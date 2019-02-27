Comparing Wynn Resorts And Las Vegas Sands With A Trade Resolution Ahead

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) are two companies that compete with one another in the same sector with their integrated casino resorts. Both WYNN and LVS are also similar in that they derive a great portion of their revenue and income from Macau, a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China.

Due to their great exposure to China, WYNN and LVS have been affected by the trade dispute between China and the U.S. While neither companies have to deal with any tariffs, the threat remains that the dispute could escalate. Since China imports far less from the U.S. than is the case vice versa, China will not be able to apply as many tariffs on the U.S.

China instead would have to look for an alternative, which could include retaliating against American companies operating within China, such as WYNN and LVS. Both are vulnerable in that sense, a fact that cannot be ignored by the market. For this reason, LVS and WYNN have seen an impact on their stock price as the charts below indicate.

Both LVS and WYNN have seen their stock prices decline starting in the summer of last year. This is also the same time frame when tariffs on China went into effect and the trade war or dispute became official. However, both companies are now on the rebound, with LVS up 18.37% YTD and WYNN up an even more impressive 33.2% YTD. But LVS and WYNN are still down minus 17.92% and minus 20.8% respectively from where they were one year ago.

Why LVS and WYNN are seen as relying heavily on income and revenue from the China market

Someone might ask if it is justified that there is so much worry about LVS and WYNN even though they have not actually been targeted. The answer would be yes. Both LVS and WYNN do have reason to be concerned about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. To illustrate why this is so, look no further than their earnings statements.

Both LVS and WYNN derive the majority of their revenue and earnings from the Macau region as the two tables below show. In the case of LVS, we can see that the Macau region contributes 63.8% of total revenue and 58.8% of EBITDA. Note that these numbers may be an understatement because travelers from China may elect to go to Singapore instead of Macau and contribute business there. WYNN is even more exposed to Macau. WYNN gets 76.6% of revenue and 81.1% of EBITDA from Macau.

It’s therefore understandable that whatever happens in China will have an impact on LVS and WYNN in particular. Remember that the overwhelming majority of the people that visit the casino resorts in Macau are from mainland China. Anything that adversely impacts them could spill over into Macau. You could, for instance, see fewer visitors or people could spend less, which will impact companies.

A somewhat worrying sign is that monthly revenue from gaming in Macau fell in the month of January by 5% from a year ago. This comes after posting monthly increases for the whole of 2018. In fact, you would have to go back all the way to July 2016 for the previous time revenue fell. If revenue continues to fall like it has in the first month of 2019, then there’s reason for LVS and WYNN to be concerned.

So far, there hasn’t been much fallout in this regard. Both LVS and WYNN have done great this year despite the drop in gaming revenue in Macau. In contrast, last year they did poorly even though gaming revenue went up each month in 2018. It seems that as far as the market is concerned, other issues are much more important when it comes to LVS and WYNN.

LVS (Q3 2018) Revenue Macau $2152M Singapore $766M USA $517M Intercompany eliminations (63M) Total $3372M EBITDA Macau $754M Singapore $419M USA $109M Total $1282M

WYNN (Q3 2018) Revenue Wynn Palace $730.5M Wynn Macau $579.6M Total from Macau $1310.1M Las Vegas $398.8M Total $1709.0M EBITDA Wynn Palace $226.1M Wynn Macau $182.9M Total from Macau $409.0M Las Vegas $95.2M Total $504.3M

Disconnect between movement of the stock and actual earnings from LVS and WYNN

If we compare the behavior of the stock prices to how the two companies have actually performed, we can see a disconnect. For instance, LVS posted EPS of $0.77 when consensus called for $0.85. In the case of WYNN, EPS turned out to be $1.06 when $1.33 was expected. Neither LVS nor WYNN did all that great, certainly not good enough to have rallied by as much as they have in the new year.

