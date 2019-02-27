How To Generate A Quarterly Yield Of 18% On Kinder Morgan

As insider buying is a statistically significant predictor for future stock price, I keep my eye on significant insider purchases. (As an aside, insider selling has no such statistical relation but more likely points to having insiders’ price targets reached.) An easy way to monitor insider purchases outside of digging around manually is Asif Suria’s “Insider Weekends,” which – while not comprehensive – does cover many of the most heavily traded companies.

An Optimistic Outlook on Oil, from Insiders

He recently posted this chart, which points to insiders having an optimistic outlook on their oil stocks:

(Source: Asif Suria)

Included in the recent buyer report is my favorite oil stock to write about: Kinder Morgan (KMI).

From Asif’s article:

“Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 519,112 shares of this oil & gas pipelines company, paying $19.05 per share for a total amount of $9.89 million. Mr. Kinder increased his stake by 0.22% to 237,011,657 shares with this purchase.

This is the fourth week in a row KMI has made our list of top insider purchases.”

Extra Income from Kinder Morgan

With a yield of over 4% even after a two month rally, KMI offers consistent income and possible excess returns in an environment of bullish sentiment on oil. I ran a number of analyses on KMI, having not looked at the stock for several months, and feel that now is a good time to run some income-generating strategies on this stock.

I first recommended such a strategy back when KMI was trading at around $15. Today, I want to offer a similar strategy and explain why now is a good time to open it. The focus is on entering before March, for seasonal reasons, which would also allow you plenty of time before the stock goes ex-dividend in April.

Yield and Stock Price Move Together

This strategy comes on the back of the Federal Energy Commission’s approval of Kinder Morgan’s newest natural gas project. More income implies stable and increasing dividends. And this has implications for the stock, as they move together:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The recent daily movement pattern in the stock is highly bullish, with the only downward predictor being black candlesticks (i.e., down days typically lead to overnight down gaps). However, when KMI opens low, it tends to end the day in the green. The expected value of a day trade from market open on a down day to market close is a profit of 10 cents:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

A potential day trading strategy is to buy KMI at open when it opens in the red and sell at the end of the day. Buying on a down day produces an average loss of six cents. Buying at any other time produces negligible gains, averaging only one or two cents.

This information could be useful for finding entry and exit points, if you are not a day trader. Most readers are not day traders – I know. Most readers here are holding KMI as a position on oil or the dividend; many dividend investors are probably happy with the 4% yield – already good for the oil and gas sector – while also waiting for KMI’s dividend yield to return to its former glory:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Upward Pressure in KMI

But to buy KMI now creates risk. Should KMI fall, your yield will be lower than that of investors who buy after a selloff. Regardless, the Fibonacci patterns in KMI show that movements downward tend to be followed by consistent retracements – and in the long term, pullbacks are more than retraced:

(Source: Stockta)

My previous strategy was enacted on a falling KMI. Now we have a rising KMI. If momentum holds, selling covered calls – our previous strategy – will limit profits.

But will KMI pull back? From a fundamental perspective, I find KMI to be undervalued. My discounted cash flow analysis differs from that you find on most websites in that it focuses more on trend than point estimates and appears below:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

By my calculations, KMI is undervalued by at least 15% - “at least” because the DCF value is trending upward. The calculation relies on a number of key metrics, two of which are free cash flows and growth. As for free cash flows, KMI is improving quickly:

A smoothed, running average of this metric is optimistic:

So too with growth, although it is not obvious from yearly measures, with its values zig-zagging slightly above zero:

The running average of the cash returned on invested capital paints a more optimistic picture:

So the fundamentals seem sound. The macro environment and KMI-related news, as stated above, also look good. But is now the time to get in?

Seasonality Analysis

Seasonality says yes. While the last week of February tends to be weak for the market, March 1st tends to give the market a boost. And March itself tends to be bullish, with the market gaining an average of 2%.

But KMI tends to outperform the market in March:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

March presents the best Sharpe ratio for KMI of all the months. Dollar cost averaging strategists would be well-advised, from a statistical standpoint, to set their yearly purchase dates at the end of February. On a related note, avoiding that red area (September to December) brings excess gains for buy-and-hold investors:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The above strategy offers another possible dollar cost averaging buy-in point: Buy at the end of December and sell at the end of August. From 2012, you would be up 15% with this strategy instead of down 19% with buy-and-hold.

Using Options for Extra Income

But December is a long ways off. Right now, we are headed into KMI’s best historical month. How can we improve our income generation strategy? In respect to the seasonal bullishness, fundamental strength, and optimistic macro environment, covered calls seem to be overly conservative.

The following option strategy is more complex than selling covered calls but works better for income generation on a stock with upward momentum.

Sell 3x March 15 $21 put - $486 credit

Buy 1x March 15 $18 put – $15 premium

Buy 2x May 17 $19 put – $124 premium

The result is a net credit of $347. You would ever quarter for a yield of roughly 18% per quarter, or 77% per year. This makes the dividend look small in comparison.

Possible Outcomes

If KMI rises, you do not limit your gains on the stock. Yet, you still keep the credit from the options strategy. You could gain even more if you sell the long-dated puts for the time premium.

If KMI trends sideways, you will be forced to buy back the short puts. However, because they are not long-dated, you will be able to buy them back at a reduced cost due to the time decay, producing a slight profit. You can also sell the long-dated puts, also at a reduced cost – though at a reduction lower than that of the short-dated puts, again producing an overall profit. This strategy remains profitable in this case.

Should KMI fall, you have limited loss. Your losses include the loss in the stock price, which you would be eating anyway, without the options. Depending on how fast KMI falls, however, you might suffer a loss. This would require KMI to fall quickly before March 15. Your max risk, which would only occur with a rapid selloff, is around $350 – the same as the upside from the options strategy, creating a linear payoff curve, which is rare for most credit-generating option strategies (most are concave: presenting larger potential downside risk than potential upside reward).

The other possible risk is that your short puts are executed, at which point you would be buying KMI stock at $21 a share. I set this strike price because I believe the stock is worth at least $22, making the risk reasonable. Of course, should this happen, you have the right to sell these shares back at $18 per share for one lot and $19 per share for two lots, which makes sense if KMI pulls back. You could also hold those extra shares for the April dividend, and after collecting the dividend sell two of the lots for $19. You would also be able to keep the credit gained when opening the strategy.

Overall, this strategy gives KMI investors a better risk/reward curve than merely holding the stock because the added reward is proportionally higher than the added risk. Gauge your risk tolerance and consider opening this play.

Happy trading.

