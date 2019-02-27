Britvic: A Soft Drink Dividend Growth Stock

The company is relatively small and has expanded into "unknown" territory in Brazil, thus increasing the risk profile.

Introduction and background for article:

Britvic (OTCPK:BTVCF, OTCQX:BTVCY) is based in the UK, reports in pounds and is included in the FTSE 250. The current price is 912 pence (9.12 pounds) and the London ticker is BVIC. Stocks are quoted in pence on the London Stock Exchange.

My goal is compounding, and thus my ideal investment horizon is at least a decade, preferably for an investment that I can just hold and never sell. Most investors are bad at selling, and this applies to me as well.

I prefer companies that pay a growing dividend and I stick to investments in beer-drinking countries.

Summary:

Britvic is a rather small soft drink producer expanding internationally into Brazil over the last three years. This is new territory and carries some risk, perhaps the main reason for its discount to peers. However, the share price, EPS and dividend have grown at more than acceptable levels since its floating in 2006.

I estimate 10% yearly returns over the next decade through dividend growth and 10% multiple expansion.

The business:

Britvic is a British company based outside London. Its origins date back to 1938, but it became an independent company as recently as December 2005 when it was spun-off from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Its main brands are Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, Fruite and DaFruta. In the UK, they are the largest supplier of still soft drinks.

Britvic's brands in the UK. Source: Homepage.

In addition to their own brands, they have an exclusive agreement with PepsiCo (PEP) to produce and sell a number of their products in the UK and Ireland. Initially, PepsiCo had a 4.5% stake in Britvic, but in 2017, PepsiCo decided to unload their stake. Both parties reiterated their long-term bottling relationship will not be impacted.

Britvic is expanding abroad and sales are in 50 different countries, but in most countries through franchising/licensing (in the US distribution is via the Pepsi Network). However, most of the international revenue comes from France, Brazil and Ireland (just 3.5% is outside the four core markets):

Source: Annual report 2018.

At present, the U.S. is in an "investment phase" for Britvic. In 2013, a new management team was put in place and set forth on an international expansion into Brazil with the acquisitions of ebba (Empresa Brasileira de Bebidas e Alimentos SA) and Bela Ischia. As a result, they are now the number one supplier of concentrated dilutable drinks in Brazil, and the number two supplier of ready-to-drink juice drinks in Brazil. Brazil is the sixth largest soft drink market in the world, and the largest concentrates market, according to Britvic.

Due to increased health awareness, the concentrate market is expected to grow at CAGR 5-7% in the coming years, as for example this study concludes.

Historical performance:

Since the spin-off in early 2006, the share price has grown at a CAGR of 14%: Source: Yahoo! Finance. Logarithmic scale. Y-axis is in pence.

Academic research indicates spin-offs show abnormal returns in the few years after the event, but Britvic's performance is attributable to more than just the spin-off: clearly the logarithmic graph shows a rather linear growth over the 13-year period.

Over the long term, there should be a correlation between operational performance and share price, and clearly, this is the case with Britvic:

Source: Investor presentation 2018. The first bar is EPS and the second bar is DPS (see more about the dividend later). For 2018, EPS was 56.3 and DPS was 28.2.

As with other soft drinks producers, margins are quite high. The graph below shows the EBITDA margin:

Source: Author, and author's own calculations.

Operational efficiency has increased, but the margins are still much lower than for example Coca-Cola (KO) with 26% and PepsiCo at 20%. A more relevant competitor is A.G. Barr (OTC:AGBAY) which has a margin between 16% and 20% over the last ten years. Britvic and A.G.Barr tried to merge in 2013 but the deal fell through as the parties couldn't agree on price. A.G. Barr is famous for their iconic brand Irn-Bru. I expect the margins to improve slightly further as production centralization is just completed which will make the company more flexible and efficient.

The industry is pretty asset-light. However, because of the intensive investment to get an international footprint, CAPEX to revenue has been on average 5.5% since 2009. On a "normal" basis, this number is closer to four percent. About eight percent of the turnover ends up as free cash flow, lower than A.G. Barr's 12%. ROIC is 14%, slightly lower than A.G. Barr's 17%.

As a soft drink company, Britvic should be reasonably recession-proof. Revenue increased both in 2008 and 2009, and EPS increased in 2008 but fell 10% in 2009 (operating cash flow also fell). The share price fell from 350 pence in the spring of 2008 to a bottom of 230 in March 2009, a drop of 34%.

The accounting year ends in September. The first quarter of 2019, ending 31st of December 2018, showed revenue increased 4.5% and organic constant currency revenue increased 1.5%.

Moat and competitive advantage:

Britvic has a rather predictable and somewhat "boring" business, which is, in my opinion, very good. However, the company is still very small compared to the mega-caps of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. Due to economies of scale, Britvic is at a disadvantage compared to for example the biggest bottler in Europe, Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP).

