Anticipating A Double Top And Preparing To Short Again

The confirmation of this good news could bring stocks a little bit higher, but once we get within 5% or so of previous highs, it's time to go short again.

With a China trade deal Brexit looking like it will be delayed or even cancelled priced in, good news for stocks to trade higher is in short supply.

It looks like we’re in for a double top in the major indexes, particularly the momentum-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ), and I’m preparing to short it again as I did in October. The main reason is that higher interest rates are finally taking their toll on monetary expansion, though there are specific signals I’ll be watching for next month that I’ll get into as well.

First, for the last two years exactly, for 104 weeks straight now, the annual rate of quarterly average M2 growth – total savings and demand deposits in the US banking system – has been below 6%. This is way below average. We are on the verge of 6% growth again as of last week, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to break through it by the time seasonal trends bring the monetary growth rate back down.

We can see the relative monetary stagnation of the past 2 years in broad strokes. The last time M2 growth rates were above a 6% annual clip was week 8 of 2017. At that time the quarterly M2 average stood at $13,253.2 billion. We are now at $14,423.2 billion exactly two years later at week 8 2019, for an average annual monetary (not price) inflation rate in those two years of 4.4%. Compare that to the two years before (week 8 2015 to week 8 2017), the annual rate was 6.7%. Two years before that it was 6.1%.

Worse still, for almost the entirety of 2018, the rate never got above 4.5%. As we all know, the major stock indexes had a pretty bad year in 2018 with the S&P 500 down 6% and at one point officially entered a bear market, and this is no coincidence. 2018 was the weakest year for monetary growth since the financial crisis. The only bright spot was that the low point for this particular measure of M2 growth never broke below 2%, limiting the damage to equity markets. It got as low as 1% briefly in 2015, leading to a flash crash.

This year is shaping up to be similar to last year in terms of monetary growth, and we now have enough data to determine how it’s going to shape up until monetary growth peaks at the end of April. As happens every year without fail, the 1-week M2 average not seasonally adjusted grows until the week after tax day and then falls dramatically, typically not rebounding to previous highs until September. It is this particular period that is the most susceptible to bearish price action. Hence the popular Wall Street adage, “Sell in May and go away.”

The peak week for M2 happens typically during week 17 of the year. The Fed calculates the seasonally adjusted growth rates every week in the small table underneath Table 2 every week. I typically follow the statistic in the first row (13 weeks previous) in that table for M2, except for non-seasonally adjusted M2. Same calculation, different numbers.

My extrapolation for this growth rate by week 17 is based on the 9-week average calculated manually for every year going back to 2010 compared to this week’s 1-week average. The 9-week average 9 weeks from now is always higher than this week’s 1-week average at this time of year. The question is just by how much. Since 2010, counting back from 2018 the growth rates are 1.33%, 1.46%, 1.27%, 1.17%, 1.11%, 1.10%, 1.25%, 0.52%. We can therefore bracket expected quarterly M2 growth rates 9 weeks from now based on a low end of 0.52% and a high end of 1.46%, for an average rate of 1.16%.

The full calculation to get the expected quarterly average growth rate using 1.16% average growth for the next 9 weeks is:

(((14419.8 X 1.0116) X 9) + (14425.1 X 4))/13 = $14,537.2 trillion

$14,537.2 trillion will put quarterly average M2 growth at 4.3% by the end of April and the beginning of the annual plunge in the 1-week average. At that point, summer stock market performance will depend on how fast the summer decline is this year, and we don’t have enough information to calculate that yet. However, there is enough evidence at this point regardless of how exactly the summer turns out that 2019 is probably not going to be a good year for equities.

First, 4.3% growth by the end of April, though not the lowest M2 growth rate for that time of year this decade, is the 3rd lowest. Only 2018 and 2013 were lower. The latter half of 2018 didn’t turn out so well, but 2013 was pretty good, so 4.3% is not a shoe-in for a decline. Still, 2013 followed very high average monetary growth rates in 2012 and 2011 following massive quantitative easing efforts by the Fed. There hasn’t been fast M2 growth now for 2 years now.

During the boom period of 2012-2016, M2 growth rates were consistently above 6% every week for the first 21 weeks of each year. The point is, we’ve been in a prolonged period of low monetary growth rates since 2017, and now with stocks approaching old highs and the strongest start to a year since 1987, there doesn’t look to be enough money to support stock prices at current levels let alone drive them into a new bull market. We are therefore likely at the tail end of a bear market rally.

There isn’t enough data to predict if we’ll have a serious decline in equities or a recession by summer. We’ll only have that data by early July. However, the very weak M2 growth over the past two years should set markets up for a buy-the-rumor sell-the-fact setup, which would help confirm a serious decline months before the summer M2 trends are published. How so?

Equities are responding positively (so far) to President Trump’s delay of his planned tariff hike on Chinese imports, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Brexit is going to be postponed. If I’m correct and there isn’t enough money in the system to support a new sustained climb in equities, then we should see a double top in the S&P at or around 2,940 by late March, and a corresponding top in the Nasdaq, followed by another sustained decline through summer. Whether the decline will be orderly or scary largely depends on how extreme the monetary decline will be.

Using similar calculations I went short the Nasdaq (QQQ) in late October and the move paid off. I hold no short positions at the moment but if and when the Nasdaq ETF gets within 5% of previous highs I plan to reestablish short positions in QQQ. We’re getting close. I choose QQQ over (SPY) because the declines are typically magnified there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.