TDIV: A Tech Play For Dividend Seekers

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index ETF (TDIV) as an investment option at its current market price. While technology stocks typically offer high growth potential, the recent market correction we saw in Q4 last year illustrates how high-flying stocks can often be the hardest hit when the market takes a turn for the worst. With the indices rebounding, and moving back towards previous highs, investors may be weary of continuing to build positions in sectors that are more expensive than the broader market. The NASDAQ index illustrates this concept, offering investors access to some of the most exciting names in the market, but currently priced about 10% higher than the S&P 500. In lieu of buying this broad index, I am looking very seriously at TDIV because it offers investors exposure to some exciting names in Tech, but only those that meet certain dividend requirements. This means investors will be buying in to more seasoned technology companies, which largely come at cheaper valuations and offer relatively stable dividend streams. Furthermore, Information Technology has been beating the market since 2019 began, and with solid Q4 earnings reported, I believe this sector is poised to perform well in the short-term.

First, a little about TDIV. The fund "seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index". To be included in the index, the security must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, have paid a regular or common dividend within the past 12 months (with a yield of at least 0.5%), and not decreased its dividend within the past 12 months, among other factors. Currently, TDIV trades at $37.64/share and yields 2.60% annually, based on last year's distributions.

This is my first review of TDIV, and has come about now because I want to continue to increase my exposure to the Information Technology sector in 2019, but I want to do so in a more conservative way than buying the entire sector. Furthermore, as a "dividend seeker", I generally favor positions in stocks or funds that offer an income stream. Therefore, TDIV fits my bill, because it offers the technology exposure I am looking for, but also offers a competitive dividend yield. On this backdrop, I am bullish on the fund going forward, and I will explain why in detail below.

Technology - Helping Lead The Way

I want to start the article by detailing why I am optimistic on Information Technology as a whole, before getting in to TDIV specifically. It is no secret that this is a sector that has been performing well for some time as the bull market has been rewarding companies with a heavy growth focus. Fortunately, 2019 has continued this trend, with Information Technology continuing to be a market leader since the start of the new year, up almost 3% higher than the S&P 500, as illustrated in the graph below:

And the good news is, this price movement is not due to wild speculation. In fact, the underlying companies within the sector continue to impress, most recently during the Q4 earnings season. At the end of last week (2/22), almost 90% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings for Q4 2018. While the majority of companies have been reporting above estimates, Information Technology is leading the pack, with 86% of companies within the sector besting earnings estimates, according to data compiled by Factset:

As you can see, there is plenty of bullish momentum within this sector as the year gets underway, so I anticipate continued investor interest in the space, especially in the short-term.

Furthermore, the outlook for the sector continues to be bright, as business and consumer spending on technology remains high. According to forecasts from the International Data Corporation, which is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, worldwide spending on information and communications technology (ICT) is set to grow quite aggressively the next few years, detailed in the chart below:

What is striking about this chart is that the majority of this growth is forecast to come from new technologies. While the outlooks for hardware and software are pretty flat, expected demand for new technologies outweighs that modest forecast and should drive growth for the next few years. I would consider the biggest names in tech to be primary beneficiaries of this trend, and those are exactly the types of holdings within TDIV's portfolio.

Micro Look - Top Holdings Performing Well

Well I have discussed some positives of the sector; I now want to turn to the top holdings of TDIV to discuss why I believe this fund is a good investment option. While the fund appears quite diversified with 97 holdings, it is fairly top heavy, with the top five companies making up almost 40% of total assets, illustrated in the chart below:

Therefore, it is especially important for investors to consider the underlying performance of these individual companies - International Business Machines (IBM), Intel Corp (INTC), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT),and Apple (AAPL) - when evaluating TDIV. Therefore, I have reviewed the most recent financial filings for each company, and have compiled some relevant metrics based on their last quarter's results, illustrated in the chart below:

Company Revenue Gain (YOY) Net Income Gain (YOY) Current Yield IBM (3.0%) (8.0)% 4.5% INTC 9.4% 12.1% 2.4% CSCO 4.7% 4.5%* 2.8% MSFT 12.3% 18.2%* 1.7% AAPL (4.5%) Flat 1.7%

*Reported a substantial provision for income taxes in January 2018 that was not repeated in January 2019, rendering a comparison of Net Income not useful. Therefore, this metric is the percentage increase for Operating Income.

As you can see, these results are pretty solid, with the exception of IBM. However, IBM has seen recent strength as 2019 has gotten underway, which makes me a bit more comfortable holding the stock. Similarly, AAPL did not have a great Q4, but I expect the company to turn things around as U.S./China trade talks progress. Furthermore, AAPL's track record suggest it is not the type of stock you want to bet against for the long-term.

My overall takeaway here is fairly positive. While the results of last quarter are a bit of a mixed bag for TDIV, there is plenty of underlying strength, especially by INTC and MSFT, and the dividend yields offered by all are relatively high for the technology sector. Given the price to own these assets, and the fund itself, which I will discuss in the following paragraph, I look upon this recent performance quite favorably, given what it would cost to buy these stocks.

Better Value Proposition For The Conservative Investor

As I just mentioned, another positive attribute of TDIV is the fund's valuation. It is no secret that buying many of the top technology stocks, think Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG), among many others, comes at a premium price. While this has been worth the cost over the long-term, some investors may not be comfortable paying rich valuations for stocks when the market is hovering near all-time highs. And it is more than just a handful of stocks in the space driving up the valuation, as the Nasdaq 100 currently trades at over 22 times earnings, which is a 10% premium compared to the S&P 500, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Wall Street Journal

Aside from the Nasdaq trading above the S&P 500, it is also important to note that 20 times earnings for the S&P 500 is not cheap either. This figure is well above the historical average of around 16. Therefore, in my view, investors would be well-served to identify more favorably priced companies or funds within a particular sector they want to buy. And this is where TDIV fits in.

Given TDIV's focus on more established dividend payers within the tech space, the fund omits some of the most expensive stocks in the sector, and actually trades at a fairly reasonable 17 times earnings. While not necessarily "cheap" either, it is certainly attractive when considering the P/Es of the indices above. Couple this with a dividend yield more than double what the NASDAQ offers, and I am interested indeed.

Bottom-line

The market moves quickly, and the last three moths are proof enough of that. Back in December I was seeing value everywhere; now I am having a hard time finding it anywhere. With the stunning market reversal we have seen in 2019, the major indices are now trading just a few percentage points off their highs, and conservative investors (such as myself) have got to be especially critical about where we deploy new cash at these levels. No place is this more relevant than the Information Technology sector, as the holdings within this sector often command a premium price to own. While I want to remain long technology for the foreseeable future, it can be hard to pay premium prices, no matter how rosy the outlooks are.

Fortunately, there are other ways to gain strong tech exposure without overpaying, and that is where TDIV fits in. The fund's focus on dividend payers within the Information Technology sector offers investors a way to buy a pure tech fund, without the drawbacks of sky-high P/Es. TDIV offers exposure to some of the best names in tech, while also providing an above-average income stream, something this "dividend seeker" takes seriously. Furthermore, while the yield is not "high", it did see 23% growth in 2018, compared to 2017, which tells me the underlying companies are not just paying dividends, but are very committed to returning profits to shareholders.

With the market pushing towards highs, I want to remain invested, but I also want to get more conservative with my positions. TDIV allows me to do just that, and I recommend investors take a serious look at the fund at this time.

