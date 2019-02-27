GE 2019 Guidance: What Will Larry Culp Do?

Investment thesis

GE's (NYSE:GE) $21.4B mega sale of their BioPharma Unit is being hailed by GE bulls as a virtual coup for the company. They attribute GE's 20+% resurgence in 2019 as an endorsement that GE CEO Larry Culp is a "man with a plan", and the company is destined to regain the glory days of old, so to speak. However, the many merits of this transaction are not the focus of this article but more about what we may expect on a short-term basis and, therefore, serve as an adjunct to our GE investment strategy in advance of the company's upcoming investor update.

Timeline

GE's 52-week low of the Nostradamus number of $6.66 occurred on 12/10/18, which means that the stock has soared ~66.6% in 2 ½ months. Therefore, there's a lot of unrealized short-term gains out there. But based on present metrics, it appears there's strong demand for GE stock going forward despite the significant recent run-up. Why? Well, on 2/26/19, there were three key developments:

Larry Culp issued his first annual letter to shareholders

GE filed their annual 10-K with the SEC

GE filed a Form S-3 (a highly technical document) which gives the company "optionality" to issue common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, and other financial instruments

Each of these events is worthy of much discussion and scrutiny, but given the time constraints involved (the 10-K itself is a tome-like 172 pages) in the preparation of this article, the author will limit his remarks to expressing his view that it is likely that S-3 filing will spur scuttlebug about Warren Buffett's potential interest in what's left of Healthcare - a subject which he is agnostic. GE also announced today there will be an investor update soon, when it is expected that the company will (finally) provide much-needed guidance - something they haven't done since Q2 of 2018.

A critique of the 1/31/19 4th quarter earnings webcast

In a nutshell, the author largely considered this event (with apologies to Charles Dickens) as "The tale of 2 webcasts" as follows:

Prepared remarks

Larry Culp acted like he had a six pack of Red Bull as he came out swinging for Fenway Park's Green Monster seats in his first at-bat as GE CEO. Like Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price in game two of the 2018 World Series, he had a lot to prove based on his two prior lackluster performances. And also like Price, Culp's delivery was almost flawless as he mesmerized his supporters with detailed explanations of the company's 2018 achievements.

Q&A

Culp's performance on the Q&A portion was clearly suboptimal, as he morphed into full Bill Belichick mode and repeatedly gave awkward, glib and/or non-answers to the analyst's legitimate and probing questions about GE's finances. Off script, many of his answers lacked clarity such as when Scott Davis reacted to Culp's statement "We have $1.6 billion of cost at Power headquarters" as "eye-popping" and "insane" (with which the author fully concurs). Both Larry Culp and Jamie Miller were dismissive of Steve Tusa's question about the $4.5B in 2018 FCF (a 25% miss from revised guidance) and the attendant headwinds in 2019. It appears to the author that this analyst has gone from GE's penalty box to persona non grata. Nicole DeBlase's question regarding what GE was doing to improve Power's execution was answered with a "Well, Nicole, I would say we are in the very early innings relative to the turnaround at Power" (sidebar - the author agrees 110% with this statement) followed by a random and long-winded reply bereft of substance. Joseph Ritchie tried valiantly to get details regarding the $2.7B Power Unit cash burn in 2018, but he was shut down with a terse response akin to a resounding NO! In summary, Culp's delivery on the Q&A session had more "spin" than a Nathan Eovaldi four seamer. Hopefully, on the upcoming investor update, GE CEO Larry Culp will be much more forthcoming in order to provide all interested parties with sufficient relevant information.

Background metrics

Since the author became a Seeking Alpha contributor in 2017, his core thesis has been that the key to GE's turnaround plan was the improved performance of GE Power, which until recently had been the company's largest operating segment. In his 12/31/17 article "The NEW GE Power Faces an Uncertain 2018," the author detailed several financial and operational issues which reached fruition in 2018 and will continue to hamstring GE's overall progress in 2019. Particularly problematic is Power's abysmal $808M loss in 2018, the FCF drain of $2.7B, and the company's recent disclosure that GE's industrial free cash flow - a key metric used by Wall Street to assess a company's financial health - fell $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter to $4.9 billion. GE Power reported a fourth quarter loss of $872M, which is ~ 29% more than the third quarter loss of $631M. The company also disclosed that "there are continued execution and operational issues on equipment projects and transactional services" which the author believes is a "cautionary tale re 2019 given the "vicious cycle" in the power industry. Since the Power unit recorded more than $1.5B in losses during the last six months of 2018, the author considers this trend ominous going forward and not indicative that the Unit will have a "flat to slightly down market in 2019." GE clearly needs a viable strategy to remediate this untenable situation forthwith, as a repeat of the company's 25% miss in 2018 FCF would put the company in DEFCON 1 level. The author considers realistic guidance re GE Power as the priority #1 on the upcoming investor update.

Conclusion

It is critically important that GE provides shareholders with detailed guidance regarding 2019 EPS and FCF metrics. Hopefully, GE CEO Larry Culp has addressed GE's past travails in this regard and GE CFO Jamie Miller will not repeat her pitiful 2018 FCF guidance of 1/31/18 when she stated that the company would have "$6 billion to $7 billion of free cash flow." However, Miller's totally unexpected announcement on 10/30/18 (literally ten months into GE's fiscal year) that the company would "significantly miss previous cash flow and earnings targets for the year" underscored just how poorly the company's CFO has performed in this regard. In the author's view, GE's 2018 material earnings miss, coupled with their ~ 25% FCF miss for 2018, is an automatic "red flag" for 2019. The author strongly believes that today, more than ever, GE stock is largely a "show-me" story and will continue to be so until Larry Culp demonstrates his "sense of urgency" and "where the math adds up" by providing realistic EPS and FCF for 2019. By doing so, he will go a long way to earning the "support and patience" of GE's shareholders and stakeholders.

We all deserve no less.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.