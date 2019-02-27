Visa: Buy This Total Return Company With Good Forward Growth

Visa's three-year forward CAGR of 17% is great and will give you good growth with the increasing growing world economy and population.

Visa's total return over-performed the Dow average for my 49-month test period by 82.90%, which is great, and makes up for the low yield.

Visa (V), the largest is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments, is a buy for the total return investor. Visa has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to increase the dividend each year and buy back shares. I think this is an opportunity to buy a great growing business. Visa is 0.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I want to increase the portfolio's growth companies, and Visa fits the bill.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Visa has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years with a small dip at the end of 2018. This is the kind of chart you like to see, strong up and steady.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Visa passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Visa does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 10 of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 0.7% yield. Visa is, therefore, a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The 5-year average payout ratio of dividends is low at 19%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Visa easily passes this guideline. Visa is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $320 Billion. Visa's 2019 projected cash flow at $9 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and buying back shares. Visa has authorized $8.5 Billion for share buybacks. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 17% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Visa can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Visa passes this guideline since the total return is 127.96%, more than the Dow's total return of 45.06%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $27,100 today. This makes Visa a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth potential as the world economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. Visa's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $149, passing the guideline. Visa's price is presently 2% below the target. Visa is under the target price at present and has a relatively high PE ratio of 27, making Visa a fair buy at this entry point with steady growth to continue for the long-term investor. If you are a trader, it might be better to wait for a better entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and makes Visa a good business to own for growth long term while the small dividend yield gives you some income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Visa interesting is the potential long-term growth of the economy and world population giving you a growth investment with a company that has a growing demand going forward. Further expansion into foreign countries will drive company growth.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Visa strongly over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 127.96% makes Visa a great investment for the total return investor. Visa has a below average dividend yield of 0.7% and has had increases for 10 of the last ten years, making Visa a poor choice for the dividend income investor.

The Dow's 49-Month total return baseline is 45.06%

Company name 49 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Visa 127.96% 82.90% 0.7%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 30, 2019, Visa reported earnings that beat expected by $.05 at $1.30, compared to last year at $1.07. Total revenue was higher at $5.5 Billion more than a year ago by 13.2% year over year and beat expected revenue by $90 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late April 2019 and is expected to be $1.24 compared to last year at $1.02 a good increase.

The graphic below gives a summary of the first quarter results.

Source: Visa 1st quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Visa is the largest credit card servicing company in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excepts from Reuters:

Visa, is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company's transaction processing network facilitates authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions and enables to provide its financial institution and merchant clients a range of products, platforms, and value-added services. The Company is a retail electronic payment network based on payments volume, number of transactions and the number of cards in circulation.

Overall Visa is a great business with 17% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for more credit card processing. The good earnings and revenue growth provides Visa the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the revenue growth for the last quarter.

Source: Visa 1st quarter earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019, which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

In a January 30, 2019, earnings release, Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) said:

Let me start with the financial results before sharing some key highlights for the quarter. The company continued to perform well in the fiscal quarter with approximately 50 billion transactions under the Visa network, driving $2.9 trillion in total volume. Revenue growth was 13%, and our key business drivers remain strong. Payment volume growth was 11% on a constant dollar basis Let me briefly comment on holiday spending, starting in the United States. Adjusting for Visa specific factors, spending during the holiday season in the United States was relatively strong. We've shown the same growth we did last year, which was a strong year. Stronger debit spend growth was offset by weaker credit performance, which slowed later in the holiday season. A cornerstone of our long-term strategy is to deepen current client relationships and expand into new partnerships. So let me start by sharing a number of client partnership deals executed this quarter that highlight Visa as a preferred partner across traditional clients, co-brands and FinTechs. In Mexico, we signed a five-year renewal with BBVA Bancomer, strengthening our strategic partnership with the largest bank in Latin America outside of Brazil. In Australia, Visa will be the exclusive scheme for credit and debit card portfolios across the Bank of Melbourne, Bank of Melbourne and Bank of Australia, which are all banks within the Westpac Group.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Visa business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Visa has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the potential going forward for the company growth.

Source: Visa 1st quarter earnings call slides

Takeaways

Visa is a great investment choice for the total return growth investor with its well-above-average total return. The Good Business Portfolio has started a small position of 0.7% of the portfolio and intends to add to the position when cash is available. If you want a steady growing good total return in a growing business, Visa may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On February 2, increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio. I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30, increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28, bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28, sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24, increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16, sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11, started a new position in Lockheed at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19, the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair, but the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 the portfolio added a starter position of Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) at 15.6% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LONG BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, ADP, PEP, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.