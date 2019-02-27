Quick Note On Interest On Reserves And Inflation Expectations

The story in a nutshell is that the Fed had the target interest rate pegged at 2%, which was far too high at the time.

It shows that the deep drops in equity values didn't come from the disastrous September 2008 Fed meeting after the Lehman Brothers failure.

I've been working on the follow-up book to Shut Out. Some version of this graph will probably be in it. It shows that the deep drops in equity values didn't come from the disastrous September 2008 Fed meeting after the Lehman Brothers failure. They came during the period when the Fed began paying interest on reserves.

The story in a nutshell is that the Fed had the target interest rate pegged at 2%, which was far too high at the time. In order to maintain the peg, they would have had to sell every Treasury on their balance sheet. So, in order to suck cash out of the economy and maintain their interest rate target, first they asked the Treasury to issue T-bills and deposit the proceeds at the Fed, to fund emergency loans they were making to panic-stricken financial firms so they wouldn't be inflationary.

Basically, the Treasury was selling T-bills so the Fed wouldn't have to. Then, when the Treasury had deposited hundreds of billions of dollars at the Fed and was balking at borrowing more, the Fed began paying interest on reserves, so they could effectively borrow directly from the banks.

Now, the point of this was because they were afraid of creating inflation when they made emergency loans.

In this graph, I also have the implied expected 5-year inflation rate, from TIPS markets. For much of the time they were sucking credit from the banking system, 5-year expected inflation was negative 1%-2%.

