Diebold Nixdorf Delivering On 'DN Now' Plan: Why Diebold's Turnaround Is Just Getting Started

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) gave its investors an early Valentine’s Day gift after reporting strong Q4 earnings on February 13th. Since then, Diebold stock has been the gift that keeps on giving with the stock rising approximately 54% within a one week period. Short-term Investors can go right now and cash out from a Diebold ATM but we think this turnaround is just getting started.

To us, this represents the beginning of the company delivering on its ambitious “DN Now” turnaround plan. Critical elements of the plan involve streamlining product offerings, shaking up management, divesting from non-core businesses, and laying off redundant staff. We reached out to management in late 2018 with concerns and suggestions regarding “DN Now” and had a collaborative conversation where we left confident in management’s abilities to deliver. As a result, we urged investors to take “DN Now” seriously going into earnings.

We think that “DN Now” is just getting started and that the best is yet to come for Diebold stock. There are significant cost savings that have yet to be realized which will favorably impact EBITA. “DN Now” is to last a couple more years. Thus far, we have seen adjusted EBITDA in the Q4 2018 quarter increased nearly 21 percent, and the associated margin improved by 140 basis points from the prior year quarter. In addition, DN generated strong free cash flow of $250 million due to better profitability, improved inventory management and solid collections. This represents the strongest profit and cash flow performance the company has delivered since the combination of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf. As Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said, “We have defined, executable plans that are designed to create long-term, sustainable value. These plans include significant cost reductions and improved net working capital as we realize increased benefits from our global scale. As a result, we are increasing our three year savings target from $250 million to $400 million. Our DN Now actions are designed to yield returns on invested capital in the mid-teens and produce free cash flow that will reduce our ratio of net debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA to less than three times by 2021.''

Business Highlights

Grew orders in the fourth quarter by double digits from the previous year, driven by growing demand for Windows 10 automated teller machine (ATM) upgrades, cash recycling, software and point-of-sale technology Banking business wins highlighted by multi-million dollar contracts with Banco do Brasil, NCB in Saudi Arabia, Banco do Oro in the Philippines, Banco Azteca in Mexico and a major regional bank in the United States Won large retail agreements with China Duty Free Group and other major retailers in Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Poland Achieved major service contract renewals during the quarter; including multi-year service agreements with BBVA Bancomer in Mexico, Sparkasse Hannover and a major discount supermarket chain in Germany 2 of 10 Generated significant cash flow in the quarter from working capital improvements, which included approximately $142 million from better inventory management and about $70 million from collections. The company’s focus on streamlining its product portfolio and harvesting inventory also resulted in a one-time, noncash inventory charge of approximately $71 million in the quarter Strengthened the company's leadership team with the appointments of Jeff Rutherford as chief financial officer, Hermann Wimmer to lead the Retail business and Julian Sparkes to head IT and digital operations

Considering that DN management has delivered on previous projections, it is worth taking them seriously at some of their future projections including the following.

Chief financial officer Jeff Rutherford said the company is targeting revenue growth of 2–4 percent annually, led by Americas banking and retail segments and services and software business lines. CEO Gerrard Schmid says he expects break-even results in cash flow for 2019 Management is expecting adjusted 2019 EBITA will be $380-$420 Million

Conclusion

When it comes to Diebold Nixdorf, we believe the best is yet to come. Management has emphasized in the earnings call the focus on a sustainable business model that evolves with changing technology and customer needs and, considering the Q4 results, we can take them seriously. We believe the stock will soon surpass $10/share and will rise significantly beyond that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.