PostNL: Is The 10% Yield Safe After Sandd Takeover?

PostNL currently has a 10% dividend yield and the company plans to further increase its dividend payments. Thanks to the takeover of Sandd, that dividend could become safer than ever.

However, after the announcement that it will merge with Sandd (its main competitor), the company will regain its monopoly position on the Dutch postal market.

Short history lesson

PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) used to have a monopoly position on the Dutch postal market; however, a few years ago the market was opened up by the Dutch government. Other companies could use PostNL's network in exchange of a fee. Sandd eventually became the only major postal company next to PostNL.

Image 1: Investor Presentation PostNL (Mail Volume Development in the Netherlands).

The opening of the postal market came at a very bad time. Fewer people are sending letters to each other (-10% in volumes y-o-y) and thus PostNL saw no other solution than to raise its prices to cover its costs. Thus, postal services became more expensive for the people that still used it. The increased competition from Sandd didn't help at all and even reinforced this effect. This was not what the government had in mind when they opened up the market. They were hoping that increased competition would lower the price of postal services. But this didn't happen. In fact, PostNL started to cut costs by paying workers less, hiring fewer people, etc. So the government failed big time. Regular postal workers and regular people who use PostNL's services became the major victim of the liberalization of the postal market.

Image 2: Investor Presentation PostNL (Broad Support For Consolidation)

By the end of 2018, more and more political support was gathering for a change in the Dutch postal market. Mona Keijzer from Economic Affairs made it clear that she would support a merger between PostNL and Sandd if this would ensure that postal services can be done at fair prices for consumers while the postal market is shrinking.

So what's next?

PostNL today (25th of February 2019) announced (together with its annual results) that it wants to merge with Sandd for €130 million. Sandd has 19,000 employees and had a mail volume of 720 million in 2018. Its revenue was €201 million.

Image 3: Investor Presentation PostNL (PostNL and Sandd)

The merger would imply that PostNL would regain its monopoly position on the Dutch postal market, which is a great thing as it is transitioning from a traditional postal company to a modern postal and e-commerce logistics company.

Due to benefits of scale and synergies, PostNL expects the merger to increase its underlying cash operating result by €50 to €60 million in year 3 of the merger. The underlying cash operating result (UCOR) of PostNL in 2018 was €188 million. So by 2022 this could be ~€243 million (assuming a stable UCOR).

Implications for the dividend

Important to know is that PostNL is a nice dividend stock. In 2017, it paid €0.23 per share. Over 2018, it plans to pay €0.24 per share, in line with its dividend policy of paying increasing dividends.

For those who don't know: over 2018, it already paid €0.07 per share. The final dividend of €0.17 will be paid on the 27th of August (ex-dividend on 8 August).

At the current share price of €2.4, the dividend implies a 10% yield. And PostNL still has the intention of paying a 'progressive dividend'. So the yield could go even higher in the future.

Now, the takeover of Sandd can go two ways. Either the takeover gets approved and PostNL will have to pay €130 million. Or the takeover doesn't get approval from regulators and it will not have to pay.

If the takeover is successful, PostNL's leverage will rise above 2.0 (Net debt/EBITDA) and thus, following its own dividend policy, it will not pay a dividend until the leverage again drops below 2.0. If the takeover is unsuccessful, then PostNL will continue to pay a dividend in 2019.

Image 4: Investor Presentation PostNL (Net debt/EBITDA post closing)

Since I'm assuming that the takeover will go through, I'm not expecting a dividend for 2019 and maybe even 2020 (management expects it will take 12 to 24 months to drop below 2.0x). However, from 2021 onward, I believe the dividend will be safer than it is now thanks to the takeover.

Right now the dividend is good for €138 million (80% of the underlying cash operating result). If the UCOR rises to €240-250 million by 2022, then the dividend should be more than safe (payout ratio of ~56% if dividend stays the same). This would give investors a much bigger safety buffer and paves the way for higher dividends in the future.

Conclusion

I believe PostNL offers a very attractive risk/reward opportunity at current prices. The company is currently valued at €1.1 billion. The net debt stands at €149 million (excluding pension liabilities and lease liabilities). Which mean the market gives it an enterprise value of €1.25 billion. For a company that will soon regain its monopoly position and intends to pay rising dividends with a yield of +10% from 2021 and onward, this doesn't seem too much. For 2019, the company expects to book an underlying cash operating result between €170 and €200 million (excluding Sandd). The net cash from operating and investment activities should amount to €90-120 million (excluding Sandd).

On the 7th of May, the company will present its Q1 2019 results and will hold a Capital Markets Day where it will give more information about its prospects in the coming years.

So briefly: Dividend investors will have to be a little patient, but after 2021, I believe the dividend will be safer and bigger thanks to the Sandd takeover. At current prices, I'm bullish on PostNL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNLYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence. Always think about position sizing and never put all your eggs in one basket. Don't own this stock if you want to become rich in 2 years. For me, this is a buy-and-hold play.