Great-West Lifeco May Soon Need A Bigger Mattress

When building my investment portfolio, I looked at a number of different considerations, including capital preservation, income, and income growth. Like many investors, especially those approaching retirement, capital preservation is an important component. Actually, if I really wanted to preserve my capital, I could just stuff my money under the mattress, like grannies of old, but that would not get me the income and income growth I need. That is why I invested in Great-West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF). They are a very good preserver of capital while offering a healthy dividend with reasonable growth. The problem I am having with GWLIF these days is that they seem to be accumulating so much capital that if they don't start reinvesting it, they are going to need a bigger mattress to stuff it under, which is not good for my future income or the growth I expect.

Great-West Lifeco is built on a very solid foundation

I first started investing in Great-West Lifeco back in 2009; the financial crisis was in full force, the markets had collapsed, and some of the biggest names in the financial industry were in serious trouble. I had diversified my portfolio investing in a number of companies that I felt were undervalued, paid a solid dividend, and had the potential to rebound once the markets returned to their senses. Part of my strategy was to find a number of really solid companies that I could build my portfolio on; Great-West Lifeco was one of these companies.

I have often read that many successful investors prefer big boring companies to invest in. If that is your philosophy, then GWLIF is for you. It's large, with over $1.2 trillion of assets under administration (AUA), a network of over 240 thousand advisers and 30 million customers operating in Canada, the US and Europe. They are a leading provider in many segments of the market.

They are financially stable and well capitalized. Canadian insurance companies are regulated based on the Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT). The LICAT measures an insurance company's ability to function under the most stressful of circumstances. With over $3 billion in available capital, they are in good stead. As a percentage of the required standard, 105% would be considered good; Great-West Lifeco has targeted 110-120% to be even better but is currently functioning at 140%. This might sound good to be sitting on such a war chest, but the reality is that this excess capital would best be redeployed to better benefit of the company and shareholders. In our low interest rate environment, too much cash is not a good thing.

Source: Investor Presentation

2018 was a good year for Great-West Lifeco

2018 was a good year for GWLIF increasing their earnings by 14% YoY, 7% when you exclude the result of hurricane losses in Q3 2017. These results were negatively impacted by a poor finish to the year in equity markets. Of note is the strong capital position that GWLIF finds itself in at year end with $1 billion in cash as well as a LICAT ratio that currently sits at 140%, well above their targeted 110-120%. In addition, there will be an extra $1.6 billion to be added when the sale of their US Life and Annuity business is completed. This begs the question, why? Why accumulate such a large amount of cash and what are they going to do with all of that capital?

On their Q4 conference call, they increased their dividend by 6% marking the fifth consecutive yearly increase. This, combined with their current capital position, bodes well for investors who depend on an increasing dividend cash flow to support themselves. Unfortunately, all was not smooth sailing as expenses increased by 15% in their Canadian operations despite significant restructuring that took place during 2017. Great-West Lifeco has been investing heavily in new technology designed to enhance the customer experience and streamline operations. My concern is that this may be too little too late as many of their larger competitors may have already adopted this technology, and they are merely playing catch up. I believe that most customers expect transactions to be done quickly, and these investments will have to continue just to keep pace.

The company also indicated that they want to look at potential inorganic opportunities in US market following the sale of their US Life and Annuity business, which is expected to net them $1.6 billion. They are looking to scale up their business through Putnam but are not restricting themselves to small or large deals. Ideally, they want to be a significant player as consolidation takes place but are looking to quality as a primary driver. They indicated that they are aggressively looking at all options and opportunities and are prepared to take action when opportunities arise. The hope is that, through opportunistic expansion, they hope to mitigate the loss of earnings from their recent sale.

Investments in technology continue

Great-West Lifeco implemented a number of restructuring initiatives starting in 2017 within its Canadian operations which began to pay dividends in 2018, with expenses dropping in the first half of the year. Unfortunately, Q4 saw expenses rise in the Canadian operations, with the elevation being attributed to activity in the period as well as additional IT investments. The company is hoping that it will moderate in 2019 but will continue to invest in technology to drive down costs. It is encouraging to see their commitment to improving technology, but these investments need to transfer to the bottom line.

When we look at their group experience, it is encouraging to see strength as well. However, this metric seems to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, making it hard to predict. In my opinion, the expense reductions are more encouraging, not only because they are permanent but because they reflect a philosophical reset for the company and will continue to yield results going forward.

It is also encouraging to see that GWLIF is taking measures to advance their dividend with a 6% increase in 2019 following a similar increase in 2018. This will mark the fifth consecutive year of dividend growth, and I am hopeful that this trend continues. Sitting at 5.5%, the dividend is very healthy, and with their strong capital position, I am confident that growing the dividend will remain a priority for the company. I am also thinking that if they cannot find the MA opportunity that they seek in the near term, the company will look to appease shareholders using other means, perhaps share buybacks.

What should you do?

As an early retiree, I believe that GWLIF is a good solid stock to have in my portfolio. They take the slow and steady approach that people looking for boring stocks appreciate. For me, I like the dividend but am growing concerned that their willingness to accumulate capital without redeploying it into higher yielding opportunities will slow future growth. They seem to be more focused on cost control and efficiency than growing the business, making it hard to look forward with the clarity that I want in my investments. This may serve them well as we continue through this period of uncertainty, and for this reason, I am holding my position but will not be adding additional purchases until I see a clearer path forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWLIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.