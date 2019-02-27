Electrameccanica: Buy The Warrants And Short Spikes On The Stock For A Potentially Actionable Arbitrage Opportunity

The warrants traded substantially below their intrinsic value on February 14 and there is potential for that to happen again as the stock rises.

Ever since my article in October titled "Electrameccanica: Time To Transform Those $2 Billion Worth Of Electric Vehicle Pre-Orders Into Sales", I have been cautiously bullish on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) through the warrants (SOLOW) and remain so. While I am a bull and I have no interest in shorting the stock, I also respect that not everyone will come to my conclusion. For those who are interested in more "guaranteed" profits, I would like to alert them on a potentially actionable arbitrage opportunity.

The SOLOW warrants came into existence last August as part of the financing that led to the uplisting to the NASDAQ:

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. ("Electra Meccanica" or, the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,353,000 units, with each unit consisting of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and two warrants (each, a "Warrant") each to purchase a Common Share, at an offering price of $4.25 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,250. No units will be issued. The Common Shares and Warrants are immediately separable from the units and will be issued separately. The Common Shares and the Warrants have been approved to list on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "SOLO" and "SOLOW", respectively, and we expect the Common Shares and the Warrants to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 9, 2018. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $4.25, are exercisable immediately, and will have a term of five years from the date of issuance. Electra Meccanica has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 352,950 additional Common Shares and/or 705,900 additional Warrants to cover over-allotments, if any.

The warrants expire in July 2023 and have a strike price of $4.25. While there is a lot of time value left on them, they can be exercised immediately. I have already written about my preference to hold the warrants over the stock as cheap leveraged upside with a multi-year time horizon if needed. I am a long who is hoping to see the stock hit $10 and therefore the warrants would be intrinsically worth $5.75. However, now it is getting to the point where the warrants have traded below their intrinsic value. That is where the arbitrage opportunity comes in.

The shares are so liquid and volatile that the relatively illiquid warrants have had trouble keeping up. On February 14, the stock hit $6.74 which meant that the warrants were worth $2.49, even assuming no time value. But the warrants only hit a high of $1.70 while the stock was trading well over $6.00. If someone were to short the stock at $6.70 and buy the warrants at $1.70, they would have been able to exercise the warrants and cover their short as follows:

Short stock at $6.70

Purchase warrants at $1.70

Exercise warrants at $4.25

Total cost of warrants exercise: $5.95

"Free lunch" profit of $0.75

This strategy doesn't come without its challenges. The arbitrage seeker must be able to buy adequate volume of the warrants while at the same time shorting an equal amount of stock at the highest possible price. It is unlikely that someone could have pulled off the $0.75 free lunch profit on February 14, but most likely would have been able to pull off $0.50 or $0.25 at adequate volume to make it worth the effort.

Since the warrants can be immediately exercised and thus the strategy can be repeated until there are no more warrants left, volume of arbitrage is much more important than the per unit price of arbitrage. It is better to be able to undergo this process with a million units of volume at a $0.10 average per unit free lunch for $100,000 in arbitrage profits than it is to book a $0.50 average per unit free lunch on 10,000 units for $5,000 in arbitrage profits.

As a long I have no interest in undertaking this strategy as I would prefer to book my profits by selling the warrants at a substantially higher price than where they sit today. But I do have specific motivation in writing this article. I want to ensure that there is adequate liquidity for the warrants when it comes time for me to sell my position. I could always exercise them myself, but given the size of my position and the volatility on the stock, there is a distinct advantage to being able to sell them at any given time at a price of SOLO minus $4.25 on the open market.

For example, if the stock was to spike to $15, I have seen the warrants trail enough to know the risk of them trading at substantially below their intrinsic value, say, less than $10, is high. By the time I send instructions to my broker to exercise these warrants, the stock could be down to $12. Or I could get lucky and it is up to $18. But at that price the warrants would occupy such a large percentage of my portfolio that I would prefer not to deal with that level of volatility. I want to be able to sell them at their intrinsic value, or at least something quite close to that, on the open market.

In writing this article I want to provide awareness to the general market of a potential arbitrage opportunity while simultaneously helping out my cause in a very favorable scenario of SOLO continuing its bullish run to multiples of its current price. Both myself and the people who want to undertake the arbitrage opportunity would win under this circumstance. For those who want to hold a bullish position on SOLO and hold it for a while, I recommend the warrants. I encourage those investors to read my previous articles linked above for the reason why. For those who want to day trade SOLO, the stock works best due to its substantially higher liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOLOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.