wasn't on that ship, because I normally don't invest in a stock until I meet the management team and get all of my necessary due diligence completed (and this is a must).

Believe me, it's sad when you write (an article) on a company and you see how much fun it would have been if you had punched the buy ticket.

But that's precisely what happened, and all I got were praises, like these,

"THANKS A LOT BRAD! Cheesh. Lol" "Bravo Brad! Excellent write up thanks."

Over the years, Hannon Armstrong's price has come in and out of orbit, and as viewed below, the volatility has generated significant buzz and some excellent buying opportunities.

For those investors who stayed on the rocket, since my initial article, "congratulations", because you have successfully survived the ups-and-downs, capitalizing on the very powerful advantages of the Hannon Armstrong business model. Over that period (since my first article), shares have returned ~20% annually, and the market cap of the company has more than tripled (market cap is now $1. 49 billion).

Chalk this one up the history books, Hannon Armstrong is no longer a small cap REIT (less than $1 billion market cap). My only regret is that I didn't put some skin in the game early, yet sometimes, you have to uncover a lot of rocks to find such a diamond in the rough.

But Wait… My Strong Buy Thesis Played Out Beautifully

You may recall that, back in April 2018, I decided to upgrade shares in Hannon Armstrong from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. Recognizing that I had missed the first "liftoff" and that shares were trading at a discount, I flipped the Strong Buy button, I explained,

"HASI has essentially become the victim of its good deeds. Instead of maintaining more discipline, by fixing debt and not increasing the dividend, the market has become fearful that rising rates will impact earnings (negatively). Clearly, there is a disconnect, and as the legendary investor Sir John Templeton once said, "To buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards…I am upgrading HASI to a Strong Buy."

So, don't be too sympathetic for not missing the first rocket launch. As a REIT analyst, I have become extremely adept at recognizing value. While I may have missed the first rocket launch, I have enjoyed the latest ride quite a bit… and that's what separates the wheat from the chaff.

Now, let's take a closer look at the business model, as you can see below, what makes Hannon Armstrong unique is that it aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. For example, it invests in the following target asset classes:

Source: HASI Q4-18 Supplemental

The company participates in three large market segments, and its unique operating model provides the company with this competitive advantage: the company provides debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior-level capital to established sponsors and high credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

The market opportunity continues to grow in the overall sustainable infrastructure markets. However, Hannon Armstrong "sees greater market opportunity in assets that are behind the meter as opposed to grid-connected assets such as power plants." As illustrated below, the portfolio size is $2 billion with an average deal size of ~$11 million. The portfolio consists of behind the meter (49%), grid connected (45%), and sustainable infrastructure (6%).

Source: HASI Q4-18 Supplemental

To be clear, unlike Uniti Group (UNIT) that focuses on critical fiber assets, Hannon Armstrong is a specialty REIT that focuses on high credit quality assets, and that's reflected in the portfolio, which, excluding equity method investments, consists of 31% of assets from government obligors and 30% of transactions from commercial investment grade obligors, with 24% of contracts not rated (equity in renewable energy). The average life of our portfolio is approximately 12 years.

Source: HASI Q4-18 Supplemental

One other point of clarification (as it relates to the difference with UNIT): Hannon Armstrong's potential for default is extremely low, and of course, you would expect the yields to be lower on higher-quality revenue sources.

Also, HASI's portfolio is widely diversified (unlike UNIT), comprising more than 175 separate investments with an average investment size of $11 million. The portfolio also is diversified across markets, technologies, obligors, and geographic regions with a strong credit quality profile.

One of the tricks with HASI is where to include the company in terms of the peer group. We have decided the best bucket for that is the commercial mortgage REIT sector.

Are You Warming Up To This Clean Energy REIT?

Hannon Armstrong originates programmatic transactions from the top tier energy service companies, manufacturers, project developers, utilities, and owner operators in the industry. The company's origination strategy is to use historic and new client relationships to generate recurring programmatic investment and fee-generating opportunities while enabling clients to grow.

The company targets $1 billion of originations annually and models 70% on the balance sheet, generating recurring interest income, and it securitizes 30%, generating gain on sale income. The prime candidate for gain on sales securitization is an asset that's longer dated and lower yielding.

Source: HASI Q4-18 Supplemental

In 2018, Hannon Armstrong closed a record $1.2 billion of transactions with balance sheet transactions around the same level as 2017, and securitizations were up, compared to 2017. The combination of higher portfolio yields (from the balance sheet investments) and higher securitizations in 2018 allowed the company to increase its core return on equity above 11%.

