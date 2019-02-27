Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics

Although the company has a firm position to continue growing in the long-term, we believe it is better to wait for a more attractive valuation in the short-term.

Unfortunately, Paycom's fundamentals have not gone unnoticed by the market since the company is trading at a considerable premium.

A few days ago, the Investor's Business Daily released its list of fastest growing companies, which they have described as the best actions to buy or have in a watch list. The selection, which covers sectors as diverse as technology, healthcare, and real estate, highlights the annual growth of the EPS of three years to make the selection. Although this list includes several Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) providers such as Workday (NYSE: WDAY), Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) and Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), we believe that Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) stands out in this space thanks to its superior fundamentals.

On the other hand, the price of Paycom shares has shown a high sensitivity to widespread fears in the market due to a high premium. The stock has been affected by particular factors that have caused the price to fall precipitously. In spite of this, the market value of Paycom has shown a remarkable appreciation since its IPO in 2015, reached record levels in February of 2019.

Currently, the share price maintains a 47% increase so far this year, which makes us question whether the value of the company is justified. Although we believe that Paycom's growth story is sustainable in the long term, we see that current valuations have become a risk that must be considered by future investors.

Paycom’s Growth Story

Payroll and HR management solutions from Paycom have found their niche in the small business market. This market is usually served by several providers that use multiple third-party systems to link to databases, making a unified system more attractive. These small businesses are beginning to understand the potential benefits they can gain from having a direct relationship with their Human Resources database, enabling Paycom applications to win new clients.

On the other hand, although a good product can attract the attention of a customer, it is usually the best seller that closes the deal. With this in mind, we estimate that one of the most critical pillars of Paycom's growth strategy is based on its sales teams. The market that the company occupies has managed to expand by opening sales offices in densely populated areas within the US. By the end of 2018, Paycom had 49 sales teams located in 26 states. The executives plan to continue with this growth strategy by continuing to open new offices in the US while seeking to expand in international markets as a long-term vision.

Thanks to the development of a unified system that provides access to the same HC database, and the expansion of the sales force, Paycom's revenue growth has remained above 30%. Annual revenues are expected to exceed one billion by 2021 and to maintain its current pace over the next five years.

Although the financial statements do not record revenues by segments, we estimated that most of the revenue comes from payroll applications, since it is the foundation of the company's services. Executives expect that Paycom's applications will continue to evolve, generating a better revenue mix as new services are developed and added.

Comparatively speaking, Paycom has quickly become one of the fastest growing companies within the ERP space, along with Workday and Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ: ULTI). However, Paycom stands out among these companies by maintaining higher growth in its EPS and free cash flow, as a result of a more flexible cost structure. This quality is especially exceptional as the company continues to increase its sales force to maintain its growth rate.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

In addition to this, the company has managed to improve its customer retention rate in the last year, reaching 92%. The better retention of its clients is attributed in part to the launch of new mobile applications that allow improving the usability of the platform to employees, bringing better benefits to organizations.

In general, we estimate that Paycom's presence in the domestic market is not yet saturated, so we expect growth to remain above 30% in the next five years. Although the HCM space based on the cloud is necessarily a zero-sum game, where each company struggles to win customers away from its competitors, we think that Paycom is well entrenched in the small business market, which tends to be less valuable to large vendors, such as Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) and SAP AG (NYSE: SAP).

Profitability Above The Cost Of Capital

Looking closely at the performance the company has had, we find that Paycom has excelled in almost all financial metrics. Gross margins have remained in the range of 83% - 84% per year despite quarterly fluctuations as a result of the seasonality of its payroll services.

Additionally, operating margins have remained close to 30% in recent years as a result of financial discipline and control of operating expenses. By the end of 2018, its more substantial cash outflow, sales and marketing, accounted for 26% of revenues, reaching $144 million. This expense is mainly related to direct sales personnel since the company invests a considerable amount in training and coaching of its sales teams. Despite this, Paycom has managed to generate returns that have been much higher than the rest of the ERP suppliers, this from the perspective of margins.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

Another quality that makes Paycom attractive is its low levels of debt, which by 2018 dropped to practically zero. The executives hold approximately $34 million in total debt as part of the financing for the construction of a new corporate headquarters in Grapevine, Texas.

This capital structure, coupled with positive free cash flow, has allowed management to maintain a share repurchase program as a way to return value to shareholders. In 2018, the company repurchased 1.1 million shares, which represented a cash outflow of $105 million.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

From a fundamental perspective, Paycom maintains a leadership position that makes the company especially attractive. The return on invested capital has remained above 30% in the last three years, which in our opinion is well above its cost of capital so that the creation of value by management seems sustainable over the long term.

The Problem Is The Valuation

Unfortunately, both the increases in revenue and wide margins have not gone unnoticed by the market, even though this is a company that can be considered small within the ERP space. A quick look at the price ratios shows that the value of the shares is trading at a high premium compared to the rest of the industry. The Paycom premium is located at the upper end from the perspective of the PS and PB ratios, which carries considerable risk.

Source: Data provided by Ycharts.

With this in mind, we estimate that the current price has become somewhat difficult to justify from the perspective of the company fundamentals. We expect that if the market shows signs of stress in the future, the price of Paycom shares will see a rapid correction that may affect late investors. New investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point when the multiples contract at more reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.