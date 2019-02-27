Low Participation Levels Keep The Bull Alive

It has been almost 10 years since the U.S. stock market commenced what has been one of the most impressive bull markets in history. In record time, the major average recovered to new all-time highs and even now, after a recent 20% correction, the market’s long-term upward trend remains intact. Yet what really sets this market apart from any other recovery in history is the abnormally low participation rate among individuals. Instead of widespread buying among retail investors, corporate buybacks and institutional demand have been the primary power sources for the bull. In today’s report, I’ll lay out the case that a low participation rate is actually healthy for the market’s longer-term trend.

Recent news articles have highlighted one of the major features of the 10-year bull market in U.S. equities. Not only have small investors largely shunned the stock market, but so too have pension funds, endowments, and other categories of investors. A combination of fear over the global trade outlook, the strength of the U.S. economy, and the sustainability of a bull market which is long in the tooth by historical standards has created enough apprehension for investors to question the bull’s strength.

According to the latest year for which data is available, only 55% of Americans owned equities in 2018. That’s quite low by long-term historical standards and is even less than the ownership rate at the 2009 credit crisis low. According to Gallup, the stock ownership high point among Americans in the last 20 years was in 2002, when 67% of Americans owned stocks.

Despite the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rallying 19% since the Dec. 24 correction low, money continues to flow out of equities on almost a weekly basis. Instead of taking advantage of bargain prices in December in stocks, investors have largely turned to the safety of cash, gold, or Treasury bonds.

Even money managers are apparently apprehensive about the financial market outlook. According to a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch as cited by the New York Times, global money managers holding more money in cash than usual outnumbered stock investors by 44 percent. That’s the widest margin since January 2009 just before the current bull market began.

What’s keeping this bull market alive and kicking is corporate share buybacks. The NYT article mentioned above also quoted an analytical report by Goldman Sachs which found that during Q4 2018, U.S. companies bought approximately $240 billion of their own shares. This represented a 60% increase in buybacks on a year-over-year basis. Longer term, from 2008 through 2017, S&P 500 companies repurchased $4 trillion of their own shares, as recently noted by economist Ed Yardeni. Source: Yardeni Research

Yet even with the latest talk in Washington about banning buybacks, the trend toward corporate share repurchasing continues apace. Buybacks among BofAML’s corporate clients rose 91% to $12.2 billion in 2019 to date, according to the bank. Bank of America also said buybacks could have another record year in 2019 based on current volumes, as cited in a CNN article. Of interest, CNN also pointed out that:

Corporations, not retail investors or large institutions, appear to be the driving force behind the sharp rebound on Wall Street this year.”

With the share buyback trend showing no signs of abating, the stock market will continue to have a powerful source of fuel. Buybacks tend to reduce share counts and also provide support for share prices, particularly when the masses of small-time investors aren’t actively in the market and thereby increasing volatility levels. Indeed, the relatively low volatility of recent years is in part a direct result of Main Street’s apathy toward equities. While a low volatility environment can serve as a precursor to a market decline, this is typically true only when it represents complacency among individual investors.

But since participation among small retail investors is low, this observation doesn’t apply. It is corporations that are doing much of the buying, thus it can be assumed that low broad market volatility reflect a stable outlook for corporate earnings. Shown below is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which is Wall Street’s favorite fear gauge. As you can see here, volatility continues to trend lower since the big spike last December. Bear markets typically begin when VIX is either trending higher or else remaining several weeks-to-months above its year average level.

Source: BigCharts

Fundamentally, the bull market’s strength and integrity also remains in good shape. With most S&P 500 companies having already reported Q4 2018 earnings, the blended earnings growth rate is currently 13.1%. Assuming this is the actual growth rate for the quarter, this will be the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index, according to FactSet. As corporate buybacks continue to expand while earnings growth continues, the SPX should continue its impressive climb despite the advanced age of this bull market (see chart below).

Source: BigCharts

By contrast, the lack of participation among retail investors can also be viewed as a net positive for the stock market since the unrestrained optimism of small-time players tends to exhaust the market’s upside potential far more quickly. With corporate buying a principal source of demand for stocks, the market’s rise is more likely to be slow and steady. This in turn will extend the bull’s life span and will support a healthy market environment in the foreseeable future.

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended that technical traders maintain a long position in a market-tracking ETF, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), of which I’m currently long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.