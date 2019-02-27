Danaher Adds A Jewel To Its Crown

Danaher isn't getting a discount on its acquisition of GE's Biopharma business, but Danaher is acquiring a crown jewel asset that will significantly enhance what was already an attractive opportunity.

It's not too often that you see an M&A transaction that sends the shares of both companies meaningfully higher, but Danaher's (DHR) acquisition of most of General Electric's (GE) Life Sciences business is a good move for both companies. For GE, the deal brings badly-needed cash that will help shore up the business as CEO Larry Culp tries to turn that hamstrung behemoth around. For Danaher, this is a crown jewel acquisition that meaningfully enhances the company's life sciences business (particularly in bioproduction/bioprocessing) and gives it even more exposure to a fast-growing acylical business with strong margins.

Although pricey, the GE Biopharma deal boosts Danaher's long-term growth rate and margins, and I believe management's synergy/accretion expectations are credible if not conservative. It's hard to say that Danaher is cheap, but considering the enhanced exposure to a very attractive market, I understand why the shares trade where they do.

The Deal

On Monday, Danaher and GE announced an agreement whereby Danaher will acquire most of the GE Life Sciences business (GE Biopharma) for $21.4 billion in cash. Danaher is not buying the Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business, a business that consists mostly of slower-growing, lower-margin product groups like contrast media and molecular imaging consumables (nuclear tracers, et al), and I believe this business makes up about 40-45% of the pre-deal GE Life Sciences business.

Net of tax benefits, Danaher will be paying about $20 billion, and Danaher will be using a combination of cash on hand, debt, and cash raised through two equity offerings (a $1.35B common offering and a $1.35B preferred offering) to fund the deal. Danaher is paying 17x expected 2019 EBITDA and around 6.7x forward revenue but expects $0.45 to $0.50 per share in EPS accretion in year one and $1/share or more in accretion by year five.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. I'm not too concerned about regulatory oversight for the deal, though concentration in chromatography and filtration leads me to believe there's a non-zero risk of some regulatory pushback. Danaher has also chosen to pursue an IPO of its Dental segment (as opposed to prior plans for a spin-off) to better manage its capital structure, but the timing of a separation is still 2H'19.

A Rare Opportunity

I previously wrote that GE's Biopharma business was a particularly attractive target for Danaher, but one that would likely cost the company. Comparable valuation is tricky, but Danaher is paying 6.7x forward revenue when Thermo Fisher (TMO) is trading at about 4.7x forward revenue and Merck KgA (OTCPK:MKKGY) at 3.2x forward revenue. A better, purer, comp is Sartorius (OTC:SARTF) at 5.7x forward revenue, but Sartorius is a thinly-traded, barely-followed player (though I expect that may change soon). Danaher is also paying about 18x forward EBITDA (before tax benefits), which certainly looks steep but isn't so out of line relative to the margins of GE Biopharma (around 30%, I believe).

Acquiring GE Biopharma will enhance Danaher's already-strong position in the attractive, growing market for equipment and consumables used to produce a range of biological pharmaceutical products including antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies. GE has a #3 position in cell culture (behind Thermo and Merck) and fermentation (behind Sartorius and Thermo), and these are fast-growing markets (around 10% and 20%-plus). Danaher's Pall business already had a presence in fermentation (bioreactors), and the addition of cell culture products will round its upstream offerings and augment its filtration offerings for both upstream and downstream processes.

There are also meaningful synergies on the downstream side. Purifying what comes out of the bioreactors is a key (and quite costly) link in the production process, and chromatography is a major tool for that step. GE is the top chromatography player and will augment Danaher's #3 position to further distance the combined company from Merck, Thermo, and Sartorius.

Although acquiring Sartorius could have had some appeal for Danaher, GE Biopharma was a rare asset and I believe this deal will produce meaningful value for Danaher over time. In addition to top-line synergies (share-of-wallet, customer conversion), I believe Danaher will be better-positioned to develop comprehensive integrated solutions (biofactory-in-a-box) and GE's business will also improve the company's disposables/consumables/recurring revenue skew.

Bulking up in bioproduction makes total sense to me. I believe management's target for 6% to 7% core growth from GE Biopharma could be a bit conservative, and I believe biopharma companies will continue to invest in production capacity for a range of biological products, including novel antibodies, biosimilars (generic antibodies), vaccines, and gene therapies. I don't want to get into a long digression here, but global sales of monoclonal antibodies totaled around $100 billion in 2017 and biosimilar production is only just getting started, while gene therapies are still largely on the horizon. Keep in mind, too, that $100 billion figure doesn't include other antibody products, including those used in diagnostics and other applications.

The Outlook

It's tough to model the GE Biopharma acquisition at this point, as there are still financing uncertainties, but Danaher shares were already well-valued prior to the deal and the move in the shares since certainly didn't reduce that. While I do believe the GE Biopharma deal will boost Danaher's growth rate and margins and create value over time, the shares are not going to look conventionally cheap even with better-than-expected financing terms.

The Bottom Line

Regular readers know I'm not a "forget the valuation, buy the story" type of analyst/investor, but I can understand why Danaher gets the valuation it does. While the shares do trade richly relative to the underlying cash flows and margins, I believe the stability/quality of those cash flows and margins are improving as the company increases its exposure to recurring revenue and end-markets where the company not only has strong share, but where there are meaningful moats, above-average growth potential, above-average margins, and not much cyclicality. It'd be a lot easier to love (and buy) Danaher at a lower price, but waiting for a clear-cut bargain price could be waiting for Godot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.