Yet both companies did not see any pressure on their stock as one would expect. On the contrary, both companies have done great in spite of company results. What this suggests is that whatever happens on the trade front between the U.S. and China is considered to be of greater importance. Trade news and not earnings is what’s really driving the stock, at least at this point.

In fact, there seems to be a correlation between stock prices and how the trade talks are going. It’s probably no coincidence that both LVS and WYNN stopped sliding at the same time in late October. This is when Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and China would begin talks to find a trade deal. In other words, positive trade news is good for LVS and WYNN and bad news is no good for the stock.

LVS Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 EPS (estimated) $0.85 $0.79 $0.81 $0.85 EPS (actual) $1.04 $0.76 $0.77 $0.77 Revenue (estimated) $3.38B $3.28B $3.41B $3.53B Revenue (actual) $3.58B $3.30B $3.37B $3.48B WYNN EPS (estimated) $1.93 $1.97 $1.68 $1.33 EPS (actual) $2.30 $1.53 $1.68 $1.06 Revenue (estimated) $1.74B $1.72B $1.67B $1.61B Revenue (actual) $1.72B $1.61B $1.71B $1.69B

Las Vegas Sands versus Wynn Resorts: which is the better bet?

Las Vegas Sands looks like the preferred bet as an investment. LVS is cheaper and more profitable with better margins than WYNN. Debt is more manageable and cash reserves are greater. It is also less vulnerable to the China market as it has a more diverse base with the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, something that cannot be said of WYNN. LVS also pays a much higher dividend.

On the other hand, WYNN might have more upside near term even though it is the more risky bet compared to LVS. Assuming that the trade dispute does get resolved between China and the U.S., then there are not a whole lot of other companies out there that would benefit as much as WYNN due to its very high reliance on the China market. The flip side is that if things go south on the trade front, WYNN will get punished much more severely than LVS.

Overall, LVS is bigger, more steady and less likely to encounter problems. WYNN is more prone to bigger swings, both to the upside and to the downside. LVS is safer than WYNN, but the latter could achieve greater returns than the former as long as someone is willing to accept the increased risk. It all depends on what someone is looking for.

Las Vegas Sands Wynn Resorts Market cap $48.3B $14.1B Enterprise value $55.73B $20.62B P/E 20.29 23.77 Forward P/E 17.75 16.74 PEG 4.27 1.48 P/S 3.52 2.1 P/B 8.5 7.77 EV/revenue 4.06 3.07 EV/EBITDA 11.04 11.72 Operating margin 28.41% 18.0% Profit margin 17.58% 8.7% ROE 41.07% 62.23% Revenue 13.73B 6.72B Gross profit 5.27B 2.63B EBITDA 5.05B 1.76B Diluted EPS 3.07 5.46 Total cash 4.65B 1.95B Total debt 11.99B 8.93B Dividend 4.91% 2.32%

Where Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts are likely to go from here

Both LVS and WYNN have seen their estimated EPS for the current quarter (Q1 2019) revised down after their lackluster earnings in the last quarter. With expectations low, there is a chance that the two companies could surprise and beat this quarter, especially with this quarter being the one where the Chinese celebrate their Lunar New Year. Seasonality could be a tailwind for LVS and WYNN.

Current news reports from Macau suggest that traffic from the mainland to Macau was much better than expected. If this is true, then LVS and WYNN should reap the benefits. Historically, Q1 tends to be strong and both LVS and WYNN have beaten estimates in this quarter for the last two years. There is the real possibility that a third time is on the cards.

However, it’s important not to forget that LVS and WYNN in particular are essentially a play on the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The charts show that the stocks move depending on whether the trade dispute deteriorates or improves. It’s almost certain that this will continue.

If news on the trade front remains positive as they are right now, LVS and WYNN are most likely heading higher. Short term they might pull back somewhat as they’re overbought and may run into resistance, but the trend should remain intact. But if the news goes bad, expect LVS and WYNN to go down. The latter especially.

