Mitek Systems: High Upside Small Cap With Buyout-Suitor Safety Net

Investment Thesis

Mitek (MITK) has been increasing revenue at a steady annual rate of 30% and has plenty of headroom for growth in attractive markets. Downside risk is mitigated by the potential of acquisition (there is already an $11.5 offer on the table). Despite this attractive risk/reward profile, the stock still is undervalued at a 6.2 P/S ratio, creating the opportunity for outsized gains.

Background

This year we are putting together a fund looking for small/mid cap stocks with the potential for 10x returns on a multi-year time horizon. A lot of these smaller companies are only sparsely represented on Seeking Alpha, so I thought it is useful to contribute a few articles in this space. In general, the companies we are seeking for this fund will have a low market cap, strong growth, a healthy balance sheet, high margins, and plenty of headroom to grow. However, a lot of them are not yet profitable and, therefore, may not be suitable for every investor.

Company Profile

The company I would like to highlight in this article is Mitek Systems Inc. Mitek is a small company ($420M) focused on mobile identity verification technology. Their flagship product is the mobile check deposit software that is increasingly being integrated into mobile banking apps by banks looking to better connect with digital natives and other customer segments who enjoy the convenience of mobile banking. I personally have been doing mobile check deposits for about 2 years now and I love it... I have not been to a brick and mortar bank ever since my bank rolled out this technology. For those of you who have not used this before, you basically use your bank's mobile phone app to take a picture of the check to be deposited, confirm the amount of money on the check, and then you are done.

More recently, Mitek has begun applying their expertise in mobile image recognition and verification to user identity verification. One can imagine the use case for ID verification as follows: say, you want to drive part-time for a mobility service such as Uber and you need to prove that you have a valid driver's license. Mitek technology could be integrated into an app to take a picture of your driver's license and verify its authenticity in real time.

Mobile Check Deposit Business

On the mobile check deposit side of things, Mitek is an unquestioned leader. Their first-to-market status and robust patent portfolio create a significant barrier to entry for would-be competitors. Neither myself nor any of the analysts who participate on the company conference calls are aware of any in-kind competition in this space. According to Mitek management, mobile deposit of retail checks only accounts for 16% of all deposits, so there is still plenty of headroom for growth in this arena moving forward. Furthermore, large banks are finding that mobile banking is a real growth driver, especially when it comes to consumer. Bank of America (BAC) is a great example, which has been outperforming its peers recently - one key driver of this growth has been the focus on digitizing its offerings and offering superior mobile banking experiences, which has allowed them to capture market share from competitors.

The success of Bank of America's mobile banking efforts is a real testament to the value that Mitek's type of technology brings to this sector. I expect Mitek's revenue from mobile check deposits to continue growing as retail banks scramble to provide mobile banking offerings to a customer base that is sending clear market demand signals for this type of service. I also think Mitek has an ace up its sleeve here: they likely have very strong pricing power due to the clear value that their differentiated technology is providing banking customers. While no plans have been announced, Mitek's CEO did comment on more aggressive pricing in the future on the most recent conference call:

I know that's something that we have to investigate and I think it's an opportunity for us over time."

Mobile Identity Verification Business

On the mobile identity verification side of things, Mitek is also recognized as a leading technology provider, but the field is much more crowded compared with mobile check deposit. Companies such as Jumio, Acuant, Onfido, and Authentix are also developing similar technologies. Mitek likes to tout that it is recognized as the "top contender" in a recent research report by the Aite Group on the mobile ID verification space. While this is technically true, the analysis is not entirely "black and white": the report shows a few other companies in close contention, which were all ranked as having higher product performance which may be a cause for concern. Mitek's top ranking was a result of its "vendor strength", presumably from the channel partners it has developed through its mobile check deposit business.

While this higher level of competition in the ID verification space is certainly a risk, this is an emerging space with wide open growth potential that likely can support multiple contenders for quite some time. This is because mobile ID verification will be a key component to the digitization of services where fraud could be an issue (e.g. banking), as well as entirely new use cases associated with the emerging gig economy and shared economy (e.g. perhaps Airbnb could benefit from ID verification). With this type of growth and wide open playing field, it seems like this will be a "rising tide lifts all boats" type of situation for multiple years to come.

Revenue Growth & Balance Sheet

From a qualitative standpoint, things are looking good for Mitek, so let's jump into the numbers. From an earnings standpoint, revenue has been growing at a relatively steady rate of around 30% year over year for the last 5 years. At the same time, gross margins have held steady between 80% and 90%, indicating strong potential for a profitable business in the future. Looking at net income and free cash flow, it is clear that all revenue is being plowed back into growth through customer acquisition and technology development. Taking a quick look at the balance sheet, we see pretty reasonable financial health, with a current ratio of 1.93. Overall, management appears to be in control of costs and able to maintain breakeven earnings for the foreseeable future with headwinds of growing revenue.

Figure showing earnings in terms of Revenue, Gross Profit, EBITDA, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow. Source: 10-Q data.

Figure showing balance sheet in terms of Total Assets, Current Assets, Current Assets - Current Liabilities, and Current Assets - Total Liabilities. Source: 10-Q data.

Valuation

Finally, we come to the question of valuation. Mitek currently trades with a P/S ratio of 6.2, which seems surprisingly low given its history of high growth and its participation in "hot" markets and technology (did I mention their technology uses AI?). For a quick check to put the P/S ratio into perspective, the histogram below shows the price to gross profit ratios in a screen of companies with comparable revenue growth track records (I am using gross profits instead of revenue to try to account for differences in gross margin). Mitek has a price to gross profit ratio of 7.2, which is still slightly lower than many of the other companies in this screen, most of which had lower historical growth rates. Mitek management currently forecasts growth to continue at its historical rate of 30% for 2019, which compared to other companies with similar growth rates should command a Price/GP ratio closer to 15.

Histogram of Price/Gross Profit Ratios from companies with similar histories of consistently high revenue growth.

Therefore, assuming no change in normalized valuation, we expect 30% price appreciation over the course of 2019. If the normalized valuation grows to fall more in line with other growth companies (i.e. P/GP of 15), we can expect an additional 2X price increase (160% upside total). We also believe the downside is limited due to the potential for acquisition. ASG recently offered $11.5 per share to purchase Mitek, and there are ongoing rumors of other suitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we see Mitek as a company with a great track record of historical growth, a lot of headroom for future growth, low downside due to potential buyout offers, and high upside due to its relatively low valuation on a P/S basis.