Source: HASI Q4-18 Supplemental

On the latest earnings call, Hannon Armstrong's CEO said it is "continuing to see better risk-adjusted returns and assets that are behind-the-meter as opposed to grid-connected assets. This further reinforces the overarching themes discussed before, the three Ds of the future electric power system: decentralization, digitalization and decarbonization."

Source: HASI website

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. (NYSE:PCG) filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in January 2019 (due to the impact of billions of dollars in liability claims for the deadliest wildfires). The filing made PG&E a massive victim of climate change, unable to deal with years of drought that made dry forests kindling for damaged transmission lines. On the latest earnings call, Hannon Armstrong's CEO said,

"…we do not see any significant exposure to the PG&E bankruptcy. We own land under number of grid-connected solar projects selling power to PG&E where our rents are current. We enjoy substantial asset and rent coverages and are well-collateralized by assets and cash flow, even if the PPAs are rejected and bankruptcy and the projects sell into the merchant market. As we have said for several quarters, we like our position in the capital stack in these utility scale solar plants, senior to all other capital providers."

Source: HASI website

Hannon Armstrong has also increased its equity and mezzanine exposures in behind-the-meter assets, including residential solar. The company said on the earnings call) that it "would make equity investments if we thought we were getting paid for the risk and we believe we are with our increased exposure to resi solar. We've managed about one-third of the assets for almost five years, giving us an informed view of the relative risk, and believe we are getting paid appropriately for this diversified portfolio."

Source: HASI website

The residential solar transactions completed have shifted deeper in the capital stack, and Hannon Armstrong believes it can improve its relative risk-adjusted returns: the portfolio consists of 90,000 homeowners with attractive average FICO scores of 750.

Source: HASI Q4-18 Supplemental

The Balance Sheet

In 2019, Hannon Armstrong has positioned its balance sheet for growth: In Q4-18, the company redeployed the $50 million of equity from the approximately $300 million of residential solar assets and related $250 million of debt that was prepaid. It also deployed approximately $105 million from the primary equity raise and approximately $65 million from the ATM into new projects.

The company successfully refinanced its primary credit facility, extending the maturity to 2023. The new credit facility has increased flexibility and should lower annual interest cost by approximately $1 million. The company also closed on its diversified credit facility lending group from one lender to a total of six lenders.

The company also lowered the fixed-rate debt to 74% (or approximately the midpoint of the guidance range) as a result of the debt repayment, increased use of the floating rate facility and a reduction in the level of interest rate swaps. This lower level of fixed debt reflects the change in the Fed's outlook for interest rates.

Finally, the repayment of the $250 million of debt plus the approximately $170 million in equity lowers leverage to 1.5 to 1.0. These changes are expected to reduce interest expense by approximately $2 million a quarter in 2019 and, when combined with a higher yield on assets, is expected to allow the company to achieve guidance targets with lower gain on sale fees.

Source: HASI Q4-18 Supplemental

Who's Warming Up To Hannon Armstrong?

Hannon Armstrong's stock remains largely institutionally-owned with employees owning approximately 5%. As noted above, we previously "had" a Strong Buy rating on the company but have since lowered it back to an ordinary buy (based on valuation).

This higher level of securitizations (approximately $700 million) allowed Hannon Armstrong to generate fees from the growth in the $5.3 billion of managed assets. These additional fees contributed to ~11.1% core return on equity, which has continued an upward trend. The targeted normalized level of securitizations remains 10%.

With 40% (or approximately $5 billion) going on the balance sheet with improved yields, largely in the last third of 2018, Hannon Armstrong has improved its ability to generate recurring revenues for 2019 and beyond and reduced the importance of securitizations to achieve earnings growth.

As you can see (above), Hannon Armstrong shares have returned over 25% in 2019, and we are glad to the dividend growing again in 2019. The company announced a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend to an annualized $1.34 per share. Note: HASI did not increase the dividend in 2018.

As you see (above), Hannon Armstrong's dividend yield is lower than the commercial mortgage REIT peer group, but you must also recognize the quality of the company's income and duration of its contracts. As the company's CEO said (on the earnings call), "the market and the need to address climate change is enormous" and Hannon Armstrong has carved out an exceptional niche in the REIT sector.

In closing, we are lowering the 'Strong' from our Strong Buy rating, and our forecasted growth for Hannon Armstrong is ~10% over the next 12 months. We believe the dividend is safe and that the cash flows supporting the underlying business model are very stable. We consider shares soundly valued, and we would encourage waiting for a modest pullback before deploying new capital.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

