Eagle Point Credit: NAV Is The Lake, Cash Flow Is The River

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) is facing a two-fold reality. Its net asset value, NAV, is decreasing due to external pressures and its cash flows are in a state of flux due to internal pressures. ECC offers diversity from other collateralized loan obligation closed end funds, CLO CEFs, for more conservative investors.

A Simple Definition

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing, I feel it is necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Due to this focus, I am not concerned with total return or overly focused on capital appreciation. I am a long-term buy-and-hold investor who is willing to sell if necessary. I often explain you can milk your cows or slaughter them to unlock value - I'd rather milk them.

A Couple Points Of Reference

Before digging into ECC, I'll encourage readers who want a refresher on how CLOs work to read a prior article I wrote digging into them: "CLOs: Here To Stay And Are Sound Investments."

When discussing CLOs, I'll be running on the assumption that we have a general understanding of their structure, etc., to keep this article from becoming a book. Also this article is a sister to my article covering Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) see here: "Oxford Lane Capital: Where The NAV Is Made Up And Cash Flows Are All That Matter."

ECC NAV - A Wild Ride

When it comes to CEFs, many investors take great interest in their NAVs, and rightfully so. A CEF with a rapidly declining NAV can be alarming and a cause for concern. But when a CEF invests solely in collateralized loan obligations, CLOs, the NAV is a tricky matter. ECC is such a CEF. Recently, I spent time reminding investors and readers how CLOs work, and how their NAV is determined.

In that article I stated:

CLOs are comprised of hundreds, if not thousands, of individual loans. Those loans all have individual values which change as each loan payment is made. Pre-payment also affects the loans' values. These loans comprise the total CLO and its entire structure, which than is broken into tranches. So now those tranches have to be assigned parts of the value of the total CLO. Lastly, ECC and OXLC are comprised of multiple CLOs - all of which have shifting NAVs. To further confuse things, CLOs are highly illiquid assets. Unlike real estate or trading in bonds, preferred or common equity. CLOs don't trade on a regular basis and typically are bought or sold on appointment only. Meaning the value of the loans within the CLO may not impact its sales price as heavily as the variations of ECC or OXLC's NAV may lead you to believe.

ECCs NAV has seen some rapid changes - thankfully though, they report more frequently than their peers.

ECC and its peer OXLC have not seen this type of NAV decay or pressure since 2016. ECC was able to rightfully recover their NAV when the pressures relieved and CLOs moved back to par. OXLC has struggled to fight its way back - why? Due to a near miss of violating their loan covenants. OXLC was forced to sell off performing CLOs. ECC was not forced to do so.

What about now?

Source: ECC Earnings Slides

ECC is actually seeing stronger realized gains than OXLC - but its unrealized gains are equaling a NAV decline regardless. ECC doesn't break out separately their unrealized losses due to NAV decline but NAV dropped almost $4 per share vs. a realized gain of $0.38 per share. So where are these gains coming from?

ECC had 8 of their CLO positions called this quarter - a continuing trend from previous quarters and provides their consistent realized gains. When a CLO is called, their position is cashed out and the CLO is closed. ECC loses any future income and is forced to recycle this capital. These CLOs are vintages from prior to their 2016 NAV collapse meaning ECC has held onto these performing positions until their completion. But that conservative move is affecting their NAV now, and their GAAP NII which ignores repayment of principle.

I expect ECC's NAV to rebound as before; they are rapidly selling performing CLOs and their current CLOs are still functioning properly - the market as a whole in December was negative on loans.

The Cash Flow In Focus

ECC's management was quick to reiterate that their dividend is going to be unchanged. This normally would be enough to affray concerns about investing in a CEF or CLO fund, but let's delve into their cash flow and make sure this isn't going to negatively affect the fund as a whole.

ECC is at a turning point; many of their CLOs are older in vintage meaning they are at risk to be called and see lower returns. Furthermore, ECC's cash flow is hampered by its position in CLO debt tranches. ECC's portfolio has an overall yield of 13%. This is considerably lower than OXLC's 15%. ECC's management plans to see an increase by selling out of CLO debt tranches and shifting their capital to additional equity positions - increasing risk to boost returns.

Another effect of the aged CLOs in ECC's portfolio is the decrease in their yields - ECC is seeing these items age out.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

As these CLOs' yields are recast on an annual basis - for only the equity tranche - ECC is seeing downward yield pressure. ECC will need to rotate out of these CLOs to achieve a higher overall yield and growing cash flows. One way ECC has tried to overcome the age issues of their CLOs is through resets and refinancing activity.

Refinancing a CLO changes the rates of debt underlying the CLO - producing higher income for the equity tranche by decreasing the CLO's expenses. This however causes short-term impacts on the cash flowing to ECC to do so. A reset extends the reinvestment period of the CLO - meaning the manager can redirect principal payments and overpayments into buying additional loans vs. paying it out - extending a CLO's lifespan. CLOs are not designed to exist forever.

Source: ECC Earnings Slides

ECC is covering their dividends and expenses each month - and just barely. But for ECC to expand the fund, they need to buy new CLO positions yielding above 13% on any called CLOs and issue equity to buy CLOs above 14% to be accretive. There is one unsung benefit for ECC investors in ECC's cash flow. All of their constant refinancing activity last year reduced their quarterly recurring income drastically. From $0.03-0.15 per share costs were associated with these refinancing - meaning ECC would've routinely out-earned their dividend by a large margin. These expenses were one-time each quarter depending on how many CLOs were refinanced. ECC doesn't have many eligible for these actions this year.

Moving forward, ECC should see cash flow growth from the lack of refinancing their current CLOs and from investing in new CLO equity positions. ECC is showing a coming of age transition for their portfolio. ECC's management needs to carefully navigate their fund into new long-term positions to support their dividend.

Investor Takeaway

ECC's management has proven capable to avoid NAV decaying choices. A new frontier is being faced - the aging out of an older bundle of CLOs into purchasing positions of newer CLOs. ECC remains the better choice for conservative income investors.

