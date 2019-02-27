Could Apex Be Electronic Arts' Big Break?

Although wide acceptance of Apex Legends is favorable, we believe there are still some challenges to overcome and there isn’t much upside left right now.

Investment Thesis

After a disappointing third quarter and full-year guidance driving the stock price down, Electronic Art’s (EA) shares went through the roof when the game maker announced 10 million registered users on a 3-day old free-to-play game. The company kept this game under wraps until one week before the launch.

In a subtle move, EA released Apex Legends one day before the 3Q earnings announcement, and it had an immediate positive response from the gamers’ community, demonstrating in some ways dominance against rival Fortnite.

Nevertheless, as a free-to-play game, there are some challenges on the horizon, namely monetization. We believe it’s still early to pull the trigger on EA’s stock, although we are optimistic about Apex.

Additionally, the highly anticipated “Anthem” game had a weak response from gamers, with a lot of skepticism and negative reviews haunting the game at the moment. With that being said, we don’t think there’s enough upside at stake yet to justify getting into the stock at current levels.

3Q Earnings

EA stock price fell more than 14% after reporting its third-quarter 2019 earnings. Although the company reported revenue growth around 10% YoY to $1.29 billion, it fell short of expectations when it comes to net bookings – $1.61 billion vs. $1.75 billion in 3Q18. Earnings were $0.86 per share or $1.95 ex-items in line with the analysts’ estimates of $1.94 per share.

These results were driven by poor execution of the company regarding the “Battlefield V” release. In our opinion, the game came out a little too late in the season and missed the key battle royale mode. EA intends to mend that by providing that mode as an online service. Better late than never.

Our focus is now on bringing more of these plays into Battlefield V with new modes and great content through a live service. In March, we'll kick up our third chapter of updates in this game which will include, among other things, Firestorm Battle Royale. – Andrew Wilson, EA’s CEO – Earnings call.

Unusual launch

The day before 3Q results’ announcement, EA unexpectedly released a free-to-play battle royale game titled Apex Legends, which is set in Titanfall universe. This was an unprecedented yet brilliant move for the game maker, which avoided the marketing costs usually associated with a new launch and skipped all the expectation buildup from potential negative critics. This way, players are encouraged to form their own opinion from the game itself, uncorrupted by unfavorable threads and social media comments.

The game: Apex Legends

After PUBG and Fortnite popularized battle royale game mode, there have been other games in the same genre, although not nearly as successful. Developer Respawn (acquired by EA in 2017) sought to include the best aspects of the genre and making improvements where others fell short.

The game works with 3-person squads building to 60 players per game with the result of the last team standing. Each team can revive one of their members in respawn stations, which will likely promote more engagement by extending the game.

Another positive aspect that differentiates Apex is the fact that characters have different abilities, bringing a whole new strategy dynamic to the genre. Additionally, featured characters include not only people of color but also members of the LGBTQ+ community.

There are some more interesting features regarding the communication between team members, inventory system, and game initialization that made the game so popular in the gamers’ community.

Apex vs. Fortnite: Stats

Here’s why everyone is excited about Apex Legends possibly being the long-awaited break for EA: Stats show an incredible acceptance from the gamer’s community, with great reviews and feedback. A popular streamer named “Ninja” played the game on Twitch under the headline "This is not an ad anymore...Game is just fun!". Other key streamers like “Shroud” are also playing Apex.

According to Twitch Metrics, which tracks average viewership of games on Twitch, Apex Legends had 384k viewers on its launch date, dethroning Fortnite. On the next day, Fortnite viewership declined -35%.

Average viewership of Apex Legends (above) and Fortnite (below) on Twitch.

Source: Twitchmetrics.net

Apex Legends has maintained its Twitch supremacy over Fortnite for most of the days since launch. Google search trends also show Apex is equivalent to Fortnite and it currently has an 89 score on Metacritic, above the 78 levels of Fortnite.

Although we believe Apex is a more sophisticated game, it’s still far too early to assess if it will reach Fortnite’s level of engagement. However, EA disclosed that it reached 10 million registered users within the first three days after launch, which is pretty impressive. After that announcement, shares went flying through the roof, more than offsetting the post-earnings decline.

Risks and concerns

It all looks good for gamers, but we need to see sustained or increasing engagement to call Apex the EA’s much-anticipated break. As a free-to-play game, it will all come down to monetization, and that’s where concerns arise. EA has mixed track record outside the Sports universe, and there are some specific issues to note about monetizing this type of games. Even successful titles such as “Overwatch” have struggled to maintain in-game spending levels, even with relatively steady levels of engagement.

So far, monetization of Apex Legends takes the form of direct purchases of Apex Coins (the in-game currency), characters unlocking (so far 2 out of 8 characters are locked) and cosmetic items. Note that this is a first-person shooter game, so players cannot view some of their cosmetic purchases, unlike a third-person shooter like Fortnite.

Conclusion

Preliminary data from Apex Legends seem to indicate a strong positive response from users, which is positive for EA, especially considering the company didn’t incorporate such potential in their revised guidance (Net bookings FY19 $5.55B vs. $5.20B prior).

However, monetization issues and Anthem disappointment make us believe there’s still not enough room for the stock to grow. We’ll keep monitoring the engagement for this and other EA games.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.