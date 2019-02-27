One Stock To Rule Them All: Boeing

One stock to rule them all, one stock to find them, one stock to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. I realize that it is a very crude play on a famous quote from Lord of the Rings, but I find the analogy to be an interesting way to ponder the current state of the markets.

There is one stock that is now more important than all the rest and can significantly influence all the major indices by its movements. And Wall Street knows it. That could be very dangerous. So, we need to keep an eye on that one stock for clues as to what is likely to happen to the rest of the market.

The Case for Supremacy

One stock has contributed over 30% to the overall rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) all by itself. It is responsible for 726 points of the DJI moves this year. It has had more influence over the DJI than the next four stocks combined. Those next four stocks are: Goldman Sachs (GS) (225 points), International Business Machines (IBM) (177 points), United Technologies (UTX) (157 points) and Home Depot (HD) (133 points). The DJI is price-weighted instead of being weighted by market capitalization, like the S&P 500 Index. So, the higher the price the more weight a stock receives.

That same one stock has a 10.9% weighting of the DJI. It is 2.4 times more influential than Apple (AAPL) and 3.9 times more critical than Microsoft (MSFT). Neither Amazon (AMZN) nor Google (GOOGL) are even close because neither is a Dow Component so neither can move that index. But one stock can move them all.

The most important stock in the market right now; the one that can move all the indexes and, by extension, the entire market: Boeing (BA). Boeing is by far the most expensive stock in the DJI at about $426 per share. The next closest is United Health (UNH) at $264. Then it drops down to 3M (MMM) at about $210. APPL is only $174 per share.

So, it should be obvious why BA can move the DJI but what about the S&P 500 (SPY) or Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)? Why would it influence those indexes as well?

Index Integration

Almost all the 30 component stocks in the DJI are also in the SPY. Many of the QQQ components are also included in the SPY. ETFs built to mimic the movement of the three big indices must buy and sell shares of the components stocks when an index rises or falls. When the DJI moves, the SPY also moves and when the SPY moves it also influences the QQQ.

MSFT has some influence on the SPY, as do AAPL and AMZN, due to market capitalization. But even softy has a mere 3.67% weighting, AAPL 3.35% and AMZN 2.85%. Combined, the three carry less influence over the SPY than BA does over the DJI at 10.9% all by itself.

You can find more details about the weightings and the influence of BA over the indexes by watching this video, which was mentioned to me by fellow Seeking Alpha member and friend, Mayascribe. He also forwarded me another interesting link on the same subject.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

While I really like BA for its potential growth prospects and because it stands out among the over 4,000 U.S. stocks, we analyze at Friedrich Global Research as still undervalued based upon free cash flow analysis, I think investors should keep an eye on the stock if for no other reason than because it can (and does) move the markets.

Mycroft Friedrich and I have written several articles about Boeing previously. The last one was in January of 2018 where we discussed the potential of the company at that point in time.

The Friedrich algorithm likes BA as can be seen below:

You can see by the year-to-date chart below that BA stock has been on a tear since the beginning of 2019:

If you would like to understand more about the ratios we use and why we use them, you can find the explanations and formulas at AskFriedrich.com. If you are still not convinced of the power of free cash flow analysis please consider taking a look at our 60-year backtest. Using our foundational ratio, Price to Bernhard/Buffett FCF, for selecting stocks beat the Index by more than 3-to-1 over the full 60 years.

Highlights

I will only provide a few highlights here because Seeking Alpha Contributor, Kyla Scanlon, did such a great job with the details I want everyone to read her article, Boeing: Flying To New Heights. I do not know Kyla but she did a great job of assessing the company and I think her article deserves good exposure.

The company delivered 806 planes in 2018 and expects to deliver about 900 in 2019. The current backlog stands at 5,900 planes so, even with an annual increase to production, the company has almost six years of orders on the books to keep it busy. Boeing expects demand for new jets of 43,000 over the next 20 years, or about 2,150 per year. Production numbers have been growing for the last 11 years and it appears that trend should continue well into the future.

There are a couple of political headwinds that could slow demand in the future and slow production. Brexit could disrupt supply chains, especially for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) but also (to a lesser extent) for Boeing. The trade war and tariffs could squeeze supply chains as well if agreements are not reached soon. But, again, this is likely to impact AIR more than BA, due to Boeing's contract structures and built-in escalators.

The supply chain itself could restrict growth in deliveries if parts suppliers cannot keep up with the demand. In the past, jet engines were a big problem as both AIR and BA were storing planes that were near completion but waiting for delivery of engines. It appears that those delays have been cleared and production is ramping up.

Gross margins at BA are about 6% higher than at AIR. Profitability is rising along with revenue and setting new records. Earnings increased 10.3% in the last year and is expected to grow by another 10.3% this year. Earnings have grown by over 600% in the last ten years.

Earlier today SA Editor Yoel Minkoff published the following headline:

"Green light for Boeing-Embraer Partnership"

Shareholders of both companies have approved a joint venture with Boeing's stake to be 80%. Unions are worried that production will move from high-cost Washington state factories to South Caroline and eventually to Brazil. I suspect that some movement could happen in time but for now it would appear that BA just needs to increase capacity.

The company is entering its sixth straight year of buying back shares. Not that the shares are particularly cheap by many forms of valuation, but the continuous decrease in share count is also helping buoy the share price.

The company has raised its dividend for seven consecutive years at a compound annual rate of 22.2% per year. It currently yields 2% and is well covered. It's not the yield that is so interesting but the rate of increase. The rate may not continue at the same high pace, but I would expect it to rise faster than the majority of dividend stocks. If you need higher yield today, you may be able to find a better income elsewhere, but if you are trying to build a future income stream, this is one you might want to consider.

Conclusion

The company is still valued fairly but its prominence as a tool for market manipulation could add more volatility than should otherwise be expected. Just something to watch as the stock still has room to run and is extremely well managed. The point from the title is that this was something of which more investors need to be aware.

At Friedrich Global Research, we stick to the numbers. We do analysis like what you saw in this article, but for 20,000 stocks from 36 counties around the world. We also provide model portfolios ranging from ultra conservative to aggressive growth, so you can apply our research to your investing easily. Interested? Go here to sign up today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.