Terex: Profit Taking Despite Solid Q4 Results And A Good Outlook

Going forward, I think traders need to be careful given that we are currently in a growth slowing cycle.

Terex (TEX), the Westport CT based machinery producer just reported its fourth quarter earnings. As usual, I had to analyze the numbers as Terex is one of the best stocks to track economic expectations. That being said, the company perfectly exploited high economic growth in 2018 and reported wonderful sales and new orders. On top of that, the company expects to grow both margins and sales going forward. The only problem is that lower economic growth could pressure those numbers.

Source: Terex

The Story Continues

Terex is one of those companies that needs a strong economic upswing to really get sales growth going. The table below shows this quite well. The global growth slowing trend in 2014 and 2015 has caused sales to contract until Q2 of 2017. Once the US economy started to gain momentum, we witnessed rising sales. Sales growth went as high as 25% in the first quarter of 2018. And speaking of 2018, the year ended quite well with sales totaling $1.23 billion in the fourth quarter. This is slightly above expectations of $1.20 billion. It is also 16% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when sales growth hit 9%.

Source: Estimize

Sales improved by 18% on a full year basis with sales reaching $5.1 billion. These sales are expected to drop to $4.7 billion in 2019. However, note that this is the only because of future divestitures. The company has an agreement to sell Terex's Demag Mobile Cranes business for an enterprise value of $215 million. This however, is still subject to customary regulatory approvals. This is expected to improve the company's financial performance and ROIC.

Before I continue discussing the outlook, let's look at a breakdown of sales growth. First of all, we see that sales growth has been above 10% in every of the 3 core segments. Cranes saw a 12% improvement with a 6% backlog increase. This was outperformed by a 19% sales increase in the AWP (aerial work platform) segment which was also able to grow its backlog by 14%. Material processing sales soared 20% with backlog growth hitting 54%.

Source: Terex Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

Strong sales growth is one thing, but what really matters is what ends up at the bottom line. In case of Terex, we see that gross margins did suffer a bit. Adjusted gross margins declined from 19.2% to 18.3%. Operating margins however improved from 4.7% to 5.3% while EBITDA margins were unchanged. It's always good news when cost intensive machinery producers are able to show that SG&A costs are not outpacing sales growth as we can see in the overview below.

Source: Terex Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

Operating profit on a full year basis improved by 52% while adjusted EPS doubled. Q4 adjusted EPS reached $0.51 which is $0.05 above expectations and up 55% compared to Q4 of 2017.

What's Next?

All things considered, the company did exactly what it was supposed to do. The company perfectly exploited the 2017 and 2018 economic growth trends and was able to present great growth numbers quarter after quarter. Full year 2019 expectations are that sales will hit $4.7 billion. This decline is obviously the result of divestitures that will hopefully be approved in order to improve margins. And speaking of margins: operating margins are expected to reach 9-10% in 2019 while EPS is expected to enter the $3.60-$4.20 range. In particular, the operating margin's improvement from currently 6.7% in FY 2018 (adjusted) to 9-10% is big news.

And once again coming back to the sales expectations of $4.7 billion, $3.1 billion is expected to come from the AWP segment. This segment is expected to continue to benefit from strong pricing, innovative new products and healthy bookings. Materials processing sales are expected to contribute $1.4 billion in 2019 with operating margins hitting 13.0-13.5%. New product development and growth in stable global markets is expected to further boost sales.

This brings me to the part of the article that contains my warning with regards to the slowing economy. Since the summer of 2018, I have been discussing the growth peak in the US. Normally, a growth peak is everything except bad news for the economy as long as growth stays high. The problem is that growth started to slow in Q4 of 2018. And when I am talking about growth, I am always referring to leading economic indicators like the ISM manufacturing index (blue line in graph below). This index tells us what we can expect going forward in terms of 'hard' economic data. I also wrote an entire article covering the economic outlook.

The graph below perfectly shows how Terex is following the ISM manufacturing index. We see that it is almost impossible to make money on the upside during a growth slowing trend. This also means that investors who bought the January correction are currently pricing in that growth is going to be unchanged over the next few months. Even though that could be perfectly reasonable, there is always a risk that the growth slowing trend is going to continue. This would both mean that the stock price is going to feel additional pressure while it also means that sales targets could be really hard to achieve in 2019.

Source: TradingView

Moreover, we see that traders used the earnings release to sell into strength as the stock has advanced from $25 to almost $40 over the past 2 months. This move is perfectly reasonable as the risk/reward ratio is getting worse very quickly at these levels (considered the growth trend in the US and on a global scale).

Source: FINVIZ

Even though the stock is trading with a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a forward PE ratio of less than 11.0, I have to say that I'm staying on the sidelines. Especially after the most recent rally, there are just too many uncertainties out there that don't make a long position at these levels interesting. I am monitoring this stock going forward to buy once we see a global growth bottom. At that point, we might be in for an extended rally backed by increasing profitability thanks to an improved product portfolio.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.