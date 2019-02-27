Sempra Energy Is At An All-Time High, But There's Further Upside

Thesis:

Sempra Energy (SRE) is an energy infrastructure and utilities company with operations in North America and South America. The company recently posted Q4 results that beat both earnings and revenue expectations. The technical price chart of the company indicates a suitable entry point for initiating a position. Moreover, the company’s share price is currently near an all-time high.

However, due to the strong operational growth outlook of the company, I believe that the share price is likely to witness more upside. Finally, a comparison with a peer company indicates that SRE has stronger operating margins and free cash flows, but its stock is trading slightly higher than the 200-day simple moving average.

Technical picture:

SRE’s 52-week price range lies between $100.48 and $127.22/share. At the time of writing, the share last traded at $117.59, that is slightly higher above the median value (~$113.85) of the 52-week range.

The technical price chart (Figure-2) depicts that the share price moves in oscillations, forming similar price patterns.

Based on an extension of the trendlines connecting the resistance levels, we can expect the share prices to slightly adjust downwards near the ~$115/share mark.

Performance review:

SRE recently posted Q4 2018 results that beat expectations by ~$0.10/share. Moreover, the company beat revenue expectation by ~$280M, recording a ~9% increase Y/Y.

Let's have a look at the five-year revenue profile of SRE (Figure-3). Since FY 2015, SRE has witnessed an improvement in top-line revenues from all its business segments, including electric and natural gas utilities as well as energy-related businesses. Historically, SRE's utilities business has witnessed stronger revenue growth than its energy-related businesses.

Now let's have a look at the 5-year price chart of the company (Figure-4). The improvement in top-line revenues has also reflected positively on the share prices that witnessed significant oscillations during the selected period, but with an overall upward trend. At current levels, the shares are trading near an all-time high price, and entry at the current prices appears to be risky.

Nevertheless, despite being a constituent of the S&P 500 index, SRE has underperformed compared with the benchmark index (Figure-5). During the past 5 years, the S&P 500 has recorded price gains of ~52%. In contrast, SRE recorded price gains of ~27%. This implies that any correction in the S&P 500 index might have a lower impact on the price performance of SRE due to the existing correlation of ~0.5x between the company and the index.

As shown in Figure-6, the company reported ~$8.47B of revenues during the nine months ended 30th September 2018. If we prorate that on a full-year basis, then the FY 2018 revenues could be expected to lie within the range of ~$11.3B. As shown in Figure-3, SRE posted revenues of ~$11.2B during the FY 2017, and we may expect the FY 2018 revenues to marginally exceed FY 2017 revenues.

Moreover, SRE could be termed as an attractive income investment. The company has enhanced its dividends by ~47% since FY 2014. It recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.9675/share (Figure-7), thereby accumulating the full-year dividend to $3.87/share (FY 2017: $3.58/share). SRE has a splendid dividend profile that has consistently improved for the ninth year in a row. The quarterly dividend also witnessed an ~8% increase on a Y/Y basis.

SRE has also witnessed an improvement in its EPS profile. The company is scheduled to conduct its earnings conference call on 26th February, and based on the improved adjusted earnings during Q3 2018 on a Y/Y basis ($1.23/share compared with $1.04/share during Q3 2017), it's anticipated that SRE would report stronger earnings for the FY 2018 on a Y/Y basis. This expectation of improved Y/Y earnings is also supported by an improvement on SRE’s operational front (discussed later), and the recent momentum in the share price reflects this expectation of EPS growth (Figure-8).

Balance sheet: SRE has simultaneously witnessed growth in its asset base. The balance sheet grew stronger on a Y/Y basis, from ~$50.5 BB to ~$60.6 BB. An in-depth analysis indicates that the company has piled up its current assets from $3.3B at the end of FY 2017 to $5B by the end of Q3 2018, mainly due to an increase in assets held for sale (from $127M to $1.88B).

Moreover, the ~$9.55B investment in Oncor Holdings helped improve the asset base of the company. SRE incurred this expenditure in March 2018 and acquired an ~80% stake in Oncor Holdings. This helped it to significantly improve its electricity production profile. Post-acquisition, this unit produced ~38.16B kWH (read: billion-kilowatt hour) of electric power during Q3 2018 (and ~77.5B kWH during the 9 months ended 30th September 2018). However, this production is based on a 100% basis and not SRE’s proportionate ~80% stake.

