Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April

Dividend growth investors need no introduction to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). It is the quintessential dividend stock and it constitutes a large part of many dividend portfolios. This company has paid a dividend for 128 years -- an impressive track record to say the least.

Data by YCharts

The stock has also performed quite nicely lately with a big run-up from the low $70s in the spring of 2018 to almost $100 currently. Over the longer term the stock has not performed as well, rising only approximately 28% over the last five years. This translates into about 5% annually. Combining that with a yield of around 3% produces an average annual return of 8%. Considering we have been in a roaring bull market that is not all that impressive. On the other hand, this is a conservative stock and investors should not expect market-crushing returns from such a company.

Historical Dividend Growth

Procter & Gamble has not only paid a dividend for a really long time, but it has raised it continually for two generations. It has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. I'm willing to bet a considerable chunk of my portfolio that that number will turn to 63 this April.

In the good old days back in the early 2000s, this company regularly raised its dividend by 10-12%. Unfortunately for dividend growth investors, those days are long gone. Recently, dividend growth has been more in the 3-4% range. Last year it was raised by 4% to a quarterly dividend of $0.7172 and the year before it was raised 3%. I must say that I rarely come across a company with such a large number of decimals! This tells me two things: 1) It is hard to predict the exact amount of the new dividend; and 2) the Board is absolutely 100% committed to increasing the dividend, however small that increase may be.

Data by YCharts

So having covered the historical dividend increase, let's have a look at the payout ratio. I must say I like the downward trend from mid-2015 until late 2017 when the payout ratio fell from almost 100% to a very conservative level of 48%. It has since come up a bit, but paying out 68% of profits is still quite conservative in my opinion, given the very mature business we're talking about here.

This payout ratio leaves a lot of room for dividend growth and makes it an absolute certainty that the dividend will be raised this April. In fact, even with no earnings growth, this company can continue increasing its payout for years before getting into dangerous territory.

April Dividend Hike

Many people like the month of April. Spring is finally here, the sun is shining and people can look forward to a long period of warmer weather. For Procter & Gamble investors, the month has the added upside of being the month the new and higher dividend is announced.

In order to get a deeper understanding as to how large the increase may be, we should have a look at the company's latest earnings announcement. Last quarter the company reported organic sales growth of 4% and a core earnings per share growth of 5%. Not too bad. In addition, the company raised the upper end of its fiscal 2019 sales growth guidance and kept its core earnings per share growth guidance of 3-8% growth.

Considering that dividend growth lately has been around the 3-4% range, the latest earnings release gives me confidence that such a level should be considered a base level for the April increase.

Looking at the upside, there is an argument for a higher increase this year. Since the company seems to be very confident in its guidance and the range is for a growth rate of 3-8%, the Board would still be quite conservative were they to go for a, say, 5% dividend increase. That is in the middle of the range and given the relatively low payout ratio, such an increase could definitely be defended.

Considering the low dividend growth of the last couple of years and the fact that the Board has been quite reluctant to be aggressive in terms of dividend growth, I believe that it will hold back a little. That means a predicted dividend hike of 4% for a new quarterly dividend of $0.7459. Such an increase would be similar to last year's and would, assuming management hits the middle of its EPS growth target, entail a slight decrease in the payout ratio. I think the Board will wait and see a couple of more years before announcing a higher dividend growth rate.

Risk Factors

Currency risk is a real risk for Procter & Gamble since this company sells globally. Currencies go both ways, however, and since the U.S. dollar is currently strong by historical standards, this might become a tailwind going forward. But it is definitely a risk. Another risk is the very hard competition going on between retailers. This inevitably affects consumer goods companies as there will be constant pressure on delivering products at the lowest possible price. Yet another risk is saturation. Decades ago, companies like Procter & Gamble could grow in new segments at home and into new geographies abroad. Those days are over. If the company cannot constantly innovate, it will lose out to either other global competitors or local competitors.

Current Valuation

It's always prudent to look at the price before buying anything, and especially when you're trying to make wise investments. I've therefore looked at some key metrics for Procter & Gamble in addition to two of its competitors: Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB).

Procter & Gamble Clorox Kimberly-Clark Price/Sales 3.9x 3.3x 2.2x Price/Earnings 24.2x 26.1x 29.2x Yield 2.9% 2.4% 3.5%

Source: Morningstar

Procter & Gamble is the most expensive of the three on the Price/Sales metric with Kimberly-Clark the winner. When it comes to Price/Earnings, however, Procter & Gamble is comfortably cheaper than the others. In the dividend yield category, Kimberly-Clark is the clear winner with Procter & Gamble coming in second place.

All of the companies above are fairly or slightly overvalued in my opinion. Paying 24x+ earnings for a consumer staples company is OK, as long as there is some growth in there. In my last article I looked at Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). That company is valued at 24x earnings and is expected to grow by just above 3% going forward. With that kind of growth, 24x is too much in my book.

As for Procter & Gamble, the Wall Street analysts expect it to clock in an average annual EPS growth rate over the next five years of 6.5%. Assuming no change to the multiple and adding in the dividend yield of 2.9%, investors can expect a total average annual return of 9.4%. This is in line with what the market as a whole has delivered historically and should be considered decent for such a stable company. With that combination of yield and growth, this company is by no means a screaming bargain, but is absolutely a stock that should find a way into your dividend growth portfolio at the next market correction.

Conclusion

Procter & Gamble is the quintessential dividend stock, having raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. True, the growth rate of that dividend has been unimpressive over the last couple of years but the company seems to have returned to at least decent growth, setting the stage for continued dividend growth for years to come. This April, investors can expect the dividend to be hiked by 4%. Not an impressive number, but more than enough to compensate for inflation. Going forward, this stock should be able to produce decent total shareholder returns and should be added to dividend growth portfolios at the next market correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.