I would argue their moat is somewhat narrow as they only have local brands and competition is fierce. In this regard, we can just have a look at what has happened in the UK mixer market the last five years. One stock I have not mentioned as a peer, Fevertree (OTCPK:FQVTF), is worth a case study. It was established as late as 2005 and develops and markets premium mixer drinks. It's now the most popular mixer brand in the UK with almost half the market, and is aiming for the much bigger U.S. market.

As late as 2012, revenue was just £12 million while it is now £220 million. Fevertree's slogan "if 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best" has really hit it off. Fevertree saw a big potential as the sale of premium spirits increased but the mix of the mixer market didn't change. The growing interest in the premium food and drink market seemed to "forget" mixers, and two innovators established Fevertree with the sole aim of challenging Schweppes and to some extent Britvic (Britvic has a range of mixers, but they don't publish sales based on brands). Case in point, the soft drink market is vulnerable to disruptions and innovations. As a result, Britvic in 2016 was forced to refresh their mixers (and Schweppes launched a new premium brand in 2017).

Risks:

Consumers are becoming more conscious about their health, hence demand for healthy and natural food products is driving the market of soft drinks. Add to this pressure from regulators to tax sugar-rich products: The UK implemented a sugar tax in April 2018. Britvic positioned itself prior to this and by the implementation date 72% of the portfolio and 94% of their brands were not affected by the tax. Today 99% of the UK-owned brands and 90% of the Irish brands are below the threshold (there is a sugar tax in place in Ireland as well).

The Brexit is of course also a risk, but much more short term than long term. In my opinion, more than likely Britain will not leave the EU on 29 March, and a second referendum looks probable.

In my opinion, the biggest risk is Brazil, and it remains to be seen if the Brazilian acquisitions pay off, but Brazil is less than 8% of the revenue. Britvic paid a quite steep valuation of 12 EV/EBITDA and empirical research indicate synergies in M&A are overestimated. In addition, on most rankings, Brazil performs poorly on ease of doing business and the Brazilian real has historically been a weak currency. Nevertheless, the new president, Jair Bolsonaro, is presumably business-friendly and has expressed his desire to deregulate and liberalize.

The Balance Sheet:

Britvic has a rather weak balance sheet. For many years, it operated with negative shareholders' equity, but it is somewhat improved with liabilities to assets at 0.8.

Long-term debt is at £598 million, but Britvic has a solid cash position at 110 million. Debt/EBITDA is at 2.5 and interest payments are covered at about eight times the operating cash flow. I have not seen any statement indicating debt leverage is on the agenda, but I assume it will be gradually addressed going forward. Management aims for 2.0-2.3X debt ratio according to the yearly investor presentation in 2018.

Dividend And Capital Allocation:

Britvic has paid a dividend since 2006 when it was spun-off from IHG. The dividend has increased every year except for 2012 when it was kept at the same level as 2011:

Source: Britvic homepage. Y-axis is in pence.

The current dividend yield is 3.11%. Dividend growth has been 8.3% since 2006, and 6.2% since 2014.

The dividend is well covered by earnings but because of high CAPEX over the last three years, the dividend has not been covered by free cash flow. The latter will change from 2019 as the Brazilian investment program came to an end, and management expects free cash flow to “increase materially” in 2019 as capital expenditures shrink to normal levels.

Source: Morningstar

The dividend is paid twice per year, a smaller interim dividend paid (usually) in July and a final dividend paid in February.

At present, there is no withholding tax in the UK.

Britvic has no history of any major buybacks.

Valuation:

Historically, Britvic has traded around a P/E of 15:

Source: My own calculations.

Based on the latest interim report, the current P/E is at 15. Compared to other soft drink producers, this is rather cheap. For example, both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are at 21, but they are of course higher quality and deserve a higher valuation. Both the smaller A.G. Barr and Nichols Plc are trading at 21 (and growing a bit faster), but here in my opinion the valuation gap is too big.

Analysts' forward consensus for 2019, 2020 and 2021 earnings is 54, 62 and 66 pence, respectively. Earnings of 66 pence in 2021 suggests a forward P/E of 13.5. That would represent a substantial discount to the beverages sector.

Conclusion:

I have owned Britvic for some years and will continue holding my shares, perhaps even adding more on 15-20% pullbacks. All in all, I think the upside potential is fairly good based on these factors:

Reasonably well-positioned in the low sugar segment.

I expect slightly higher margins through efficiency and product innovation.

Multiples are still quite low compared to peers. I expect 10% multiple expansion over the next decade.

Still plenty of room for increased dividends.

The company is a potential takeover target.

Decreased risk going forward through deleveraging, albeit Brazil is a question mark.

Britvic is both a defensive name and growth play at the same time.

Using the late John Bogle's very simple formula of calculating future returns, I expect 10.1% yearly returns:

3.11% (dividend yield) + 6% (earnings growth) + 1% (multiple expansion) = 10.1%.

I think this is a fairly conservative calculation and should ensure a higher return than the market, but it comes with more uncertainty than for example Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTVCF,BTVCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.