On the flip side, there's a ~$1.3B increase in short-term debt. Moreover, SRE increased its long-term debt by ~$5B with a corresponding ~$4B increase in equity during the nine-month period ended 30th September 2018. The important thing is, we can witness SRE's growth in two dimensions; growth in revenues (discussed above), and growth through its strategic business decisions (discussed in the following section).

Strategic decisions pave way for growth:

SRE is enhancing its operational focus in the North American region and the company recently announced its intentions to sell its assets in Chile and Peru. The Peruvian assets include the Luz del Sur S.A.A that produced ~6.8B kWH of electricity during the nine months ended 30th September 2018. Similarly, the Chilean assets include the Chilquinta Energía S.A. that produced ~2.2B kWH during the said period. As discussed above, SRE acquired Oncor Holdings that transmits and distributes electricity in Texas and has a wide transmission and distribution network spanning across ~122,000 miles.

In my view, the planned disposal of low-production assets in the South American region and the acquisition of a high-production asset in the North American region is indicative of SRE’s strategy of enhancing its operational presence in the North American region.

In February 2019, Sempra entered into an agreement to dispose of its renewable energy business to American Electric Power (AEP) for ~$1.056B. This disposal is also part of SRE’s strategy to strengthen its footprints as a premier energy infrastructure company in North America (Figure-9).

Moreover, SRE is close to beginning LNG production from its ~$10B Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana where Train-1 is ~99% complete. This terminal is expected to begin production towards Q2 2019. With the addition of significant production capacity from the Cameron LNG terminal, SRE would be able to ramp up its LNG production profile and is likely to produce ~45 million MT/year. However, such production volume would need support from SRE’s Port Arthur LNG terminal (in Texas) and Energía Costa Azul terminal (in Mexico). To the delight of investors, the Port Arthur LNG terminal has obtained environmental approval of FERC (read: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and is inching closer to the stage of production.

Risks:

Apart from the operational upside, SRE is prone to certain operational-side risks. For instance, consider the fact that its SDG&E (read: San Diego Gas and Electric) business and SoCalGas (read: Southern California Gas Company) are its two businesses based in California. The SDG&E business was the most significant contributor towards SRE’s earnings during the quarter and nine months ended 30th September 2018 (Figure-10).

The inverse condemnation rule in California holds public utilities responsible for wildfire damage that is caused by their equipment, irrespective of whether such wildfires were due to negligence on part of such companies or otherwise. In a recent wildfire incident, authorities in California held responsible the California-based utilities company PG&E Corporation (PCG), which expects to face suit liabilities of ~$30B. In my view, the Californian law is a potential red flag for other utilities in the area, such as SRE.

On a different note, SRE’s supply of natural gas is also affected by cold weather surrounding the area of operations covered by SRE’s SoCalGas business.

Peer analysis:

I have compared SRE’s performance with another competitor namely Edison International (EIX) on certain metrics including FCFs (read: free cash flows) and operating margins, and have also considered their valuation relative to their 200-day SMA (read: Simple moving average). The comparison indicates that even though both companies have negative FCFs, SRE has witnessed significant improvement in its FCF profile (Figure-11). Moreover, as discussed earlier, SRE is expected to significantly enhance its production capacity of LNG (during FY 2019). In my view, this should help SRE to invigorate its FCF profile, going forward.

Moreover, SRE has posted stronger operating margins (~21%) compared with EIX (~18%), as shown in Figure-12.

However, when we consider the 200-day SMA of both companies, we can see that SRE is currently trading slightly above the 200-day SMA (Figure-13), and appears to be slightly overvalued. Moreover, as indicated in the technical price chart (refer Figure-2), SRE might witness a correction and will become attractive again near the ~$115/share mark. In contrast, EIX is slightly safer, trading below the 200-day SMA.

Conclusion:

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that SRE has recently posted strong financial and operational performance. The company expects to begin LNG production from its Cameron LNG terminal in the Q2 2019. This would significantly add up to the LNG production potential of the company. However, there are certain risks in the company’s operational environment, including regulatory risks (particularly in the Californian state). These risks might affect SRE’s California-based business units.

Nevertheless, considering the company’s strong operational performance and outlook, and the dividend growth profile, I believe that SRE is likely to witness further upside during FY 2019 and beyond.

