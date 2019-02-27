Credit Suisse: Cost Savings Shine In Challenging Macro Environment

Credit Suisse (CS) shares were under a lot of pressure in 2018 due to weaker global markets and stagnating eurozone growth. The share price has fallen back to Brexit lows at the end of December.

2018Q4 results were actually pretty good

Credit Suisse reported statutory Profit-Before-Tax of CHF628m, slightly above prior guidance of CHF420-620m. Although underlying revenues came in 1% below consensus, costs were 7% better. The bright spots came from the Swiss Universal Bank (PBT +3% vs consensus), Int’l Wealth Management (PBT +16% vs consensus), IBCM and Corporate Centre segments while Global & APAC Markets were weak.

Revenue growth rate projected to reaccelerate

Global markets were weak in Q4 where revenues were 7% below consensus. Equities results were down 6% yoy (vs US peers of +6% yoy) and FICC were down 14% yoy (vs US peers of -20% yoy).The equities division is expected to improve as CS is committing to it by investing in new technology and hiring which will drive topline growth. As guided on the call, Private Bank AUM has recovered to November 2018 levels and that should help improve fee income as markets recovered in Q1 and net new assets increases after a softer patch in Q4.

Source: Bloomberg

Cost guidance inline

Underlying costs in 2018 was CHF16.6B which is much better than the CHF16.9B guided before. 2019 cost guidance is set at CHF16.4-17.0B which might have been a disappointment to some but, given the track record, management is likely to be prudent early on. I think there will be more savings in productivity while supporting growth.

Capital ratios solid

The company has stated that its CET1 ratio may drop below 12.5% temporarily during the year in order to support wealth management growth.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation: Attractive

Trading at 63% forward book value and 1 standard deviation below its 5 year historical mean, Credit Suisse is cheap especially given the ongoing wealth management growth story. Global markets trading environment is still uncertain but is mostly reflected in today's prices. Thus, Credit Suisse is an attractive buy for those who like the bank's WM/Private bank story.

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

Uncertain market environment which may lead to deterioration of global markets profit.

WM/Private bank AUM growth slows and fee income is lower than expected.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.